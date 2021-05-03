Brixmor Property Group Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today its operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, net income was $0.18 per diluted share and $0.20 per diluted share, respectively.

Key highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2021 include:

Continued improvement in rent collections, with 94.2% of billed based rent for the three months ended March 31, 2021 collected (as of April 27, 2021 )

collected (as of ) Including rent deferral and abatement agreements, total addressed billed base rent was 95.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (as of April 27, 2021 )

(as of )

Approximately 98% of the Company's annualized base rent ("ABR") is open and operating



See COVID-19 update below for additional information on rent collection levels

Executed 1.4 million square feet of new and renewal leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 7.0%, including 0.7 million square feet of new leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 20.3%

Realized total leased occupancy of 90.8%, anchor leased occupancy of 93.8% and small shop leased occupancy of 84.2%

Leased to billed occupancy spread of 300 basis points, representing $40.4 million of annualized base rent not yet commenced

of annualized base rent not yet commenced Reported a decrease in same property NOI of 1.5%

Reported NAREIT FFO of $130.5 million , or $0.44 per diluted share, reflecting $4.3 million of revenues deemed uncollectible and a $1.6 million reversal of straight-line rental income, net primarily related to COVID-19

, or per diluted share, reflecting of revenues deemed uncollectible and a reversal of straight-line rental income, net primarily related to COVID-19 NAREIT FFO included items that impact FFO comparability, including litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, a loss on extinguishment of debt, net and transaction expenses of ($3.1) million , or ($0.01) per diluted share

, or per diluted share Stabilized $28.4 million of reinvestment projects at an average incremental NOI yield of 11%, with the in process reinvestment pipeline now totaling $409.2 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%

of reinvestment projects at an average incremental NOI yield of 11%, with the in process reinvestment pipeline now totaling at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9% Completed $33.2 million of dispositions and $3.6 million of acquisitions

of dispositions and of acquisitions Issued $350.0 million of Senior Notes due 2028 and repaid a $350.0 million term loan scheduled to mature December 12, 2023

Subsequent events include:

Acquired The Center of Bonita Springs , in the Cape Coral- Fort Myers, Florida MSA, for $48.5 million

, in the Cape Coral- MSA, for Updated previously provided NAREIT FFO per diluted share expectations for 2021 to $1.60 – 1.70 from $1.56 – 1.70 and same property NOI growth expectations for 2021 to 1.0 – 3.0% from (1.0) – 3.0%

"Our balanced business plan and portfolio of well-located shopping centers have not only outperformed through the pandemic, but they position us to continue to outperform through the recovery given our accelerating leasing productivity, our significant signed but not commenced pipeline, our stabilizing reinvestments at highly accretive returns, and our ongoing opportunity to drive both rate and occupancy," commented James Taylor, Chief Executive Officer and President.

COVID-19 UPDATE

A summary of trends in billed base rent collected, rent deferrals and abatements and total addressed billed base rent follows:

(as of April 27, 2021)

Percent of 2Q20

Billed Base Rent

Collected Percent of 3Q20

Billed Base Rent

Collected Percent of 4Q20

Billed Base Rent

Collected Percent of 1Q21

Billed Base Rent

Collected Essential tenants

99.3% 99.2% 99.4% 99.1% Hybrid tenants

88.3% 90.9% 92.2% 92.7% Other retail / services

78.3% 86.1% 89.8% 91.1% Total

87.9% 91.7% 93.7% 94.2% Rent deferrals and abatements

7.4% 4.3% 2.8% 1.7% Total addressed billed base rent

95.3% 96.0% 96.5% 95.9%

Collected 94.2% of billed base rent for April 2021 and entered into rent deferral and abatement agreements representing 0.8% of billed base rent, resulting in total addressed billed base rent of 95.0% for April (as of April 27, 2021 )

