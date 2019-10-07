Brixmor Property Group's Commitment To ESG Excellence Recognized By Multiple Organizations

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today it has been recognized by leading organizations for its commitment to environmental, social and governance ("ESG") excellence following the publication of its inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report in June 2019.

The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) awarded Brixmor Green Star recognition for outstanding sustainability performance in the Company's second full year of ESG disclosure. GRESB's annual Real Estate Assessment includes evaluating performance primarily against seven aspects through more than 50 performance indicators such as energy consumption, GHG emissions, water consumption and waste. The Company exceeded prior year performance in nearly all GRESB aspects with perfect scores earned in Policy & Disclosure and Risks & Opportunities.

In addition to the Green Star designation, Brixmor also earned an "A" rating in GRESB's Public Disclosure Score which is a unique tool that measures material sustainability disclosures by approximately 450 listed property companies and REITs globally.

Brixmor has also been recognized for its commitment to corporate governance. The Company was recognized as an industry leader by Green Street Advisors, ranking first among all public US REITs in Green Street's annual corporate governance rankings. In addition, ISS Corporate Solutions awarded the Company top scores for its Governance polices.

"We are grateful to be recognized for our leadership in ESG practices that we believe deliver sustainable value for our stakeholders," said James Taylor, Chief Executive Officer and President. "As we continue to transform our centers into the centers of the communities we serve, we will maintain our relentless focus on responsible environmental, social and governance practices."

To view the Company's 2018 Corporate Responsibility report, please visit https://www.brixmor.com/why-brixmor/corporate-responsibility.

ABOUT BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 421 retail centers comprise approximately 73 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

