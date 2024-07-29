BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

- Continued to Deliver Record Operating Metrics -

- Increased Nareit FFO and Same Property NOI Growth Expectations For 2024 -

- Announced Executive Promotions -

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today its operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, net income was $0.23 per diluted share and $0.19 per diluted share, respectively, and for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, net income was $0.52 per diluted share and $0.56 per diluted share, respectively.

Key highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2024 include:

Executed 1.4 million square feet of new and renewal leases, with record rent spreads on comparable space of 27.7%, including 0.6 million square feet of new leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 50.2%

Sequentially increased total leased occupancy to a record 95.4%, anchor leased occupancy to a record 97.5%, and small shop leased occupancy to a record 90.8% Commenced $17.0 million of annualized base rent Leased to billed occupancy spread totaled 400 basis points Total signed but not yet commenced lease population represented 2.9 million square feet and $64.7 million of annualized base rent

Reported an increase in same property NOI of 5.5%, including a contribution from base rent of 380 basis points

Reported Nareit FFO of $163.8 million , or $0.54 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Stabilized $36.8 million of reinvestment projects at an average incremental NOI yield of 9%, with the in process reinvestment pipeline totaling $509.6 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%

of reinvestment projects at an average incremental NOI yield of 9%, with the in process reinvestment pipeline totaling at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9% Completed $17.3 million of acquisitions and $0.3 million of dispositions

of acquisitions and of dispositions Issued $400.0 million of 5.750% Senior Notes due 2035

Subsequent events:

Announced the following executive promotions, effective as of July 24, 2024 : Brian T. Finnegan , the Company's Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer has been promoted to President, Chief Operating Officer Steven T. Gallagher , the Company's Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Helane G. Stein , the Company's Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer Kevin Brydzinski , the Company's Senior Vice President, Corporate Accounting & Reporting has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer

: Updated previously provided Nareit FFO per diluted share expectations for 2024 to $2.11 - 2.14 from $2.08 - $2.11 and same property NOI growth expectations for 2024 to 4.25% - 5.00% from 3.50% - 4.25%

- 2.14 from - and same property NOI growth expectations for 2024 to 4.25% - 5.00% from 3.50% - 4.25% Completed $23.6 million of acquisitions

of acquisitions Published the Company's annual Corporate Responsibility Report on July 1, 2024 (view the 2023 report at https://www.brixmor.com/corporate-responsibility)

"As a team, we are very proud of how our balanced, value-add business plan continues to deliver outstanding performance, and importantly, sets us up for continued growth as we advance our purpose of creating and owning centers that are the center of the communities we serve," commented James Taylor, Chief Executive Officer. "We are also pleased to recognize the contributions of our extraordinary team through the promotions of Brian, Steve, Helane, and Kevin."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, net income was $70.1 million , or $0.23 per diluted share, and $56.4 million , or $0.19 per diluted share, respectively.

and 2023, net income was , or per diluted share, and , or per diluted share, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, net income was $159.0 million , or $0.52 per diluted share, and $168.7 million , or $0.56 per diluted share, respectively.

Nareit FFO

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, Nareit FFO was $163.8 million , or $0.54 per diluted share, and $157.1 million , or $0.52 per diluted share, respectively. Results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 include items that impact FFO comparability, including transaction expenses, net and gain on extinguishment of debt, net, of $0.3 million , or $0.00 per diluted share, and $4.3 million , or $0.01 per diluted share, respectively.

and 2023, Nareit FFO was , or per diluted share, and , or per diluted share, respectively. Results for the three months ended and 2023 include items that impact FFO comparability, including transaction expenses, net and gain on extinguishment of debt, net, of , or per diluted share, and , or per diluted share, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, Nareit FFO was $327.2 million , or $1.08 per diluted share, and $308.7 million , or $1.02 per diluted share, respectively. Results for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 include items that impact FFO comparability, including transaction expenses, net and gain on extinguishment of debt, net, of $0.2 million , or $0.00 per diluted share, and $4.3 million , or $0.01 per diluted share, respectively.

