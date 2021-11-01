Brixmor Property Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today its operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, net income was $0.15 per diluted share and $0.09 per diluted share, respectively.

Key highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2021 include:

Executed 1.7 million square feet of new and renewal leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 12.3%, including 0.7 million square feet of new leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 26.3%

Sequentially increased total leased occupancy to 91.5%, anchor leased occupancy to 94.2% and small shop leased occupancy to 85.7%

Leased to billed occupancy spread totaled 330 basis points



Total signed but not yet commenced lease population represented 2.4 million square feet and $43.5 million of annualized base rent

of annualized base rent Reported an increase in same property NOI of 14.5%

Reported NAREIT FFO of $115.8 million , or $0.39 per diluted share

, or per diluted share NAREIT FFO included items that impact FFO comparability, including a loss on extinguishment of debt, net, as previously announced, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, and transaction expenses of ($27.4) million , or ($0.09) per diluted share

, or per diluted share Stabilized $52.5 million of reinvestment projects at an average incremental NOI yield of 10%, with the in process reinvestment pipeline now totaling $396.3 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%

of reinvestment projects at an average incremental NOI yield of 10%, with the in process reinvestment pipeline now totaling at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9% Completed $25.5 million of dispositions

of dispositions Issued $500.0 million of 2.500% Senior Notes due 2031 and redeemed $500.0 million of 3.250% Senior Notes due 2023

of 2.500% Senior Notes due 2031 and redeemed of 3.250% Senior Notes due 2023 Increased quarterly dividend by 12% to $0.24 per common share, which represents an annualized yield of approximately 4.1% as of October 29, 2021

Subsequent events:

Acquired Pawleys Island Plaza, in the Georgetown, SC MSA, for $26.3 million , with an additional $250.0 - $300.0 million of acquisitions currently under negotiation

MSA, for , with an additional - of acquisitions currently under negotiation Ranked first in its peer group and earned an "A" rating in GRESB's 2021 Public Disclosure Score, which measures material sustainability disclosures of listed property companies and REITs globally

Updated previously provided NAREIT FFO per diluted share expectations for 2021 to $1.72 - $1.75 from $1.70 - $1.76 and same property NOI growth expectations for 2021 to 7.5% - 8.5% from 4.5% - 6.0%, which incorporates the strong results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 , as well as the previously announced $0.09 per diluted share loss on extinguishment of debt, which was not included in prior guidance

"Brixmor continues to deliver as the value add leader in the shopping center space, with robust leasing volumes, attractive spreads, accretive redevelopments, record rents and growing cash flows," commented James Taylor, CEO and President. "Importantly, these very same results, as well as our growing reinvestment pipeline, set us up for continued outperformance for several quarters to come."

COVID-19 UPDATE (as of October 26, 2021)

For the three month ended September 30, 2021 , 97% of billed based rents were collected and including rent deferrals, abatements and retro billing adjustments, total addressed billed base rent was 98%.

, 97% of billed based rents were collected and including rent deferrals, abatements and retro billing adjustments, total addressed billed base rent was 98%. A summary of trends in billed base rent collected, rent deferrals, abatements and retro billing adjustments and total addressed billed base rent follows:





Percent of 2Q20,

3Q20 and 4Q20

Billed Base Rent

Collected Percent of 1Q21

Billed Base Rent

Collected Percent of 2Q21

Billed Base Rent

Collected Percent of 3Q21

Billed Base Rent

Collected Essential tenants

99% 99% 99% 99% Hybrid tenants

93% 95% 96% 97% Other retail / services

89% 93% 96% 96% Total

94% 96% 97% 97% Rent deferrals, abatements and retro billing adjustments

4% 2% 1% 1% Total addressed billed base rent

98% 98% 98% 98%

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income

For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, net income was $46.1 million , or $0.15 per diluted share, and $27.9 million , or $0.09 per diluted share, respectively.

and 2020, net income was , or per diluted share, and , or per diluted share, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, net income was $188.9 million , or $0.63 per diluted share, and $96.8 million , or $0.32 per diluted share, respectively.

