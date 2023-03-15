BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP PROMOTES GREG FINLEY TO LEAD WEST REGION

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today the promotion of Greg Finley, an experienced real estate professional and respected leader, to Executive Vice President - President, West, effective March 20, 2023. In this role, he will oversee the development and execution of long-term business plans for more than 14 million square feet of open-air retail properties, including leasing, reinvestment, and specialty leasing activities. Mr. Finley will report to Brian T. Finnegan, Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer and manage an established team of experienced leasing, property management, construction, and legal professionals.

Greg Finley

"We are excited to announce Greg's promotion to lead our team in the West," commented Brian T. Finnegan, Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer. "Greg has been instrumental in the successful execution of our reinvestment strategy in the West region, helping to create value for our shareholders while creating vibrant shopping centers that are home to thriving and relevant retailers. His natural leadership, retail experience, and operational expertise will help to further unlock growth opportunities in the West region while remaining focused on our vision to be the center of the communities we serve."

Mr. Finley joined Brixmor in 2014 as a senior construction professional in the Company's West region and was elevated to Vice President, Construction, West in 2016. Before joining Brixmor, he served as a Project Manager – Store Construction and Development for Luxottica Retail North America (a division of EssilorLuxottica), managing the retail development and construction program for the Western territory. Prior to joining EssilorLuxottica in 2013, he served as Executive Vice President for Southern California Soil & Testing (now Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc.). Previously, Mr. Finley spent eight years at Lowe's Companies, Inc. in various leadership positions, including Division Facilities Director, where he managed operational support for over 500 retail locations.

ABOUT BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 373 retail centers comprise approximately 66 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

Brixmor announces material information to its investors in SEC filings and press releases and on public conference calls, webcasts and the "Investors" page of its website at https://www.brixmor.com. The Company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information Brixmor posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, Brixmor encourages investors and others interested in the Company to review the information that it posts on its website and on its social media channels.

