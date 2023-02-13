BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

- Delivered Record Total and Small Shop Leased Occupancy -

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today its operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, net income was $0.35 per diluted share and $0.27 per diluted share, respectively, and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, net income was $1.17 per diluted share and $0.90 per diluted share, respectively.

Key highlights for the three months ended December 31, 2022 include:

Executed 2.0 million square feet of new and renewal leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 18.3%, including 0.9 million square feet of new leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 43.8%

Sequentially increased total leased occupancy to a record 93.8%, anchor leased occupancy to 95.9%, and small shop leased occupancy to a record 89.2%

Small shop leased occupancy of 89.2% reflects an increase of 40 basis points sequentially and 250 basis points compared to December 31, 2021



Leased to billed occupancy spread totaled 360 basis points



Total signed but not yet commenced lease population represented 2.9 million square feet and $54.7 million of annualized base rent

of annualized base rent Reported an increase in same property NOI of 7.3%

The contribution from base rent - excluding COVID-19 rent deferrals (lease modifications) and rent abatements accelerated 50 basis points this quarter to 490 basis points

Reported Nareit FFO of $147.0 million , or $0.49 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Stabilized $66.7 million of reinvestment projects at an average incremental NOI yield of 9%, with the in process reinvestment pipeline totaling $342.9 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%

of reinvestment projects at an average incremental NOI yield of 9%, with the in process reinvestment pipeline totaling at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9% Completed $112.8 million of dispositions

of dispositions Renewed the Company's $400 million share repurchase program and $400 million ATM stock offering program

Key highlights for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include:

Executed 7.1 million square feet of new and renewal leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 16.0%, including 3.3 million square feet of new leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 37.0%

Reported an increase in same property NOI of 6.6%

Reported Nareit FFO of $588.9 million , or $1.95 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Results included approximately $23.9 million of out-of-period collections related to prior years

of out-of-period collections related to prior years Stabilized $179.3 million of reinvestment projects at an average incremental NOI yield of 10%

of reinvestment projects at an average incremental NOI yield of 10% Completed $410.6 million of acquisitions and $287.4 million of dispositions

of acquisitions and of dispositions Amended and restated the Company's unsecured credit facilities on April 28, 2022 , increasing the total amount available by $200 million to $1.75 billion , while extending the maturities and lowering pricing

, increasing the total amount available by to , while extending the maturities and lowering pricing Received a credit rating upgrade on April 28, 2022 from Fitch Ratings to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', with a stable outlook, and received a positive credit rating outlook on March 3, 2022 from S&P Global Ratings

from Fitch Ratings to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', with a stable outlook, and received a positive credit rating outlook on from S&P Global Ratings Published the Company's annual Corporate Responsibility Report on June 17, 2022 (view the 2021 report at https://www.brixmor.com/why-brixmor/corporate-responsibility)

Subsequent events:

Provided 2023 Nareit FFO per diluted share expectations of $1.95 - $2.03 and same property NOI growth expectations of 1.5% - 3.5%

- and same property NOI growth expectations of 1.5% - 3.5% Completed $25.9 million of dispositions

"We are pleased to report another quarter and full year of outstanding performance driven by the team's execution of our value added plan and portfolio transformation," commented James Taylor, CEO and President. "Our momentum continues, with a robust leasing pipeline, strong market share with leading retailers, accretive reinvestment projects, and attractive rent basis that collectively position us for growth and value creation in 2023 and beyond."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income

For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, net income was $107.2 million , or $0.35 per diluted share, and $81.2 million , or $0.27 per diluted share, respectively.

and 2021, net income was , or per diluted share, and , or per diluted share, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, net income was $354.2 million , or $1.17 per diluted share, and $270.2 million , or $0.90 per diluted share, respectively.

Nareit FFO

For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, Nareit FFO was $147.0 million , or $0.49 per diluted share, and $137.4 million , or $0.46 per diluted share, respectively. Results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include items that impact FFO comparability, including transaction expenses, net, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, and loss on extinguishment of debt, net, of $0.0 million , or $0.00 per diluted share, and $(0.3) million , or $(0.00) per diluted share, respectively.

and 2021, Nareit FFO was , or per diluted share, and , or per diluted share, respectively. Results for the three months ended and 2021 include items that impact FFO comparability, including transaction expenses, net, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, and loss on extinguishment of debt, net, of , or per diluted share, and , or per diluted share, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, Nareit FFO was $588.9 million , or $1.95 per diluted share, and $522.3 million , or $1.75 per diluted share, respectively. Results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include items that impact FFO comparability, including transaction expenses, net, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, and loss on extinguishment of debt, net, of $(1.8) million , or $(0.01) per diluted share, and $(31.3) million , or $(0.10) per diluted share, respectively.