NAREIT FFO

For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, NAREIT FFO was $115.8 million , or $0.39 per diluted share, and $106.6 million , or $0.36 per diluted share, respectively. Results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 include items that impact FFO comparability, including a loss on extinguishment of debt, net, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses and transaction expenses of ($27.4) million , or ($0.09) per diluted share, and ($5.0) million , or ($0.02) per diluted share, respectively.

and 2020, NAREIT FFO was , or per diluted share, and , or per diluted share, respectively. Results for the three months ended and 2020 include items that impact FFO comparability, including a loss on extinguishment of debt, net, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses and transaction expenses of , or per diluted share, and , or per diluted share, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, NAREIT FFO was $385.0 million , or $1.29 per diluted share, and $338.1 million , or $1.14 per diluted share, respectively. Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 include items that impact FFO comparability, including a loss on extinguishment of debt, net, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses and transaction expenses of ($31.0) million , or ($0.10) per diluted share, and ($18.4) million , or ($0.06) per diluted share, respectively.

Same Property NOI Performance

For the three months ended September 30, 2021 , the Company reported an increase in same property NOI of 14.5% versus the comparable 2020 period.

, the Company reported an increase in same property NOI of 14.5% versus the comparable 2020 period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , the Company reported an increase in same property NOI of 8.6% versus the comparable 2020 period.

Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share (equivalent to $0.96 per annum) for the fourth quarter of 2021, which represents a 12% increase.

per common share (equivalent to per annum) for the fourth quarter of 2021, which represents a 12% increase. The dividend is payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022 , representing an ex-dividend date of January 4, 2022 .

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Value Enhancing Reinvestment Opportunities

During the three months ended September 30, 2021 , the Company stabilized eleven value enhancing reinvestment projects with a total aggregate net cost of approximately $52.5 million at an average incremental NOI yield of 10% and added four new reinvestment projects to its in process pipeline. Projects added include two anchor space repositioning projects and two outparcel development projects, with a total aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $5.7 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%.

, the Company stabilized eleven value enhancing reinvestment projects with a total aggregate net cost of approximately at an average incremental NOI yield of 10% and added four new reinvestment projects to its in process pipeline. Projects added include two anchor space repositioning projects and two outparcel development projects, with a total aggregate net estimated cost of approximately at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%. At September 30, 2021 , the value enhancing reinvestment in process pipeline was comprised of 49 projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $396.3 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%. The in process pipeline includes 16 anchor space repositioning projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $75.5 million at an expected incremental NOI yield of 8% - 14%; 13 outparcel development projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $29.7 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 10%; and 20 redevelopment projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $291.1 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%.

, the value enhancing reinvestment in process pipeline was comprised of 49 projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%. The in process pipeline includes 16 anchor space repositioning projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately at an expected incremental NOI yield of 8% - 14%; 13 outparcel development projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 10%; and 20 redevelopment projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%. An in-depth review of a project that highlights the Company's reinvestment expertise, Marlton Crossing ( Philadelphia -Camden- Wilmington, PA -NJ-DE-MD MSA), can be found at this link: https://www.brixmor.com/blog/marlton-crossing-jim-taylor.

-Camden- -NJ-DE-MD MSA), can be found at this link: https://www.brixmor.com/blog/marlton-crossing-jim-taylor. Due to COVID-19, there is inherent uncertainty as it relates to the Company's reinvestment projects, specifically with respect to expected project scopes, expected stabilization dates and expected NOI yields.

Acquisitions

During the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , the Company acquired two shopping centers, an outparcel adjacent to an existing center and land associated with an existing center and terminated a ground lease and acquired the associated land parcel at an existing center for a combined purchase price of $67.6 million .

, the Company acquired two shopping centers, an outparcel adjacent to an existing center and land associated with an existing center and terminated a ground lease and acquired the associated land parcel at an existing center for a combined purchase price of . Subsequent to September 30, 2021 , the Company acquired Pawleys Island Plaza, a 120,000 square foot grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping center located in Pawleys Island, South Carolina ( Georgetown, SC MSA), for $26.3 million . Pawleys Island Plaza is anchored by a highly-productive Publix, Petco and T.J. Maxx and complements the Company's Coastal Carolina portfolio.

Dispositions

During the three months ended September 30, 2021 , the Company generated approximately $25.5 million of gross proceeds on the disposition of three shopping centers, as well as five partial properties and a land parcel, comprised of 0.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

, the Company generated approximately of gross proceeds on the disposition of three shopping centers, as well as five partial properties and a land parcel, comprised of 0.3 million square feet of gross leasable area. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , the Company generated approximately $128.1 million of gross proceeds on the disposition of nine shopping centers, as well as 14 partial properties and a land parcel, comprised of 1.5 million square feet of gross leasable area.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

As previously announced, during the three months ended September 30, 2021 , the Company's Operating Partnership, Brixmor Operating Partnership LP, issued $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.500% Senior Notes due 2031. The net proceeds from the offering were utilized to redeem $500.0 million of its 3.250% Senior Notes due 2023 .

