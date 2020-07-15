BRK Announces a Major Milestone in Its Gen2 Platform and Flagstick Camera Development With the PGA TOUR

HENDERSON, Nevada, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BRK, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) (OTC: BRKKD) wishes to inform its shareholders that following formal discussions, the PGA TOUR (the "TOUR") will test the Gen2 platform and Flagstick Camera. Both parties will conduct a feasibility study as a first step in an overarching collaboration that envisions the potential for greater viewer engagement with unparalleled views directly from the flagstick during PGA TOUR events.

Mr. Rick Pearson, Vice President of Broadcasting, commented "Building on close relationships developed with key personnel who test and institute new technologies into PGA TOUR golf broadcasting, we have hosted meetings to discern key requirements for future Gen2 Flagstick Camera enhanced broadcast coverage. We are excited to work with the PGA TOUR in the near term to field test and develop our technology with the goal of seeing live broadcast footage using our cameras during golf broadcasts and seeing the impact it will have on golf fans."

Mr. Daniel Serruya, CEO of BRK, further commented, "The influx of the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the need for innovative video content that can bring golf to the PGA TOUR fanbase without the proximity to players to which fans have been accustomed. We believe that our technology, overseen by our CTO, Mr. Gary Shields, will deliver a robust solution under this collaboration with the global leader in professional golf. Furthermore, even after the pandemic fades, our camera angles, perspectives and novel consumer engagement platforms will continue to be at the forefront of digital content broadcasting technology, continuing to help content creators and broadcasters create new revenue streams and extract more loyalty and value from end customers."

Mr. Michael Kovacocy, Head of Corporate Development and Investment Relations, added "This understanding highlights our targeted approach to development. We seek to leverage core technology into various verticals through interactive collaboration that better suits the needs of our customers and their end-users, in the most cost efficient development cycle for our shareholders. Following from this milestone, we look forward to deploying this model in short succession into other exciting and significant verticals."

BRK Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, BRK is the next generation in live-action broadcasting technology. We are a full-service provider geared to professional leagues and athletes, whether it be traditional sports, extreme sports or esports, and that will allow fans to watch them in action from perspectives that do not exist today. Our niche is that we are a second screen content provider that does not pose a threat to first screen media but rather we provide the opportunity to pioneer complimentary content and campaigns.

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkgen2.com does not constitute a part of this release.