Same Property NOI Performance

For the three months ended December 31, 2022 , the Company reported an increase in same property NOI of 7.3% versus the comparable 2021 period.

, the Company reported an increase in same property NOI of 7.3% versus the comparable 2021 period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , the Company reported an increase in same property NOI of 6.6% versus the comparable 2021 period.

Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share (equivalent to $1.04 per annum) for the first quarter of 2023.

per common share (equivalent to per annum) for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on April 17, 2023 to stockholders of record on April 4, 2023 , representing an ex-dividend date of April 3, 2023 .

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Value Enhancing Reinvestment Opportunities

During the three months ended December 31, 2022 , the Company stabilized 12 value enhancing reinvestment projects with a total aggregate net cost of approximately $66.7 million at an average incremental NOI yield of 9% and added seven new reinvestment projects to its in process pipeline. Projects added include four anchor space repositioning projects and three outparcel development projects with a total aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $8.0 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 11%.

, the Company stabilized 12 value enhancing reinvestment projects with a total aggregate net cost of approximately at an average incremental NOI yield of 9% and added seven new reinvestment projects to its in process pipeline. Projects added include four anchor space repositioning projects and three outparcel development projects with a total aggregate net estimated cost of approximately at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 11%. At December 31, 2022 , the value enhancing reinvestment in process pipeline was comprised of 48 projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $342.9 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%. The in process pipeline includes 18 anchor space repositioning projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $56.2 million at an expected incremental NOI yield of 7% - 14%; 11 outparcel development projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $18.3 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%; and 19 redevelopment projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $268.4 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%.

, the value enhancing reinvestment in process pipeline was comprised of 48 projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%. The in process pipeline includes 18 anchor space repositioning projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately at an expected incremental NOI yield of 7% - 14%; 11 outparcel development projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%; and 19 redevelopment projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%. An in-depth review of a recent redevelopment project, which highlights the Company's reinvestment capabilities, Cudahy Plaza (Los Angeles-Long Beach- Anaheim, CA CBSA), can be found at this link: https://www.brixmor.com/blog/cudahy-plaza-with-jim-and-tyler.

(Los Angeles-Long Beach- CBSA), can be found at this link: https://www.brixmor.com/blog/cudahy-plaza-with-jim-and-tyler. Follow Brixmor on LinkedIn for video updates on reinvestment projects at https://www.linkedin.com/company/brixmor.

Acquisitions

During the three months ended December 31, 2022 , the Company did not complete any acquisitions.

, the Company did not complete any acquisitions. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , the Company acquired seven shopping centers, one land parcel at an existing property, and one outparcel at an existing property, for a combined purchase price of $410.6 million .

Dispositions

During the three months ended December 31, 2022 , the Company generated approximately $112.8 million of gross proceeds on the disposition of five shopping centers, as well as three partial properties, comprised of 0.8 million square feet of gross leasable area.

, the Company generated approximately of gross proceeds on the disposition of five shopping centers, as well as three partial properties, comprised of 0.8 million square feet of gross leasable area. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , the Company generated approximately $287.4 million of gross proceeds on the disposition of 16 shopping centers, as well as ten partial properties, comprised of 2.8 million square feet of gross leasable area.

, the Company generated approximately of gross proceeds on the disposition of 16 shopping centers, as well as ten partial properties, comprised of 2.8 million square feet of gross leasable area. Subsequent to December 31, 2022 , the Company disposed of two shopping centers, as well as one partial property, for approximately $25.9 million of gross proceeds.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

During the three months ended December 31, 2022 , the Company renewed its $400 million share repurchase program and its $400 million ATM equity offering program, which together will continue to provide Brixmor with maximum flexibility to capitalize on a wide range of potential capital markets environments and support the long-term execution of its balanced business plan.

, the Company renewed its share repurchase program and its ATM equity offering program, which together will continue to provide Brixmor with maximum flexibility to capitalize on a wide range of potential capital markets environments and support the long-term execution of its balanced business plan. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , the Company raised approximately $53.9 million in gross proceeds, excluding commissions, from the sale of approximately 2.1 million shares of common stock at an average price per share of $25.40 through its prior ATM equity offering program.