, the Company's Operating Partnership, Brixmor Operating Partnership LP, issued aggregate principal amount of 2.500% Senior Notes due 2031. The net proceeds from the offering were utilized to redeem of its 3.250% Senior Notes due 2023 . At September 30, 2021 , the Company had $1.7 billion of total liquidity, comprised of $404.4 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $1.2 billion of availability under its Revolving Credit Facility. The Company has no debt maturities in 2021 or 2023 and only $250.0 million of debt maturities in 2022.

GUIDANCE

The Company has updated its previously provided NAREIT FFO per diluted share expectations for 2021 to $1.72 - $1.75 from $1.70 - $1.76 and same property NOI growth expectations for 2021 to 7.5% - 8.5% from 4.5% - 6.0%. which incorporates the strong results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 , as well as the previously announced $0.09 per diluted share loss on extinguishment of debt, which was not included in prior guidance.

- from - and same property NOI growth expectations for 2021 to 7.5% - 8.5% from 4.5% - 6.0%. which incorporates the strong results for the three months ended , as well as the previously announced per diluted share loss on extinguishment of debt, which was not included in prior guidance. With respect to future periods, the Company's updated guidance:

Reflects anticipated transaction activity



Does not contemplate any tenants moving to or from a cash basis of accounting, either of which may result in significant volatility in straight-line rental income



Does not include any additional items that impact FFO comparability, including loss on extinguishment of debt, net, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses and transaction expenses, or any one-time items

The following table provides a reconciliation of the range of the Company's 2021 estimated net income to NAREIT FFO:

(Unaudited, dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

2021E

2021E Per

Diluted Share Net income

$261 - $270

$0.87 - $0.90 Depreciation and amortization related to real estate

321

1.08 Gain on sale of real estate assets

(71)

(0.24) Impairment of real estate assets

2

0.01 NAREIT FFO

$513 - $522

$1.72 - $1.75

CONFERENCE CALL AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

The Company will host a teleconference on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET. To participate, please dial 877.705.6003 (domestic) or 201.493.6725 (international) within 15 minutes of the scheduled start of the call. The teleconference can also be accessed via a live webcast at www.brixmor.com in the Investors section. A replay of the teleconference will be available through midnight ET on November 16, 2021 by dialing 844.512.2921 (domestic) or 412.317.6671 (international) (Passcode: 13722888) or via the web through November 2, 2022 at www.brixmor.com in the Investors section.

The Company's Supplemental Disclosure will be posted at www.brixmor.com in the Investors section. These materials are also available to all interested parties upon request to the Company at [email protected] or 800.468.7526.

NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES

The Company presents the non-GAAP performance measures set forth below. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) or other GAAP financial measures, as an indicator of financial performance and are not alternatives to, or more meaningful than, cash flow from operating activities (calculated in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of liquidity. Non-GAAP performance measures have limitations as they do not include all items of income and expense that affect operations, and accordingly, should always be considered as supplemental financial results to those calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's computation of these non-GAAP performance measures may differ in certain respects from the methodology utilized by other REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by such other REITs. Investors are cautioned that items excluded from these non-GAAP performance measures are relevant to understanding and addressing financial performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP performance measures to net income is presented in the attached table.

NAREIT FFO

NAREIT FFO is a supplemental, non-GAAP performance measure utilized to evaluate the operating and financial performance of real estate companies. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") defines FFO as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding (i) depreciation and amortization related to real estate, (ii) gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, (iii) gains and losses from change in control, (iv) impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity and (v) after adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. Considering the nature of its business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that NAREIT FFO is useful to investors in measuring its operating and financial performance because the definition excludes items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of the Company's operating and financial performance, such as depreciation and amortization related to real estate, and items which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating and financial performance more difficult, such as gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets.

Same Property NOI

Same property NOI is a supplemental, non-GAAP performance measure utilized to evaluate the operating performance of real estate companies. Same property NOI is calculated (using properties owned for the entirety of both periods and excluding properties under development and completed new development properties which have been stabilized for less than one year) as total property revenues (base rent, expense reimbursements, adjustments for revenues deemed uncollectible, ancillary and other rental income, percentage rents and other revenues) less direct property operating expenses (operating costs and real estate taxes). Same property NOI excludes (i) corporate level expenses (including general and administrative), (ii) lease termination fees, (iii) straight-line rental income, net, (iv) accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and tenant inducements, (v) straight-line ground rent expense, and (vi) income / expense associated with the Company's captive insurance company. Considering the nature of its business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that same property NOI is useful to investors in measuring the operating performance of its property portfolio because the definition excludes various items included in net income that do not relate to, or are not indicative of, the operating performance of the Company's properties, such as depreciation and amortization and corporate level expenses (including general and administrative), and because it eliminates disparities in NOI due to the acquisition or disposition of properties or the stabilization of completed new development properties during the period presented and therefore provides a more consistent metric for comparing the operating performance of the Company's real estate between periods.