Same Property NOI Performance

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 , the Company reported an increase in same property NOI of 5.5% versus the comparable 2023 period.

, the Company reported an increase in same property NOI of 5.5% versus the comparable 2023 period. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 , the Company reported an increase in same property NOI of 5.7% versus the comparable 2023 period.

Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2725 per common share (equivalent to $1.09 per annum) for the third quarter of 2024.

per common share (equivalent to per annum) for the third quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2024 to stockholders of record on October 2, 2024 .

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Value Enhancing Reinvestment Opportunities

During the three months ended June 30, 2024 , the Company stabilized seven value enhancing reinvestment projects with a total aggregate net cost of approximately $36.8 million at an average incremental NOI yield of 9% and added five new reinvestment projects to its in process pipeline. Projects added include one anchor space repositioning project, one outparcel development project, and three redevelopment projects, with a total aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $107.8 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%.

, the Company stabilized seven value enhancing reinvestment projects with a total aggregate net cost of approximately at an average incremental NOI yield of 9% and added five new reinvestment projects to its in process pipeline. Projects added include one anchor space repositioning project, one outparcel development project, and three redevelopment projects, with a total aggregate net estimated cost of approximately at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%. At June 30, 2024 , the value enhancing reinvestment in process pipeline was comprised of 44 projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $509.6 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%. The in process pipeline includes 19 anchor space repositioning projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $95.2 million at an expected incremental NOI yield of 7% - 14%; eight outparcel development projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $19.9 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 11%; and 17 redevelopment projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $394.5 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%.

, the value enhancing reinvestment in process pipeline was comprised of 44 projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%. The in process pipeline includes 19 anchor space repositioning projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately at an expected incremental NOI yield of 7% - 14%; eight outparcel development projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 11%; and 17 redevelopment projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%. An in-depth review of an anchor space repositioning project, which highlights the Company's reinvestment capabilities, Florence Plaza - Florence Square ( Cincinnati, OH -KY-IN CBSA), can be found at this link: https://www.brixmor.com/blog/creating-value-in-cincinnati.

- ( -KY-IN CBSA), can be found at this link: https://www.brixmor.com/blog/creating-value-in-cincinnati. Follow Brixmor on LinkedIn for video updates on reinvestment projects at https://www.linkedin.com/company/brixmor.

Acquisitions

As previously announced, during the three months ended June 30, 2024 , the Company acquired West Center, a 42,594 square foot grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping center located immediately adjacent to the Company's Three Village Shopping Center on Long Island , New York in East Setauket ( New York - Newark - Jersey City , NY-NJ-PA CBSA), for $17.3 million . West Center is anchored by Wild by Nature Market ( King Kullen ) and has compelling near-term leasing and value creation opportunities and, when combined with Three Village Shopping Center, creates optionality for long-term redevelopment and densification.

, the Company acquired West Center, a 42,594 square foot grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping center located immediately adjacent to the Company's Three Village Shopping Center on , in ( - - , NY-NJ-PA CBSA), for . West Center is anchored by Wild by Nature Market ( ) and has compelling near-term leasing and value creation opportunities and, when combined with Three Village Shopping Center, creates optionality for long-term redevelopment and densification. Subsequent to June 30, 2024 , the Company acquired The Fresh Market Shoppes, an approximately 86,000 square foot grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping center located in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina (Hilton Head Island- Bluffton, SC CBSA), for $23.6 million . The Fresh Market Shoppes is anchored by The Fresh Market and has significant value creation opportunities, including below-market in-place rents. The property is located two miles from the Company's Circle Center property and complements the Company's coastal Carolina portfolio.

Dispositions

During the three months ended June 30, 2024 , the Company generated approximately $0.3 million of gross proceeds on the disposition of two partial properties comprised of 6,702 square feet of gross leasable area.