, the Company raised approximately in gross proceeds, excluding commissions, from the sale of approximately 2.1 million shares of common stock at an average price per share of through its prior ATM equity offering program. At December 31, 2022 , the Company had $1.3 billion in liquidity and no debt maturities until June 2024 .

GUIDANCE

The Company expects 2023 Nareit FFO per diluted share of $1.95 - $2.03 and same property NOI growth of 1.5% - 3.5%

- and same property NOI growth of 1.5% - 3.5% Expectations for 2023 same property NOI growth include a:

Revenues deemed uncollectible is expected to total 75 - 110 bps of total expected revenues in 2023

Contribution from base rent of 350 - 450 bps



Detraction from revenues deemed uncollectible of (200) bps - (150) bps



Contribution from all other line items of 0 - 50 bps

Expectations for 2023 Nareit FFO:

Do not contemplate any additional tenants moving to or from a cash basis of accounting, either of which may result in significant volatility in straight-line rental income



Do not include any additional items that impact FFO comparability, including transaction expenses, net, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, and loss on extinguishment of debt, net or any one-time items

The following table provides a bridge from the Company's 2022 Nareit FFO per diluted share to the Company's 2023 estimated Nareit FFO per diluted share:





Low

High 2022 Nareit FFO per diluted share

$1.95

$1.95 Same property NOI growth

0.04

0.10 Impact of 2022 and 2023 transaction activity

(0.01)

(0.01) Other 1

(0.02)

(0.01) Non-cash GAAP rental adjustments 2

(0.01)

0.00 2023E Nareit FFO per diluted share

$1.95

$2.03

Includes non-same property NOI, lease termination fees, non-real estate depreciation and amortization, general and administrative expense, dividend and interest, interest expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, net, and other income (expense). Includes straight-line rental income, net, accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and tenant inducements, and straight-line ground rent expense.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the range of the Company's 2023 estimated net income to Nareit FFO:

(Unaudited, dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

2023E

2023E Per

Diluted Share Net income

$232 - $256

$0.77 - $0.85 Depreciation and amortization related to real estate

356

1.18 Nareit FFO

$588 - $612

$1.95 - $2.03

NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES

The Company presents the non-GAAP performance measures set forth below. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) or other GAAP financial measures, as an indicator of financial performance and are not alternatives to, or more meaningful than, cash flow from operating activities (calculated in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of liquidity. Non-GAAP performance measures have limitations as they do not include all items of income and expense that affect operations, and accordingly, should always be considered as supplemental financial measures to those calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's computation of these non-GAAP performance measures may differ in certain respects from the methodology utilized by other REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by such other REITs. Investors are cautioned that items excluded from these non-GAAP performance measures are relevant to understanding and addressing financial performance. A reconciliation of net income to these non-GAAP performance measures is presented in the attached tables.

Nareit FFO

Nareit FFO is a supplemental, non-GAAP performance measure utilized to evaluate the operating and financial performance of real estate companies. Nareit defines FFO as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding (i) depreciation and amortization related to real estate, (ii) gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, (iii) gains and losses from change in control, (iv) impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity and (v) after adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. Considering the nature of its business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that Nareit FFO is useful to investors in measuring its operating and financial performance because the definition excludes items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of the Company's operating and financial performance, such as depreciation and amortization related to real estate, and items which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating and financial performance more difficult, such as gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets.

Same Property NOI

Same property NOI is a supplemental, non-GAAP performance measure utilized to evaluate the operating performance of real estate companies. Same property NOI is calculated (using properties owned for the entirety of both periods and excluding properties under development and completed new development properties that have been stabilized for less than one year) as total property revenues (base rent, expense reimbursements, adjustments for revenues deemed uncollectible, ancillary and other rental income, percentage rents, and other revenues) less direct property operating expenses (operating costs and real estate taxes). Same property NOI excludes (i) lease termination fees, (ii) straight-line rental income, net, (iii) accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and tenant inducements, (iv) straight-line ground rent expense, net, and (v) income or expense associated with the Company's captive insurance company, (vi) depreciation and amortization, (vii) impairment of real estate assets, (viii) general and administrative expense, and (ix) other income and expense (including gain on sale of real estate assets). Considering the nature of its business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that same property NOI is useful to investors in measuring the operating performance of its portfolio because the definition excludes various items included in net income that do not relate to, or are not indicative of, the operating performance of the Company's properties, such as lease termination fees, straight-line rental income, net, accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and tenant inducements, straight-line ground rent expense, net, income or expense associated with the Company's captive insurance company, depreciation and amortization, impairment of real estate assets, general and administrative expense, and other income and expense (including gain on sale of real estate assets), because it eliminates disparities in NOI due to the acquisition or disposition of properties or the stabilization of completed new development properties during the period presented and therefore provides a more consistent metric for comparing the operating performance of the Company's real estate between periods.