ABOUT BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 386 retail centers comprise approximately 68 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

Brixmor announces material information to its investors in SEC filings and press releases and on public conference calls, webcasts and the "Investors" page of its website at www.brixmor.com. The Company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information Brixmor posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, Brixmor encourages investors and others interested in the Company to review the information that it posts on its website and on its social media channels.

SAFE HARBOR LANGUAGE

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's expectations regarding the performance of its business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the sections entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Currently, one of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements is the adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") on the financial condition, operating results and cash flows of the Company, the Company's tenants, the real estate market, the financial markets and the global economy. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us and our tenants significantly, and the extent to which it continues to impact us and our tenants will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, treatment developments, public adoption rates of COVID-19 vaccines, including booster shots, and their effectiveness against emerging variants of COVID-19, such as the Delta variant, the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, and potential sustained changes in consumer behavior, among others. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share information































As of

As of









9/30/21

12/31/20

Assets









Real estate











Land $ 1,736,876

$ 1,740,263





Buildings and tenant improvements 7,808,558

7,714,105





Construction in progress 157,229

142,745





Lease intangibles 541,433

566,448









10,244,096

10,163,561





Accumulated depreciation and amortization (2,785,227)

(2,659,448)



Real estate, net 7,458,869

7,504,113



Cash and cash equivalents 397,198

368,675



Restricted cash 7,166

1,412



Marketable securities 20,769

19,548



Receivables, net 229,421

240,323



Deferred charges and prepaid expenses, net 147,014

139,260



Real estate assets held for sale 42,011

18,014



Other assets 48,665

50,802

Total assets $ 8,351,113

$ 8,342,147

















Liabilities









Debt obligations, net $ 5,163,375

$ 5,167,330



Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 495,229

494,116

Total liabilities 5,658,604

5,661,446

















Equity











Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 3,000,000,000 shares;











306,115,437 and 305,621,403 shares issued and 296,988,445 and 296,494,411











shares outstanding 2,970

2,965



Additional paid-in capital 3,220,183

3,213,990



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,588)

(28,058)



Distributions in excess of net income (513,056)

(508,196)

Total equity 2,692,509

2,680,701

Total liabilities and equity $ 8,351,113

$ 8,342,147

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts









































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended









9/30/21

9/30/20

9/30/21

9/30/20

Revenues

















Rental income $ 290,013

$ 253,799

$ 853,407

$ 781,635



Other revenues 173

136

3,549

2,221

Total revenues 290,186

253,935

856,956

783,856

























Operating expenses

















Operating costs 32,774

24,794

92,914

80,286



Real estate taxes 39,763

42,124

124,908

126,796



Depreciation and amortization 81,724

87,488

246,356

251,334



Impairment of real estate assets -

5,746

1,898

16,306



General and administrative 25,309

27,748

76,415

74,781

Total operating expenses 179,570

187,900

542,491

549,503

























Other income (expense)

















Dividends and interest 51

109

242

335



Interest expense (48,918)

(50,991)

(147,601)

(148,197)



Gain on sale of real estate assets 11,122

13,621

49,489

23,218



Loss on extinguishment of debt, net (27,116)

(50)

(28,345)

(10,441)



Other 390

(780)

694

(2,499)

Total other expense (64,471)

(38,091)

(125,521)

(137,584)

























Net income $ 46,145

$ 27,944

$ 188,944

$ 96,769

























Net income per common share:





















Basic



$ 0.15

$ 0.09

$ 0.63

$ 0.32



Diluted



$ 0.15

$ 0.09

$ 0.63

$ 0.32

Weighted average shares:





















Basic



297,188

296,562

297,165

296,982



Diluted



298,269

296,862

298,209

297,317

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO)













Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended









9/30/21

9/30/20

9/30/21

9/30/20

























Net income $ 46,145

$ 27,944

$ 188,944

$ 96,769



Depreciation and amortization related to real estate 80,778

86,486

243,601

248,274



Gain on sale of real estate assets (11,122)

(13,621)

(49,489)

(23,218)