and entered into rent deferral and abatement agreements representing 0.8% of billed base rent, resulting in total addressed billed base rent of 95.0% for April (as of ) Net reserves associated with base rent during the three months ended March 31, 2021 represented 85.6% of accrued but uncollected base rent, comprised of net reserves representing 78.2% of rent deferrals (not lease modifications) and 87.0% of accrued but uncollected and unaddressed (under negotiation) base rent

represented 85.6% of accrued but uncollected base rent, comprised of net reserves representing 78.2% of rent deferrals (not lease modifications) and 87.0% of accrued but uncollected and unaddressed (under negotiation) base rent Net reserves associated with base rent during the nine months ended December 31, 2020 represented 82.6% of accrued but uncollected base rent, comprised of net reserves representing 66.0% of rent deferrals (not lease modifications) and 97.1% of accrued but uncollected and unaddressed (under negotiation) base rent

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, net income was $52.4 million , or $0.18 per diluted share, and $59.8 million , or $0.20 per diluted share, respectively.

NAREIT FFO

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, NAREIT FFO was $130.5 million , or $0.44 per diluted share, and $137.5 million , or $0.46 per diluted share, respectively. Results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include items that impact FFO comparability, including litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, a loss on extinguishment of debt, net and transaction expenses of ($3.1) million , or ($0.01) per diluted share, and ($0.5) million , or ($0.00) per diluted share, respectively.

Same Property NOI Performance

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 , the Company reported a decrease in same property NOI of 1.5% versus the comparable 2020 period.

Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.215 per common share (equivalent to $0.860 per annum) for the second quarter of 2021.

per common share (equivalent to per annum) for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on July 6, 2021 , representing an ex-dividend date of July 2, 2021 .

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Value Enhancing Reinvestment Opportunities

During the three months ended March 31, 2021 , the Company stabilized 11 value enhancing reinvestment projects with a total aggregate net cost of approximately $28.4 million at an average incremental NOI yield of 11% and added seven new reinvestment projects to its in process pipeline. Projects added include three anchor space repositioning projects, three outparcel development projects and one redevelopment project, with a total aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $34.3 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 7%.

, the Company stabilized 11 value enhancing reinvestment projects with a total aggregate net cost of approximately at an average incremental NOI yield of 11% and added seven new reinvestment projects to its in process pipeline. Projects added include three anchor space repositioning projects, three outparcel development projects and one redevelopment project, with a total aggregate net estimated cost of approximately at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 7%. At March 31, 2021 , the value enhancing reinvestment in process pipeline was comprised of 57 projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $409.2 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%. The in process pipeline includes 20 anchor space repositioning projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $98.9 million at an expected incremental NOI yield of 9 to 14%; 16 outparcel development projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $29.5 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 11%; and 21 redevelopment projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $280.8 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%.

, the value enhancing reinvestment in process pipeline was comprised of 57 projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%. The in process pipeline includes 20 anchor space repositioning projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately at an expected incremental NOI yield of 9 to 14%; 16 outparcel development projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 11%; and 21 redevelopment projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%. Due to COVID-19, there is inherent uncertainty as it relates to the Company's reinvestment projects, specifically with respect to expected project scopes, expected stabilization dates and expected NOI yields.

Acquisitions

During the three months ended March 31, 2021 , the Company acquired an outparcel adjacent to an existing center and land associated with an existing center and terminated a ground lease and acquired the associated land parcel at an existing center for a combined purchase price of $3.6 million .

, the Company acquired an outparcel adjacent to an existing center and land associated with an existing center and terminated a ground lease and acquired the associated land parcel at an existing center for a combined purchase price of . Subsequent to March 31, 2021 , the Company acquired The Center of Bonita Springs , a 281,000 square foot community shopping center located in the high-income market of Bonita Springs, Florida (Cape Coral- Fort Myers, Florida MSA), for $48.5 million . The Center of Bonita Springs is anchored by a highly-productive Publix and Bealls Outlet|Home Centric and has significant near-term value creation opportunity. The property complements the Company's four other assets in Southwest Florida , three of which have recently been or currently are in redevelopment, and is ten miles from its 99% leased Park Shore Plaza in Naples, Florida .

