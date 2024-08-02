Brixton Releases New Collection for Fall 2024

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixton, a premium lifestyle brand has launched a new Fall collection of apparel and headwear that draws inspiration from their heritage styles - diversity and individuality in communities of people that highlights the common threads that unite us all within the brands culture.

The Fall Collection is a curated selection of products designed to provide comfort, durability and exceptional quality as you move through the changing seasons. With the universal appeal of the Bowery flannel, to a timeless assortment of headwear that spans cut & sew, brimmed, snapbacks and beanies. Additionally, the brand tells the story of the past 20 years of Brixton, while reintroducing staple pieces from the brand's inception.

Brixton features Zella Day, an American singer-songwriter with a unique blend of nostalgic elements and indie pop, folk, and rock influences. Her music often features introspective lyrics, dreamy melodies, and a laid-back yet sophisticated style. She epitomizes the 'Brixton girl' with her energetic persona, irreverent attitude and classic but understated style. Fall 24 is inspired by the journey of Zella throughout her day preparing for a performance – capturing the essence of her life and style. Each garment reflects the stages of a musician's day, from morning rehearsals to evening performances, blending comfort and versatility. The collection features, tailored trousers, and novelty bottoms offering a blend of functionality and refinement. While also highlighting day-to-night style with cozy cardigans, soft lounge sets, vintage-slips, and statement accessories designed to stand out.

"Brixton is the taste of California I've been craving since moving to Texas last year and starting a country band. It's a spirit that runs deep in my heart, no matter where I roam, it's with me. I was excited to join a campaign for a brand that embraces the West Coast aesthetic by promoting its artists, musicians, surfers, and skate community. Brixton's expression of the culture is authentic and a resonate thing to be a part of." - Zella

The Fall collection ranges from $22 - $190 USD .

Started out of a garage in Oceanside, CA by a group of friends that drew inspiration from the music and culture that surrounded them, Brixton became a way to bring people together through music, culture, and the spirit of adventure. Uniting people from a variety of lifestyles.