Impairment of real estate assets -

5,746

1,898

16,306

NAREIT FFO $ 115,801

$ 106,555

$ 384,954

$ 338,131

























NAREIT FFO per diluted share $ 0.39

$ 0.36

$ 1.29

$ 1.14

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 298,269

296,862

298,209

297,317

























Items that impact FFO comparability

















Litigation and other non-routine legal expenses $ (27,116)

$ (50)

$ (28,345)

$ (10,441)



Loss on extinguishment of debt, net (145)

(4,835)

(2,474)

(7,395)



Transaction expenses (154)

(163)

(203)

(588)

Total items that impact FFO comparability $ (27,415)

$ (5,048)

$ (31,022)

$ (18,424)

Items that impact FFO comparability, net per share $ (0.09)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.06)

























Additional Disclosures

















Straight-line rental income, net (1) $ 4,951

$ (2,974)

$ 10,627

$ (11,533)



Accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and tenant inducements 1,974

3,281

6,326

9,802



Straight-line ground rent expense (2) (32)

(35)

(120)

(105)

























Dividends declared per share $ 0.215

$ -

$ 0.645

$ 0.285

Dividends declared $ 63,852

$ -

$ 191,546

$ 84,488

Dividend payout ratio (as % of NAREIT FFO) 55.1%

-%

49.8%

25.0%























(1) Includes straight-line rental income reversals of $0.6 million and $11.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $2.9 million and $30.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Additionally, in connection with returning certain tenants to the accrual basis of accounting, the Company recognized $0.8 million of straight-line rental income during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 that had previously been reversed. (2) Straight-line ground rent expense is included in Operating costs on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

SAME PROPERTY NOI ANALYSIS























Unaudited, dollars in thousands





































































Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended















9/30/21

9/30/20

Change

9/30/21

9/30/20

Change

Same Property NOI Analysis

























Number of properties

373

373

-

371

371

-

Percent billed

88.1%

88.1%

-%

88.2%

88.2%

-%

Percent leased

91.5%

91.3%

0.2%

91.6%

91.5%

0.1%



































Revenues



























Base rent

$ 203,008

$ 199,618





$ 597,873

$ 600,333







Expense reimbursements

60,585

59,041





179,829

177,524







Revenues deemed uncollectible

3,756

(20,932)





1,748

(52,711)







Ancillary and other rental income / Other revenues

5,171

4,145





17,306

13,728







Percentage rents

887

594





4,503

3,395















273,407

242,466

12.8%

801,259

742,269

7.9%

Operating expenses



























Operating costs

(31,907)

(25,027)





(88,922)

(76,979)







Real estate taxes

(38,747)

(40,427)





(120,160)

(119,783)















(70,654)

(65,454)

7.9%

(209,082)

(196,762)

6.3%

Same property NOI

$ 202,753

$ 177,012

14.5%

$ 592,177

$ 545,507

8.6%



































NOI margin

74.2%

73.0%





73.9%

73.5%





Expense recovery ratio

85.7%

90.2%





86.0%

90.2%







































Percent Contribution to Same Property NOI Performance:



































Change

Percent

Contribution





Change

Percent

Contribution







Base rent - excluding COVID-19 rent deferrals (lease modifications) and rent abatements

$ 450

0.2%





$ (2,603)

(0.5%)







Base rent - COVID-19 rent deferrals (lease modifications) and rent abatements

2,940

1.7%





143

0.0%







Revenues deemed uncollectible

24,688

13.9%





54,459

10.0%







Net expense reimbursements

(3,656)

(2.1%)





(10,015)

(1.8%)







Ancillary and other rental income / Other revenues

1,026

0.6%





3,578

0.7%







Percentage rents

293

0.2%





1,108

0.2%



















14.5%









8.6%







































Reconciliation of Net Income to Same Property NOI

























Same property NOI

$ 202,753

$ 177,012





$ 592,177

$ 545,507





Adjustments:



























Non-same property NOI

6,004

8,339





22,668

28,575







Lease termination fees

1,999

1,394





7,456

4,528







Straight-line rental income, net

4,951

(2,974)





10,627

(11,533)







Accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and tenant inducements 1,974

3,281





6,326

9,802







Straight-line ground rent expense

(32)

(35)





(120)

(105)







Depreciation and amortization

(81,724)

(87,488)





(246,356)

(251,334)







Impairment of real estate assets

-

(5,746)





(1,898)

(16,306)







General and administrative

(25,309)

(27,748)





(76,415)

(74,781)







Total other expense

(64,471)

(38,091)





(125,521)

(137,584)





Net income

$ 46,145

$ 27,944





$ 188,944

$ 96,769