, the Company generated approximately of gross proceeds on the disposition of two partial properties comprised of 6,702 square feet of gross leasable area. During the six months ended June 30, 2024 , the Company generated approximately $69.3 million of gross proceeds on the disposition of three shopping centers, as well as two partial properties, comprised of 581,117 square feet of gross leasable area.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

On May 28, 2024 , the Company's operating partnership, Brixmor Operating Partnership LP, issued $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.750% Senior Notes due 2035. Proceeds will be utilized for general corporate purposes, including repayment of indebtedness.

, the Company's operating partnership, Brixmor Operating Partnership LP, issued aggregate principal amount of 5.750% Senior Notes due 2035. Proceeds will be utilized for general corporate purposes, including repayment of indebtedness. At June 30, 2024 , the Company had $1.7 billion in liquidity.

, the Company had in liquidity. At June 30, 2024 , the Company's net principal debt to adjusted EBITDA, current quarter annualized was 5.6x and net principal debt to adjusted EBITDA, trailing twelve months was 5.8x.

GUIDANCE

The Company has updated its previously provided NAREIT FFO per diluted share expectations for 2024 to $2.11 - 2.14 from $2.08 - $2.11 and same property NOI growth expectations for 2024 to 4.25% - 5.00% from 3.50% - 4.25%.

- 2.14 from - and same property NOI growth expectations for 2024 to 4.25% - 5.00% from 3.50% - 4.25%. Expectations for 2024 Nareit FFO: Do not contemplate any additional tenants moving to or from a cash basis of accounting, either of which may result in significant volatility in straight-line rental income Do not include any additional items that impact FFO comparability, which include transaction expenses, net, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, and gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, net, or any other one-time items

The following table provides a reconciliation of the range of the Company's 2024 estimated net income to Nareit FFO:

(Unaudited, dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

2024E

2024E Per

Diluted Share Net income

$291 - $300

$0.96 - $0.99 Depreciation and amortization related to real estate

360

1.19 Gain on sale of real estate assets

(17)

(0.06) Impairment of real estate asset

5

0.02 Nareit FFO

$639 - $648

$2.11 - 2.14

CONFERENCE CALL AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES

The Company presents the non-GAAP performance measures set forth below. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) or other GAAP financial measures, as an indicator of financial performance and are not alternatives to, or more meaningful than, cash flow from operating activities (calculated in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of liquidity. Non-GAAP performance measures have limitations as they do not include all items of income and expense that affect operations, and accordingly, should always be considered as supplemental financial results to those calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's computation of these non-GAAP performance measures may differ in certain respects from the methodology utilized by other REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by such other REITs. Investors are cautioned that items excluded from these non-GAAP performance measures are relevant to understanding and addressing financial performance. A reconciliation of net income to these non-GAAP performance measures is presented in the attached tables.

Nareit FFO

Nareit FFO is a supplemental, non-GAAP performance measure utilized to evaluate the operating and financial performance of real estate companies. Nareit defines FFO as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding (i) depreciation and amortization related to real estate, (ii) gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, (iii) gains and losses from change in control, (iv) impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity and (v) after adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. Considering the nature of its business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that Nareit FFO is useful to investors in measuring its operating and financial performance because the definition excludes items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of the Company's operating and financial performance, such as depreciation and amortization related to real estate, and items which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating and financial performance more difficult, such as gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets.

