Brizo Kitchen & Bath Company Introduces New Collections, Innovations at the 2020 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brizo Kitchen & Bath Company continues to deliver refined versatility and elevated style while prioritizing distinctive design to enhance the kitchen and bath spaces. Two new collections that bring a sense of harmonious balance and endless customizability, as well as new product offerings and a finish expansion, will be at the 2020 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas (Booth N2332).

"At the center of what we do is high-quality, distinctive design that is constantly evolving and re-examining what we know about making a space beautiful," said Mandy Ellington, Brizo director of brand management. "One inspired by Japandi aesthetics and the other by Scandinavian influences, our two new collections in the bath and kitchen demonstrate our commitment to remain at the forefront of design, embracing the use of natural materials and providing a range of products and customization that industry professionals are looking for to bring their designs to the next level."

New Brizo® product offerings on display at KBIS include:

The Kintsu ™ Bath Collection – Inspired by Japandi design aesthetics, the Kintsu Bath Collection features tranquil contours that reflect the elegant minimalism of Scandinavian design, while a motif of broken geometries within the suite channels the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi. The collection offers multiple tub and lavatory faucet configurations, including a single-handle lavatory faucet featuring clean lines that are interrupted as it turns on and off, and widespread lavatory faucet handles that represent a re-imagination of the traditional cross shape. Embracing natural materials and an element of personalization, the collection features five Knob Handle options, including Mother of Pearl, Concrete, Teak, All-Metal with a void design, and a custom option that allows unique inlays. An array of elevated shower components transforms the shower experience, from the Multi-Function Handshower with a pivoting spray face, to the Multi-Function Wall Mount Showerhead and new dual-waterway Raincan Showerhead—both with two spray patterns. Additionally, a new floor mount tub filler pairs with optional tray, dish or wine glass holder accessories for an added sense of leisure. Available in fall 2020, the collection will debut the new Brilliance ® Black Onyx finish, and will be offered in Brilliance ® Luxe Gold ® , Brilliance ® Luxe Nickel ® and Polished Chrome finishes.

Brizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods and spaces. This approach has elevated the Brizo brand and its fashion-forward collections, many of which have been recognized by various outlets and organizations, including Design Journal with its Adex Gold Award™ and the Red Dot Award™.