Dispositions

During the three months ended March 31, 2021 , the Company generated approximately $33.2 million of gross proceeds on the disposition of four shopping centers, as well as four partial properties, comprised of 0.6 million square feet of gross leasable area.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

As previously announced, during the three months ended March 31, 2021 , the Company's Operating Partnership, Brixmor Operating Partnership LP, issued $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.250% Senior Notes due 2028. The net proceeds from the offering were utilized to repay the Company's $350.0 million term loan scheduled to mature December 12, 2023 .

, the Company's Operating Partnership, Brixmor Operating Partnership LP, issued aggregate principal amount of 2.250% Senior Notes due 2028. The net proceeds from the offering were utilized to repay the Company's term loan scheduled to mature . At March 31, 2021 , the Company had $1.6 billion of total liquidity, comprised of $372.7 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $1.2 billion of availability under its Revolving Credit Facility. The Company has no debt maturities in 2021 and only $250.0 million of debt maturities in 2022.

GUIDANCE

The Company has updated its previously provided NAREIT FFO per diluted share expectations for 2021 to $1.60 – 1.70 from $1.56 – 1.70 and its same property NOI growth expectations for 2021 to 1.0 – 3.0% from (1.0) – 3.0%.

– 1.70 from – 1.70 and its same property NOI growth expectations for 2021 to 1.0 – 3.0% from (1.0) – 3.0%. With respect to future periods, the Company's updated guidance:

Reflects anticipated transaction activity



Does not contemplate any tenants moving to or from a cash basis of accounting, either of which may result in significant volatility in straight-line rental income



Does not include any additional items that impact FFO comparability, including litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, loss on debt extinguishment, net and transaction expenses, or any one-time items

The following table provides a reconciliation of the range of the Company's 2021 estimated net income attributable to common stockholders to NAREIT FFO:

(Unaudited, dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

2021E

2021E Per

Diluted Share Net income attributable to common stockholders

$162 - $192

$0.55 - $0.65 Depreciation and amortization

319

1.07 Impairment of real estate assets

1

0.00 Gain on sale of real estate assets

(6)

(0.02) NAREIT FFO

$476 - $506

$1.60 - $1.70

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share information









As of

As of







3/31/21

12/31/20 Assets









Real estate









Land $ 1,737,338

$ 1,740,263



Buildings and tenant improvements 7,760,203

7,714,105



Construction in progress 125,837

142,745



Lease intangibles 557,470

566,448







10,180,848

10,163,561



Accumulated depreciation and amortization (2,706,805)

(2,659,448)

Real estate, net 7,474,043

7,504,113

Cash and cash equivalents 371,402

368,675

Restricted cash 1,282

1,412

Marketable securities 18,737

19,548

Receivables, net 231,461

240,323

Deferred charges and prepaid expenses, net 136,251

139,260

Real estate assets held for sale 12,389

18,014

Other assets 49,521

50,802 Total assets $ 8,295,086

$ 8,342,147













Liabilities







Debt obligations, net $ 5,165,861

$ 5,167,330

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 458,022

494,116 Total liabilities 5,623,883

5,661,446













Equity









Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 3,000,000,000 shares;









306,073,386 and 305,621,403 shares issued and 296,946,394 and 296,494,411









shares outstanding 2,969

2,965

Additional paid-in capital 3,211,665

3,213,990

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,486)

(28,058)

Distributions in excess of net income (520,945)

(508,196) Total equity 2,671,203

2,680,701 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,295,086

$ 8,342,147

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts









Three Months Ended







3/31/21

3/31/20 Revenues







Rental income $ 276,461

$ 280,402

Other revenues 3,285

1,899 Total revenues 279,746

282,301













Operating expenses







Operating costs 31,385

30,356

Real estate taxes 42,888

42,864

Depreciation and amortization 83,420

83,017

Impairment of real estate assets 1,467

4,598

General and administrative 24,645

22,597 Total operating expenses 183,805

183,432













Other income (expense)







