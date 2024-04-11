BRIXX WOOD FIRED PIZZA + CRAFT BAR ANNOUNCES NEW PRESIDENT AND ACCOMPANYING LEADERSHIP TEAM TO SUPPORT LONG TERM BUSINESS GROWTH

Scott Isaacs to Assume Role of Company President; Rocky Tradd to join the team as VP of Sales and Development

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar is pleased to announce details of strategic organizational changes and the appointment of a new Senior Leadership Team as it positions itself for sustained growth and profitability under the leadership of newly appointed President, Scott Isaacs. The current Brixx leadership team comprised of Brixx co-founders Jeff Van Dyke, Eric Horsley and Barbara Morgan will continue to make valuable contributions in board member positions.

Isaacs steps into the role as President after serving as the company's Senior Vice President of Operations. Having spent 25 years at Darden Restaurants and five years in an executive leadership role at Romacorp, Isaacs brings a wealth of knowledge about the restaurant industry to the Brixx organization.

"I couldn't be prouder to take on the role as President of Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar," said Isaacs. "Having the opportunity to work with extraordinary key leaders with immense talent in operations, finance, marketing, purchasing, and sales development, it will be a pleasure."

Rocky Tradd joins the Brixx Senior Leadership Team as the Vice President of Sales and Development. Formerly the International Regional Vice President of Operations of Twin Peaks Restaurants, Tradd will be entrusted with overseeing the rapid expansion of the Brixx Franchise Systems. Bill Edwards will assume the role of Vice President of Finance. Edwards brings a diverse financial background and a passion for continuous improvement to drive timely decisions and effective results. Rounding out the newly established Senior Leadership Team will be Richard Shinault as the Vice President of Culinary and Purchasing. With over 16 years of experience with the Brixx organization, Shinault will provide key insight to culinary, purchasing and vendor relationships.

With these essential roles now in place, Isaacs anticipates incremental growth for the business. "Our top-notch food coupled with our craft bar products creates an atmosphere that truly brings people together," said Isaacs. "The talent we have, our exceptional product, along with a business model that is a cut above the rest will no doubt 'stoke the fire' for sustainable franchise growth."

About Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar is a casual dining restaurant owned by New South Pizza, Inc. and Brixx Franchise Systems. Founded in Charlotte, NC, Brixx has expanded its footprint to North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. For more information about the restaurant including franchising opportunities, please visit brixxpizza.com.