Same Property NOI

Same property NOI is a supplemental, non-GAAP performance measure utilized to evaluate the operating performance of real estate companies. Same property NOI is calculated (using properties owned for the entirety of both periods and excluding properties under development and completed new development properties that have been stabilized for less than one year) as total property revenues (base rent, expense reimbursements, adjustments for revenues deemed uncollectible, ancillary and other rental income, percentage rents, and other revenues) less direct property operating expenses (operating costs and real estate taxes). Same property NOI excludes (i) lease termination fees, (ii) straight-line rental income, net, (iii) accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and tenant inducements, (iv) straight-line ground rent expense, net, (v) income or expense associated with the Company's captive insurance company, (vi) depreciation and amortization, (vii) impairment of real estate assets, (viii) general and administrative expense, and (ix) other income and expense (including interest expense and gain on sale of real estate assets). Considering the nature of its business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that NOI is useful to investors in measuring the operating performance of its portfolio because the definition excludes various items included in net income that do not relate to, or are not indicative of, the operating performance of the Company's properties, such as lease termination fees, straight-line rental income, net, income or expense associated with the Company's captive insurance company, accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and tenant inducements, straight-line ground rent expense, net, depreciation and amortization, impairment of real estate assets, general and administrative expense, and other income and expense (including interest expense and gain on sale of real estate assets). The Company believes that same property NOI is also useful to investors because it further eliminates disparities in NOI by only including NOI of properties owned for the entirety of both periods presented and excluding properties under development and completed new development properties that have been stabilized for less than one year and therefore provides a more consistent metric for comparing the operating performance of the Company's real estate between periods.

Net Principal Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, current quarter annualized & Net Principal Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, trailing twelve months

Net principal debt to adjusted EBITDA, current quarter annualized and net principal debt to adjusted EBITDA, trailing twelve months are supplemental non-GAAP measures utilized to evaluate the performance of real estate companies in relation to outstanding debt. Net principal debt is calculated as Debt obligations, net, calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding net unamortized premium or discount and deferred financing fees less cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as the sum of net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) federal and state taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, (v) gains and losses from change in control, (vi) impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, (vii) gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, net, and (viii) other items that the Company believes are not indicative of the Company's operating performance. Net principal debt to adjusted EBITDA, current quarter annualized and net principal debt to adjusted EBITDA, trailing twelve months are calculated as net principal debt divided by quarterly annualized adjusted EBITDA or trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA, respectively. Considering the nature of its business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that net principal debt to adjusted EBITDA, current quarter annualized and net principal debt to adjusted EBITDA, trailing twelve months are useful to investors in measuring its operating performance because they exclude items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of the operating performance of the Company's real estate, are widely known and understood measures of performance, independent of a company's capital structure and items which can make periodic and peer analyses of performance more difficult, and can provide investors with a more consistent basis by which to compare the Company with its peers.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share information































As of

As of









6/30/2024

12/31/2023

Assets









Real estate











Land $ 1,779,106

$ 1,794,011





Buildings and tenant improvements 8,673,678

8,570,874





Construction in progress 109,735

126,007





Lease intangibles 499,460

504,995









11,061,979

10,995,887





Accumulated depreciation and amortization (3,315,103)

(3,198,980)



Real estate, net 7,746,876

7,796,907



Cash and cash equivalents 473,615

866



Restricted cash 1,341

18,038



Marketable securities 21,985

19,914



Receivables, net, including straight-line rent receivables of $195,330 and $180,810, respectively 252,664

278,775



Deferred charges and prepaid expenses, net 169,872

164,061



Real estate assets held for sale 11,048

-



Other assets 53,300

54,155

Total assets $ 8,730,701

$ 8,332,716

















Liabilities









Debt obligations, net $ 5,375,222

$ 4,933,525



Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 500,293

548,890

Total liabilities 5,875,515

5,482,415

















Equity











Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 3,000,000,000 shares;











310,472,378 and 309,723,386 shares issued and 301,345,386 and 300,596,394











shares outstanding 3,013

3,006



Additional paid-in capital 3,307,357

3,310,590



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 12,377

(2,700)



Distributions in excess of net income (467,561)

(460,595)

Total equity 2,855,186

2,850,301

Total liabilities and equity $ 8,730,701

$ 8,332,716

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts





































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





6/30/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023

Revenues

















Rental income $ 315,587

$ 309,192

$ 635,076

$ 620,322



Other revenues 102

601

854

915

Total revenues 315,689

309,793

635,930

621,237





















Operating expenses

















Operating costs 36,919

35,705

74,076

71,600



Real estate taxes 36,349

43,712

77,757

88,400



Depreciation and amortization 92,018

88,812

183,236

176,553



Impairment of real estate assets 5,280

16,736

5,280

17,836



General and administrative 29,689

28,514

58,180

57,686

Total operating expenses 200,255

213,479

398,529

412,075





















Other income (expense)

