Dividends and interest 87

124

Interest expense (48,994)

(47,354)

Gain on sale of real estate assets 5,764

8,905

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net (1,197)

(5)

Other 770

(758) Total other expense (43,570)

(39,088)













Net income $ 52,371

$ 59,781













Net income per common share:











Basic



$ 0.18

$ 0.20

Diluted



$ 0.18

$ 0.20 Weighted average shares:











Basic



297,110

297,841

Diluted



297,846

298,264

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO)

Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts









Three Months Ended







3/31/21

3/31/20













Net income $ 52,371

$ 59,781

Depreciation and amortization related to real estate 82,455

82,020

Gain on sale of real estate assets (5,764)

(8,905)

Impairment of real estate assets 1,467

4,598 NAREIT FFO $ 130,529

$ 137,494













NAREIT FFO per diluted share $ 0.44

$ 0.46 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 297,846

298,264













Items that impact FFO comparability







Litigation and other non-routine legal expenses $ (1,831)

$ (522)

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net (1,197)

(5)

Transaction expenses (32)

(12) Total items that impact FFO comparability $ (3,060)

$ (539) Items that impact FFO comparability, net per share $ (0.01)

$ (0.00)













Additional Disclosures







Straight-line rental income, net (1) $ 2,272

$ (2,137)

Accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and tenant inducements 984

3,371

Straight-line ground rent expense (2) (46)

(35)













Dividends declared per share $ 0.215

$ 0.285 Dividends declared $ 63,843

$ 84,488 Dividend payout ratio (as % of NAREIT FFO) 48.9%

61.4%





(1) Includes straight-line rental income reversals of $1.6 million and $7.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (2) Straight-line ground rent expense is included in Operating costs on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

SAME PROPERTY NOI ANALYSIS

Unaudited, dollars in thousands











Three Months Ended













3/31/21

3/31/20

Change Same Property NOI Analysis











Number of properties

380

380

- Percent billed

87.9%

89.4%

(1.5%) Percent leased

90.9%

92.6%

(1.7%)



















Revenues











Base rent

$ 201,279

$ 205,397



Expense reimbursements

62,514

62,911



Revenues deemed uncollectible

(4,330)

(5,929)



Ancillary and other rental income / Other revenues

7,554

5,919



Percentage rents

2,291

1,831













269,308

270,129

(0.3%) Operating expenses











Operating costs

(30,563)

(29,036)



Real estate taxes

(41,918)

(41,325)













(72,481)

(70,361)

3.0% Same property NOI

$ 196,827

$ 199,768

(1.5%)



















NOI margin







73.1%

74.0%



Expense recovery ratio







86.2%

89.4%







Percent Contribution to Same Property NOI Performance:























Change

Percent

Contribution





Base rent - excluding COVID-19 rent deferrals (lease modifications) and rent abatements

$ (1,831)

(0.9%)





Base rent - COVID-19 rent deferrals (lease modifications) and rent abatements

(2,287)

(1.2%)





Revenues deemed uncollectible

1,599

0.8%





Net recoveries

(2,517)

(1.2%)





Ancillary and other rental income / Other revenues

1,635

0.8%





Percentage rents

460

0.2%



















(1.5%)





Reconciliation of Net Income to Same Property NOI







Same property NOI

$ 196,827

$ 199,768 Adjustments:







Non-same property NOI

4,052

6,726 Lease termination fees

1,384

1,388 Straight-line rental income, net

2,272

(2,137) Accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and tenant inducements

984

3,371 Straight-line ground rent expense

(46)

(35) Depreciation and amortization

(83,420)

(83,017) Impairment of real estate assets

(1,467)

(4,598) General and administrative

(24,645)

(22,597) Total other expense

(43,570)

(39,088) Net income

$ 52,371

$ 59,781

