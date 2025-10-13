Brizo Steps Outside: The Odin® Kitchen Collection Debuts its First Outdoor Faucet

Extending its living fashion philosophy outdoors, Brizo unveils a faucet that unites timeless craftsmanship, modern design and unmatched durability.

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brizo® Kitchen & Bath Company, the luxury faucet brand celebrated for merging fashion and innovation, is diversifying into outdoor living with the Odin® Outdoor Kitchen Faucet.

Crafted from solid 316L Marine-Grade Stainless Steel, this faucet combines refined design with enduring performance, answering the growing demand for functional yet sophisticated fixtures in high-end outdoor kitchens, which are becoming central to modern entertaining. The brand brings its signature craftsmanship to a space where every detail enhances the hosting experience.

Odin® Outdoor Kitchen Faucet

"At Brizo, design and innovation go hand in hand, and the outdoors presents a new canvas for expression," said Sarah Syrus, Senior Brand Manager, Brizo. "The Odin Outdoor Kitchen Faucet brings our signature craftsmanship and marine-grade durability to open-air kitchens, offering a level of style and performance in a way that's distinctly Brizo. This launch marks the first step in how we're shaping the future of outdoor living, reflecting our commitment to creating artfully crafted pieces that don't just complete rooms, but inspire spaces."

Unlike traditional exterior faucets that rely on surface coatings, the Odin® Outdoor Kitchen Faucet is built entirely from Marine-Grade Stainless Steel – a robust blend of iron, chromium, nickel, and molybdenum engineered to resist rust, discoloration, and corrosion over time. Rigorously tested, it withstands the elements twice as long as the industry standard and boasts a lifecycle many times longer than the typical faucet.

Designed for effortless use and long-lasting performance, the faucet features a 360° swivel spout, InnoFlex™ PEX supply lines to minimize potential leaks, and the patented DIAMOND Seal® Technology valve. Quick-disconnect fittings simplify winterization, while every component marries beauty with function, proactively resisting water intrusion to ensure flawless use season after season.

Now shipping, the new outdoor faucet joins the broader Odin® Kitchen Collection, which includes the Articulating Kitchen Faucet and new knob handle options, allowing homeowners to create a cohesive aesthetic from indoor to open-air kitchens.

