BRIXTON appoints two new Industry Veterans, as SVP of Merch/Design/Development and Sr. Director of Specialty Sales North America

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixton is proud to announce the appointment of two dedicated industry veterans, Nadene Wisely as Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Design, and Development, and Sean Fleuriau as Sr. Director of Specialty Sales for North America.

CEO, Seth Ellison shares, I'm once again humbled by the talent interested in joining our Brixton leadership team. Both leaders have proven success with industry leading brands. They are experienced, authentic, customer and consumer obsessed. Nadene is an all-around 360-degree merchant and Sean brings years of specialty Wholesale relationships within the action sports, outdoor and boutique channels. They'll both have an instant impact improving our products, go to market and customer relationships.

With a distinguished career in the apparel industry, including roles at Boardriders and Quiksilver, Nadene Wisely brings a wealth of expertise and creative vision to her new position. In her role as Senior Vice President of Design, Merchandising, and Development, Nadene will lead Brixton's product strategies, ensuring that offerings resonate with the brand's diverse and growing customer base.

Known for her innovative approach and deep understanding of market trends, Nadene's leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping Brixton's product direction and strengthening its position as a leader in the lifestyle and apparel space.

Nadene Wisely shares, I've been a longtime admirer of the Brixton brand as it resonates and embodies the lifestyle I embrace of exploration and adventure through music, art and culture. The brand positions its products as the expression of this way of life, one that values individuality and artistry. I respect Brixton's authentic commitment to creating quality, well-crafted products which are grounded in distinct timeless aesthetics yet push creative freedoms to provide a unique perspective to the surf/skate, garage/builder's lifestyle apparel space.

Sean Fleuriau Appointed as Sr. Director of Specialty Sales, North America

Brixton is equally excited to welcome Sean Fleuriau as Sr. Director of Specialty Sales for North America. Sean has an impressive track record of managing teams and successfully growing brands across women's, men's, and accessories categories. His expertise and strategic mindset make him the perfect fit for this new role.

Sean has identified a significant shift in the branded wholesale space and believes Brixton is uniquely positioned to seize new opportunities and increase market share. Leveraging his early career experience in product development, Sean excels in translating market needs into actionable strategies for cross-functional teams, ensuring seamless execution and measurable growth.

SVP of Sales Brian White shares, "I have long admired Sean as a formidable competitor and industry expert. He has strong connections with retailers and a history of building winning rep teams. Sean's calm and strategic approach to business will be invaluable as we continue to grow our presence in the North American wholesale market."

Sean Fleuriau shares, Brixton has an all-star team and an incredible brand legacy. This is a very dynamic group with years of experience turning good brands into great ones. Brixton stands out as a unique brand offering commercial value well beyond surf and skate. I'm excited to contribute to the company's growth and be a part of its future.

About Brixton

Founded in 2004, Brixton is a high-growth, omni-channel lifestyle brand headquartered in Oceanside, CA. The company blends modern classic styling with authentic Southern California influences from surf, skate, music, and design. Brixton distributes its products across 1,300 storefronts, seven owned retail stores, and a growing eCommerce platform. With a loyal global customer base across the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan and Australia.

