BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

- Increased Dividend by 7% -

- Achieved Record New Lease ABR Per Square Foot and Small Shop Occupancy -

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today its operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, net income attributable to Brixmor Property Group Inc. was $0.31 per diluted share and $0.32 per diluted share, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, net income attributable to Brixmor Property Group Inc. was $0.81 per diluted share and $0.84 per diluted share, respectively.

Key highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2025 include:

Executed 1.5 million square feet of new and renewal leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 17.8%, including 0.6 million square feet of new leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 30.5%

Realized total leased occupancy of 94.1%, anchor leased occupancy of 95.4%, and record small shop leased occupancy of 91.4% Commenced $22.0 million of annualized base rent Leased to billed occupancy spread totaled 390 basis points Total signed but not yet commenced new lease population represented 2.7 million square feet and $60.5 million of annualized base rent

Reported an increase in same property NOI of 4.0%, including a contribution from base rent of 270 basis points

Reported Nareit FFO of $172.3 million, or $0.56 per diluted share

Stabilized $46.4 million of reinvestment projects at an average incremental NOI yield of 11%, with the in process reinvestment pipeline totaling $375.3 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%

Completed $223.0 million of acquisitions and $81.2 million of dispositions

Issued $400.0 million of 4.850% Senior Notes due 2033

Subsequent events:

Increased the quarterly dividend by 7.0% to $0.3075 per common share (equivalent to $1.23 per annum), which represents an annualized yield of approximately 4.4% as of October 24, 2025

Completed $21.5 million of dispositions

Updated previously provided Nareit FFO per diluted share expectations for 2025 to $2.23 - $2.25 from $2.22 - $2.25 and affirmed same property NOI growth expectations for 2025 of 3.90% - 4.30%

As previously announced, the Company's Board of Directors appointed Brian T. Finnegan, the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer, as interim Chief Executive Officer, effective October 16, 2025. Mr. Finnegan's appointment followed the announcement that James M. Taylor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, is taking a temporary medical leave of absence

"Our team continued to deliver on our value-added business plan with another strong quarter of operating results, including record commencements, in-place ABR per square foot, and new lease ABR per square foot. This execution reinforces the quality of our well-located centers, the strength of our platform, and the embedded mark-to-market opportunity of our portfolio. Looking forward, we remain encouraged by the size of the signed but not yet commenced pipeline and are focused on executing on our reinvestments as we position the portfolio for long-term sustainable growth," commented Brian T. Finnegan, Interim Chief Executive Officer and the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income Attributable to Brixmor Property Group Inc.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, net income attributable to Brixmor Property Group Inc. was $94.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, and $96.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, respectively.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, net income attributable to Brixmor Property Group Inc. was $249.1 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, and $255.9 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, respectively.

Nareit FFO

For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, Nareit FFO was $172.3 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, and $159.2 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, respectively. Results for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include items that impact FFO comparability, including gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, net and transaction expenses, net, of $0.0 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, and $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, respectively.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, Nareit FFO was $514.9 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, and $486.4 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, respectively. Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include items that impact FFO comparability, including gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, net and transaction expenses, net, of $(0.3) million, or $(0.00) per diluted share, and $0.4 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, respectively.

Same Property NOI Performance

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported an increase in same property NOI of 4.0% versus the comparable 2024 period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported an increase in same property NOI of 3.5% versus the comparable 2024 period.

Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3075 per common share (equivalent to $1.23 per annum), which represents a 7.0% increase.

The dividend is payable on January 15, 2026 to stockholders of record on January 5, 2026.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Value Enhancing Reinvestment Opportunities

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company stabilized eight value enhancing reinvestment projects with a total aggregate net cost of approximately $46.4 million at an average incremental NOI yield of 11% and added five new reinvestment projects to its in process pipeline. Projects added include one anchor space repositioning project, two outparcel development projects, and two redevelopment projects, with a total aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $44.8 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%.

At September 30, 2025, the value enhancing reinvestment in process pipeline was comprised of 35 projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $375.3 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%. The in process pipeline includes 12 anchor space repositioning projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $58.8 million at an expected incremental NOI yield of 7% - 14%; nine outparcel development projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $9.9 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 18%; and 14 redevelopment projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $306.6 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 10%.