Dividends and interest 6,632

57

10,509

72



Interest expense (53,655)

(47,485)

(105,143)

(96,165)



Gain on sale of real estate assets 1,814

3,857

16,956

52,325



Gain on extinguishment of debt, net 281

4,350

281

4,350



Other (381)

(685)

(974)

(1,090)

Total other expense (45,309)

(39,906)

(78,371)

(40,508)





















Net income $ 70,125

$ 56,408

$ 159,030

$ 168,654





















Net income per common share:

















Basic $ 0.23

$ 0.19

$ 0.53

$ 0.56



Diluted $ 0.23

$ 0.19

$ 0.52

$ 0.56

Weighted average shares:

















Basic 302,197

300,961

302,120

300,899



Diluted 302,903

302,285

302,796

302,234

EBITDA & RECONCILIATION OF DEBT OBLIGATIONS, NET TO NET PRINCIPAL DEBT Unaudited, dollars in thousands







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





6/30/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023





















Net income $ 70,125

$ 56,408

$ 159,030

$ 168,654



Interest expense 53,655

47,485

105,143

96,165



Federal and state taxes 655

638

1,366

1,348



Depreciation and amortization 92,018

88,812

183,236

176,553

EBITDA 216,453

193,343

448,775

442,720



Gain on sale of real estate assets (1,814)

(3,857)

(16,956)

(52,325)



Impairment of real estate assets 5,280

16,736

5,280

17,836

EBITDAre $ 219,919

$ 206,222

$ 437,099

$ 408,231





















EBITDAre $ 219,919

$ 206,222

$ 437,099

$ 408,231



Transaction expenses, net 13

37

58

95



Gain on extinguishment of debt, net (281)

(4,350)

(281)

(4,350)



Total adjustments (268)

(4,313)

(223)

(4,255)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 219,651

$ 201,909

$ 436,876

$ 403,976





















Adjusted EBITDA $ 219,651

$ 201,909

$ 436,876

$ 403,976



Straight-line rental income, net (7,981)

(7,421)

(15,536)

(11,422)



Accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and tenant inducements (1,810)

(1,568)

(3,534)

(4,236)



Straight-line ground rent expense, net (1) (6)

(8)

(11)

(17)



Total adjustments (9,797)

(8,997)

(19,081)

(15,675)

Cash Adjusted EBITDA $ 209,854

$ 192,912

$ 417,795

$ 388,301



















(1) Straight-line ground rent expense, net is included in Operating costs on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

































Reconciliation of Debt Obligations, Net to Net Principal Debt



















As of

















6/30/2024















Debt obligations, net $ 5,375,222















Less: Net unamortized premium (15,681)















Add: Deferred financing fees 28,912















Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (474,956)















Net Principal Debt $ 4,913,497



































Adjusted EBITDA, current quarter annualized $ 878,604















Net Principal Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, current quarter annualized 5.6x



































Adjusted EBITDA, trailing twelve months $ 841,907















Net Principal Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, trailing twelve months 5.8x













FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO)















Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts











































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended







6/30/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023

























Net income $ 70,125

$ 56,408

$ 159,030

$ 168,654





Depreciation and amortization related to real estate 90,218

87,806

179,891

174,554





Gain on sale of real estate assets (1,814)

(3,857)

(16,956)

(52,325)





Impairment of real estate assets 5,280

16,736

5,280

17,836



Nareit FFO $ 163,809

$ 157,093

$ 327,245

$ 308,719

























Nareit FFO per diluted share $ 0.54

$ 0.52

$ 1.08

$ 1.02



Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 302,903

302,285

302,796

302,234

























Items that impact FFO comparability



















Transaction expenses, net $ (13)