ABOUT BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 373 retail centers comprise approximately 66 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

Brixmor announces material information to its investors in SEC filings and press releases and on public conference calls, webcasts and the "Investors" page of its website at https://www.brixmor.com. The Company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information Brixmor posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, Brixmor encourages investors and others interested in the Company to review the information that it posts on its website and on its social media channels.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share information































As of

As of









12/31/22

12/31/21

Assets











Real estate











Land $ 1,820,358

$ 1,773,448





Buildings and tenant improvements 8,405,969

8,009,320





Construction in progress 129,310

101,422





Lease intangibles 542,714

544,224









10,898,351

10,428,414





Accumulated depreciation and amortization (2,996,759)

(2,813,329)



Real estate, net 7,901,592

7,615,085



Cash and cash equivalents 16,492

296,632



Restricted cash 4,767

1,111



Marketable securities 21,669

20,224



Receivables, net 264,146

234,873



Deferred charges and prepaid expenses, net 154,141

143,503



Real estate assets held for sale 10,439

16,131



Other assets 62,684

49,834

Total assets $ 8,435,930

$ 8,377,393

















Liabilities









Debt obligations, net $ 5,035,501

$ 5,164,518



Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 535,419

494,529

Total liabilities 5,570,920

5,659,047

















Equity











Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 3,000,000,000 shares;











309,042,754 and 306,337,045 shares issued and 299,915,762 and 297,210,053











shares outstanding 2,999

2,972



Additional paid-in capital 3,299,496

3,231,732



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 8,851

(12,674)



Distributions in excess of net income (446,336)

(503,684)

Total equity 2,865,010

2,718,346

Total liabilities and equity $ 8,435,930

$ 8,377,393

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









12/31/22

12/31/21

12/31/22

12/31/21

Revenues

















Rental income $ 308,459

$ 292,897

$ 1,217,362

$ 1,146,304



Other revenues 110

2,421

712

5,970

Total revenues 308,569

295,318

1,218,074

1,152,274

























Operating expenses

















Operating costs 38,816

39,128

141,408

132,042



Real estate taxes 42,260

40,838

170,383

165,746



Depreciation and amortization 90,599

80,796

344,731

327,152



Impairment of real estate assets 1,127

-

5,724

1,898



General and administrative 30,429

29,039

117,225

105,454

Total operating expenses 203,231

189,801

779,471

732,292

























Other income (expense)

















Dividends and interest 116

57

314

299



Interest expense (48,493)

(47,175)

(192,427)

(194,776)



Gain on sale of real estate assets 50,896

23,603

111,563

73,092



Loss on extinguishment of debt, net -

-

(221)

(28,345)



Other (702)

(759)

(3,639)

(65)

Total other income (expense) 1,817

(24,274)

(84,410)

(149,795)

























Net income $ 107,155

$ 81,243

$ 354,193

$ 270,187

























Net income per common share:





















Basic



$ 0.36

$ 0.27

$ 1.18

$ 0.91



Diluted



$ 0.35

$ 0.27

$ 1.17

$ 0.90

Weighted average shares:





















Basic



300,474

297,490

299,938

297,408



Diluted



302,258

299,037

301,742

298,835

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO)













Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









12/31/22

12/31/21

12/31/22

12/31/21

























Net income $ 107,155

$ 81,243

$ 354,193

$ 270,187



Depreciation and amortization related to real estate 89,570

79,753

340,561

323,354



Gain on sale of real estate assets (50,896)

(23,603)

(111,563)

(73,092)



Impairment of real estate assets 1,127

-

5,724

1,898

Nareit FFO $ 146,956

$ 137,393

$ 588,915

$ 522,347

























Nareit FFO per diluted share $ 0.49

$ 0.46

$ 1.95

$ 1.75

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 302,258

299,037

301,742

298,835

























Items that impact FFO comparability

















Transaction expenses, net $ 9

$ (192)

$ (1,122)

$ (395)



Litigation and other non-routine legal expenses (2)

(111)

(494)