Acquisitions

As previously announced, during the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company acquired LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, a 409,264 square foot grocery-anchored lifestyle center strategically located in an affluent master planned community in the western Houston, Texas suburbs (Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX CBSA), for $223.0 million. To learn more about LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch visit: https://www.brixmor.com/blog/lacenterra-acquisition-mark-horgan-visits.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company acquired LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch and one land parcel at an existing property for $226.1 million.

Dispositions

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company generated approximately $81.2 million of gross proceeds on the disposition of seven shopping centers.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company generated approximately $126.3 million of gross proceeds on the disposition of ten shopping centers, as well as four partial properties.

Subsequent to September 30, 2025, the Company generated approximately $21.5 million of gross proceeds on the disposition of one shopping center.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

On September 9, 2025, the Company's operating partnership, Brixmor Operating Partnership LP, issued $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.850% Senior Notes due 2033. Proceeds were utilized for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of outstanding indebtedness.

At September 30, 2025, the Company had $1.6 billion in liquidity.

At September 30, 2025, the Company's net principal debt to adjusted EBITDA, current quarter annualized was 5.6x and net principal debt to adjusted EBITDA, trailing twelve months was 5.7x.

GUIDANCE

The Company has updated its previously provided NAREIT FFO per diluted share expectations for 2025 to $2.23 - $2.25 from $2.22 - $2.25 and affirmed its same property NOI growth expectations for 2025 of 3.90% - 4.30%. Revenues deemed uncollectible is expected to total 75 - 110 bps of total expected revenues in 2025. 2025 expectations do not include any additional items that impact FFO comparability, which include gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, net and transaction expenses, net, or any other one-time items.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the range of the Company's 2025 estimated net income attributable to Brixmor Property Group Inc. to Nareit FFO:

(Unaudited, dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

2025E

2025E Per

Diluted Share Net income attributable to Brixmor Property Group Inc.

$319 - $326

$1.04 - $1.06 Depreciation and amortization related to real estate

410

1.33 Gain on sale of real estate assets

(59)

(0.19) Impairment of real estate assets

16

0.05 Nareit FFO

$686 - $693

$2.23 - $2.25

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share information































As of

As of









9/30/2025

12/31/2024

Assets









Real estate











Land $ 1,835,928

$ 1,834,814





Buildings and tenant improvements 9,206,437

8,895,571





Construction in progress 93,001

152,260





Lease intangibles 524,966

526,412









11,660,332

11,409,057





Accumulated depreciation and amortization (3,560,508)

(3,410,179)



Real estate, net 8,099,824

7,998,878



Cash and cash equivalents 331,544

377,616



Restricted cash 44,962

1,076



Marketable securities 21,691

20,301



Receivables, net, including straight-line rent receivables of $234,299 and $208,785, respectively 306,179

281,947



Deferred charges and prepaid expenses, net 174,151

167,080



Real estate assets held for sale 7,408

4,189



Other assets 63,494

57,827

Total assets $ 9,049,253

$ 8,908,914

















Liabilities









Debt obligations, net $ 5,493,420

$ 5,339,751



Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 592,836

585,241

Total liabilities 6,086,256

5,924,992

















Equity









Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 3,000,000,000 shares; 3,061

3,055





315,227,002 and 314,619,008 shares issued and 306,100,010 and 305,492,016











shares outstanding









Additional paid-in capital 3,432,972

3,431,043



Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,895

8,218



Distributions in excess of net income (475,197)

(458,638)

Total stockholders' equity 2,962,731

2,983,678



Non-controlling interests 266

244

Total equity 2,962,997

2,983,922

Total liabilities and equity $ 9,049,253

$ 8,908,914

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts







































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





9/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024

Revenues

















Rental income $ 340,618

$ 319,989

$ 1,017,256

$ 955,065



Other revenues 225

693

591

1,547

Total revenues 340,843

320,682

1,017,847

956,612





















Operating expenses

















Operating costs 38,891

36,442

117,979

110,518



Real estate taxes 45,455

42,902

133,907

120,659



Depreciation and amortization 103,234

94,829

312,108

278,065



Impairment of real estate assets 16,075

5,863

16,075

11,143



General and administrative 26,772

30,250

84,038

88,430

Total operating expenses 230,427

210,286

664,107

608,815





















Other income (expense)

















