Brixton Biosciences Announces Scientific Advisory Board Leadership

Renowned experts to guide the development of innovative pain therapies for musculoskeletal conditions and beyond

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixton Biosciences , a clinical-stage life sciences company developing novel therapies for chronic and acute pain, has announced the appointment of William J. Hozack, MD, and Brian J. Cole, MD, as Co-Chairs of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). As key opinion leaders in the fields of total joint replacement and sports medicine, respectively, Drs. Hozack and Cole are ideally positioned to guide the company as it advances its mission to deliver safe, long-lasting pain relief to patients with osteoarthritis of the knee, lateral hip pain, CMC (thumb joint) pain and beyond.

The SAB's expertise will help Brixton Biosciences accelerate clinical development across multiple therapeutic areas, including osteoarthritis and post-surgical pain; refine the company's patient-centered strategies; and expand its contribution in addressing longstanding unmet needs in pain management. They will also contribute to the continued development and expansion of the company's flagship ReneuRx™ therapy (formerly Neural Ice).

"The appointment of leadership to our Scientific Advisory Board marks an important milestone for Brixton Biosciences as we enter our next stage of growth," said Sameer Sabir, CEO. "We are honored to collaborate with such distinguished pioneers in the field of orthopedics, whose insights will be invaluable in shaping our commitment to deliver innovative, drug-free solutions that transform the way pain is treated."

Dr. Hozack is the Walter Annenberg Professor of Joint Replacement Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University and Rothman Orthopedics. As a member of the prestigious Hip Society and Knee Society, and has served as President of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS), as well as Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Arthroplasty. He has a worldwide reputation for excellence in hip and knee replacement surgery and educates surgeons from around the world on his techniques.

"Brixton Biosciences is addressing one of the most urgent challenges in healthcare with fresh thinking and rigorous science," said Dr. Hozack, Co-Chair of SAB. "I look forward to working alongside the team to help advance therapies that can significantly improve the quality of life for patients worldwide."

Dr. Cole is the Acting Chair and Professor, Department of Orthopedics at Rush University Medical Center and has served as President of the Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA), is Managing Partner of Midwest Orthopaedics, and is the Department's Acting Chair and the Section Head of the Cartilage Research and Restoration Center. He has published more than 1,000 articles and 20 textbooks, delivered over 2,000 lectures worldwide, and is recognized as one of the most cited orthopedic researchers internationally.

"The work we are doing represents a meaningful advance in addressing chronic and post-surgical pain," said Dr. Cole, Co-Chair of SAB. "Brixton Biosciences' innovative approach is not just an incremental step, but has the potential to fundamentally change how we deliver safer, more effective therapies for patients."

This announcement builds on Brixton Biosciences' recent momentum, including its Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. FDA ; the closing of a $33 million Series B financing led by Schooner Capital and top life science investors; the securing of an NIH HEAL Grant to further advance its clinical pipeline; and the company's ongoing pivotal clinical study for knee osteoarthritis (OA).

About Brixton Biosciences

Brixton Biosciences, a spin-out from Massachusetts General Brigham, is a clinical-stage life sciences company that develops novel therapies for treating pain. Its leadership team is comprised of experienced managers and key medical advisors, enabling a patient-centric strategy driven by the best experts. Backed by deep research, the company addresses crucial unmet needs in the field of pain management, which has historically been dominated by systemic medicine. Its novel ReneuRx™ therapy is intended to provide pain relief in a safe and easy drug-free injectable that is a non-addictive, locally targeted, and comparatively long-lasting solution.

