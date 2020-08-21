BRK Announces Agreement to Commericalise its Gen2 Technology with Blockchain Driven Digital Token for Gold Mining Concern

HENDERSON, Nevada, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BRK, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) is pleased to announce that it will supply its Gen2 proprietary camera platform to a gold mining concern. Gen2 fixed cameras and "Iris" micro-body cameras will be integrated into the gold mining value chain from the refining process to smelting into coins and to vault storage. The cameras will integrate into the blockchain and will enable a digital token, backed and valued in physical gold.

Mr. Michael Kovacocy, COO and Head of IR at BRK, stated: "We are pleased to have been selected to help address the pressing needs of the global gold market. We view industrial applications of our cutting-edge Gen2 camera technology as an important growth segment for the future. The financing of the development of mining specific equipment and subsequent significant orders of equipment will be contingent on the successful initial raise of our client – which as per our agreement is set at a milestone of $15m USD."

Mr. Daniel Serruya, CEO of BRK, added: "We are excited not only to enter into our first commercial arrangement that envisions the placement of our Gen2 camera platform into the field, but to be chosen for such a cutting-edge application of our technology. The introduction of our technology into the world of blockchain verification opens a tremendous opportunity to tap into the market for digitalization and distribution of content by entering what many experts believe is the future of financial instruments and commerce."

BRK Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, BRK is the next generation in live-action broadcasting technology. We are a full-service provider geared to professional leagues and athletes, whether it be traditional sports, extreme sports or esports, and that will allow fans to watch them in action from perspectives that do not exist today. Our niche is that we are a second screen content provider that does not pose a threat to first screen media but rather we provide the opportunity to pioneer complimentary content and campaigns. In addition to the above, Gen 2 technology is being developed for applications in security, law enforcement and other industrial verticals.

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkgen2.com does not constitute a part of this release.