Dividends and interest 1,191

5,289

4,087

15,798



Interest expense (56,680)

(55,410)

(165,173)

(160,553)



Gain on sale of real estate assets 40,018

37,018

58,843

53,974



Gain (Loss) on extinguishment of debt, net -

273

(296)

554



Other (703)

(726)

(2,076)

(1,700)

Total other expense (16,174)

(13,556)

(104,615)

(91,927)





















Net income 94,242

96,840

249,125

255,870

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (7)

-

(22)

-

Net income attributable to Brixmor Property Group Inc. $ 94,235

$ 96,840

$ 249,103

$ 255,870





















Net income attributable to Brixmor Property Group Inc. per common share:

















Basic $ 0.31

$ 0.32

$ 0.81

$ 0.84



Diluted $ 0.31

$ 0.32

$ 0.81

$ 0.84

Weighted average shares:

















Basic 307,193

302,676

307,132

302,518



Diluted 308,084

303,608

307,974

303,377

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO)















Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts













































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







9/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024























Net income attributable to Brixmor Property Group Inc.

$ 94,235

$ 96,840

$ 249,103

$ 255,870



Depreciation and amortization related to real estate

101,995

93,495

308,534

273,386



Gain on sale of real estate assets

(40,018)

(37,018)

(58,843)

(53,974)



Impairment of real estate assets

16,075

5,863

16,075

11,143

Nareit FFO

$ 172,287

$ 159,180

$ 514,869

$ 486,425























Nareit FFO per diluted share

$ 0.56

$ 0.52

$ 1.67

$ 1.60

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

308,084

303,608

307,974

303,377























Items that impact FFO comparability



















Gain (Loss) on extinguishment of debt, net

$ -

$ 273

$ (296)

$ 554



Transaction expenses, net

-

(73)

(22)

(131)

Total items that impact FFO comparability

$ -

$ 200

$ (318)

$ 423

Items that impact FFO comparability, net per share

$ -

$ 0.00

$ (0.00)

$ 0.00























Additional Disclosures



















Straight-line rental income, net

$ 9,858

$ 8,133

$ 27,120

$ 23,669



Accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and tenant inducements

5,124

1,701

11,813

5,235



Straight-line ground rent expense, net (1)

(158)

8

(433)

19























Dividends declared per share

$ 0.2875

$ 0.2725

$ 0.8625

$ 0.8175

Dividends declared

$ 88,004

$ 82,312

$ 263,999

$ 246,533

Dividend payout ratio (as % of Nareit FFO)

51.1 %

51.7 %

51.3 %

50.7 %





















(1) Straight-line ground rent expense, net is included in Operating costs on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.









SAME PROPERTY NOI ANALYSIS





















Unaudited, dollars in thousands























































Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended









9/30/2025

9/30/2024

Change

9/30/2025

9/30/2024

Change

Same Property NOI Analysis























Number of properties 341

341

- %

339

339

- %

Percent billed 90.4 %

91.9 %

(1.5) %

90.3 %

91.9 %

(1.6) %

Percent leased 94.4 %

95.8 %

(1.4) %

94.4 %

95.7 %

(1.3) %





























Revenues

























Base rent $ 228,765

$ 222,820





$ 680,044

$ 657,007







Expense reimbursements 72,329

70,718





218,723

205,288







Revenues deemed uncollectible (2,891)

(4,611)





(7,406)

(5,691)







Ancillary and other rental income / Other revenues 7,995

5,950





22,525

17,608







Percentage rents 1,124

1,243





7,602

7,727









307,322

296,120

3.8 %

921,488

881,939

4.5 %

Operating expenses

























Operating costs (35,638)

(34,745)





(110,238)

(105,042)







Real estate taxes (42,556)

(41,057)





(126,331)

(115,399)









(78,194)