$ (37)

$ (58)

$ (95)





Gain on extinguishment of debt, net 281

4,350

281

4,350



Total items that impact FFO comparability $ 268

$ 4,313

$ 223

$ 4,255



Items that impact FFO comparability, net per share $ 0.00

$ 0.01

$ 0.00

$ 0.01

























Additional Disclosures



















Straight-line rental income, net $ 7,981

$ 7,421

$ 15,536

$ 11,422





Accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and tenant

inducements 1,810

1,568

3,534

4,236





Straight-line ground rent expense, net (1) 6

8

11

17

























Dividends declared per share $ 0.2725

$ 0.2600

$ 0.5450

$ 0.5200



Dividends declared $ 82,117

$ 78,154

$ 164,221

$ 156,296



Dividend payout ratio (as % of Nareit FFO) 50.1 %

49.8 %

50.2 %

50.6 %























(1) Straight-line ground rent expense, net is included in Operating costs on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.















SAME PROPERTY NOI ANALYSIS





















Unaudited, dollars in thousands



























































Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended











6/30/2024

6/30/2023

Change

6/30/2024

6/30/2023

Change

Same Property NOI Analysis























Number of properties 355

355

- %

354

354

- %

Percent billed 91.4 %

90.5 %

0.9 %

91.4 %

90.5 %

0.9 %

Percent leased 95.4 %

94.2 %

1.2 %

95.4 %

94.2 %

1.2 %































Revenues

























Base rent $ 227,524

$ 219,260





$ 451,980

$ 435,478







Expense reimbursements 68,303

69,433





139,536

139,096







Revenues deemed uncollectible (1,389)

(1,973)





(1,174)

(3,081)







Ancillary and other rental income / Other revenues 5,845

6,126





12,085

11,542







Percentage rents 2,341

1,940





6,575

5,655











302,624

294,786

2.7 %

609,002

588,690

3.5 %

Operating expenses

























Operating costs (36,629)

(34,383)





(72,913)

(68,511)







Real estate taxes (36,525)

(42,947)





(77,454)

(86,316)











(73,154)

(77,330)

(5.4) %

(150,367)

(154,827)

(2.9) %

Same property NOI $ 229,470

$ 217,456

5.5 %

$ 458,635

$ 433,863

5.7 %































NOI margin 75.8 %

73.8 %





75.3 %

73.7 %





Expense recovery ratio 93.4 %

89.8 %





92.8 %

89.8 %



































Percent Contribution to Same Property NOI Performance:





























Change

Percent Contribution





Change

Percent Contribution







Base Rent $ 8,264

3.8 %





$ 16,502

3.8 %







Revenues deemed uncollectible 584

0.2 %





1,907

0.5 %







Net expense reimbursements 3,046

1.4 %





4,900

1.1 %







Ancillary and other rental income / Other revenues (281)

(0.1) %





543

0.1 %







Percentage rents 401

0.2 %





920

0.2 %















5.5 %









5.7 %



































Reconciliation of Net Income to Same Property NOI























Net income $ 70,125

$ 56,408





$ 159,030

$ 168,654





Adjustments:

























Non-same property NOI (2,195)

(3,247)





(5,032)

(8,754)







Lease termination fees (959)

(676)





(1,349)

(2,945)







Straight-line rental income, net (7,981)

(7,421)





(15,536)

(11,422)







Accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market

leases and tenant inducements (1,810)

(1,568)





(3,534)

(4,236)







Straight-line ground rent expense, net (6)

(8)





(11)

(17)







Depreciation and amortization 92,018

88,812





183,236

176,553







Impairment of real estate assets 5,280

16,736





5,280

17,836







General and administrative 29,689

28,514





58,180

57,686







Total other expense 45,309

39,906





78,371

40,508





Same Property NOI $ 229,470

$ 217,456





$ 458,635

$ 433,863





SOURCE Brixmor Property Group Inc.