(2,585)



Loss on extinguishment of debt, net -

-

(221)

(28,345)

Total items that impact FFO comparability $ 7

$ (303)

$ (1,837)

$ (31,325)

Items that impact FFO comparability, net per share $ 0.00

$ (0.00)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.10)

























Additional Disclosures

















Straight-line rental income, net (1) $ 5,575

$ 3,924

$ 23,458

$ 14,551



Accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and

tenant inducements 2,072

1,895

8,793

8,221



Straight-line ground rent expense, net (2) 7

(14)

(160)

(134)

























Dividends declared per share $ 0.260

$ 0.240

$ 0.980

$ 0.885

Dividends declared $ 77,978

$ 71,331

$ 293,755

$ 262,877

Dividend payout ratio (as % of Nareit FFO) 53.1 %

51.9 %

49.9 %

50.3 %























(1) Includes straight-line rental income reversals and re-establishments associated with the conversion of tenants between the cash and accrual bases of accounting of ($1.0

million) and ($0.9 million) during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Includes straight-line rental income reversals and re-establishments

associated with the conversion of tenants between the cash and accrual bases of accounting of ($1.2 million) and ($3.0 million) during the twelve months ended December 31,

2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) Straight-line ground rent expense, net is included in Operating costs on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.













SAME PROPERTY NOI ANALYSIS



























Unaudited, dollars in thousands









































































Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended















12/31/22

12/31/21

Change

12/31/22

12/31/21

Change

Same Property NOI Analysis

























Number of properties

351

351

-

343

343

-

Percent billed

90.3 %

88.8 %

1.5 %

90.3 %

88.7 %

1.6 %

Percent leased

93.9 %

92.2 %

1.7 %

93.9 %

92.1 %

1.8 %



































Revenues

























Base rent

$ 208,084

$ 198,232





$ 799,674

$ 765,238





Expense reimbursements

68,001

65,011





248,537

236,489





Revenues deemed uncollectible

(1,881)

20





4,514

1,395





Ancillary and other rental income / Other revenues

6,266

5,433





23,441

19,070





Percentage rents

1,837

1,224





8,675

5,499















282,307

269,920

4.6 %

1,084,841

1,027,691

5.6 %

Operating expenses

























Operating costs

(36,105)

(38,668)





(128,614)

(122,922)





Real estate taxes

(39,772)

(38,801)





(156,175)

(154,356)















(75,877)

(77,469)

(2.1 %)

(284,789)

(277,278)

2.7 %

Same property NOI

$ 206,430

$ 192,451

7.3 %

$ 800,052

$ 750,413

6.6 %



































NOI margin







73.1 %

71.3 %





73.7 %

73.0 %





Expense recovery ratio







89.6 %

83.9 %





87.3 %

85.3 %







































Percent Contribution to Same Property NOI Performance:



































Change

Percent

Contribution





Change

Percent

Contribution





Base rent - excluding COVID-19 rent deferrals (lease modifications) and rent

abatements

$ 9,379

4.9 %





$ 30,248

4.0 %





Base rent - COVID-19 rent deferrals (lease modifications) and rent abatements

473

0.2 %





4,188

0.6 %





Revenues deemed uncollectible

(1,901)

(1.0 %)





3,119

0.4 %





Net expense reimbursements

4,582

2.4 %





4,537

0.6 %





Ancillary and other rental income / Other revenues

833

0.5 %





4,371

0.6 %





Percentage rents

613

0.3 %





3,176

0.4 %



















7.3 %









6.6 %







































Reconciliation of Net Income to Same Property NOI

























Net Income

$ 107,155

$ 81,243





$ 354,193

$ 270,187





Adjustments:

























Non-same property NOI

(12,932)

(15,912)





(70,909)

(72,795)





Lease termination fees

(477)

(1,184)





(3,231)

(8,640)





Straight-line rental income, net

(5,575)

(3,924)





(23,458)

(14,551)





Accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases

and tenant inducements

(2,072)

(1,895)





(8,793)

(8,221)





Straight-line ground rent expense, net

(7)

14





160

134





Depreciation and amortization

90,599

80,796





344,731

327,152





Impairment of real estate assets

1,127

-





5,724

1,898





General and administrative

30,429

29,039





117,225

105,454





Total other (income) expense

(1,817)

24,274





84,410

149,795





Same property NOI

$ 206,430

$ 192,451





$ 800,052

$ 750,413





SOURCE Brixmor Property Group Inc.