(75,802)

3.2 %

(236,569)

(220,441)

7.3 %

Same property NOI $ 229,128

$ 220,318

4.0 %

$ 684,919

$ 661,498

3.5 %





























NOI margin 74.6 %

74.4 %





74.3 %

75.0 %





Expense recovery ratio 92.5 %

93.3 %





92.5 %

93.1 %

































Percent Contribution to Same Property NOI Performance:



























Change

Percent

Contribution





Change

Percent

Contribution







Base Rent $ 5,945

2.7 %





$ 23,037

3.5 %







Revenues deemed uncollectible 1,720

0.8 %





(1,715)

(0.3) %







Net expense reimbursements (781)

(0.4) %





(2,693)

(0.4) %







Ancillary and other rental income / Other revenues 2,045

0.9 %





4,917

0.7 %







Percentage rents (119)

(0.0) %





(125)

(0.0) %













4.0 %









3.5 %

































Reconciliation of Net income attributable to Brixmor Property Group Inc. to Same Property NOI













Net income attributable to Brixmor Property Group Inc. $ 94,235

$ 96,840





$ 249,103

$ 255,870





Adjustments:

























Non-same property NOI (11,945)

(9,977)





(36,479)

(32,464)







Lease termination fees (600)

(1,201)





(6,063)

(2,550)







Straight-line rental income, net (9,858)

(8,133)





(27,120)

(23,669)







Accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and tenant inducements (5,124)

(1,701)





(11,813)

(5,235)







Straight-line ground rent expense, net 158

(8)





433

(19)







Depreciation and amortization 103,234

94,829





312,108

278,065







Impairment of real estate assets 16,075

5,863





16,075

11,143







General and administrative 26,772

30,250





84,038

88,430







Total other expense 16,174

13,556





104,615

91,927







Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 7

-





22

-





Same Property NOI $ 229,128

$ 220,318





$ 684,919

$ 661,498





EBITDA & RECONCILIATION OF DEBT OBLIGATIONS, NET TO NET PRINCIPAL DEBT Unaudited, dollars in thousands







































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





9/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024





















Net income $ 94,242

$ 96,840

$ 249,125

$ 255,870



Interest expense 56,680

55,410

165,173

160,553



Federal and state taxes 653

616

2,113

1,982



Depreciation and amortization 103,234

94,829

312,108

278,065

EBITDA 254,809

247,695

728,519

696,470



Gain on sale of real estate assets (40,018)

(37,018)

(58,843)

(53,974)



Impairment of real estate assets 16,075

5,863

16,075

11,143

EBITDAre $ 230,866

$ 216,540

$ 685,751

$ 653,639





















EBITDAre $ 230,866

$ 216,540

$ 685,751

$ 653,639



(Gain) Loss on extinguishment of debt, net -

(273)

296

(554)



Transaction expenses, net -

73

22

131



Total adjustments -

(200)

318

(423)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 230,866

$ 216,340

$ 686,069

$ 653,216





















Adjusted EBITDA $ 230,866

$ 216,340

$ 686,069

$ 653,216



Straight-line rental income, net (9,858)

(8,133)

(27,120)

(23,669)



Accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and tenant inducements (5,124)

(1,701)

(11,813)

(5,235)



Straight-line ground rent expense, net (1) 158

(8)

433

(19)



Total adjustments (14,824)

(9,842)

(38,500)

(28,923)

Cash Adjusted EBITDA $ 216,042

$ 206,498

$ 647,569

$ 624,293



















(1) Straight-line ground rent expense, net is included in Operating costs on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

































Reconciliation of Debt Obligations, Net to Net Principal Debt



















As of

















9/30/2025













Debt obligations, net $ 5,493,420













Less: Net unamortized premium (10,941)













Add: Deferred financing fees 35,974













Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (376,506)













Net Principal Debt $ 5,141,947

































Adjusted EBITDA, current quarter annualized $ 923,464













Net Principal Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, current quarter annualized 5.6x

































Adjusted EBITDA, trailing twelve months $ 905,663













Net Principal Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, trailing twelve months 5.7x













SOURCE Brixmor Property Group Inc.