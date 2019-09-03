Brixmor Property to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) today announced that Angela Aman, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 3:40 PM ET to 4:15 PM ET.

Event: Brixmor Property Group Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference

When: 3:40 PM ET, Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Live Webcast: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Real Estate Presentation under the Investors tab at www.brixmor.com

A replay of the webcast will be available through December 9, 2019.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 421 retail centers comprise approximately 73 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

