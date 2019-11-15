BRK Announces Further Developments in Its Turnaround Efforts

HENDERSON, Nevada, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRK, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) expanding on its November 8, 2019 announcement, the Company is happy to report that it is advancing its efforts towards creating a new entity, which would separate current and future legal actions undertaken by the Company from its impending business operations through the forthcoming launch of its next generation technology. Management is narrowing down the details and requirements with respect to the ideal structure that will create the greatest value for current Shareholders.

Daniel Serruya, CEO of BRK, commented, "Management is looking to create a scenario where Shareholders of record, who are currently in possession of their shares, could receive shares in the new entity with an option of becoming Shareholders of both. This would essentially allow Shareholders to choose whether they wish to participate in value streams from either the one-off litigation actions or from an ongoing operational business model focused on leading edge technology with marquee clients and strategic partners – or both." Daniel Serruya commented further, "This will afford our loyal Shareholders the added benefit of being able to increase their involvement with an ability to better direct investment to operational versus non-operational activities as per their individual requirements. Furthermore, management views these new developments, in addition to the previously announced share buyback, as an aggressive foundation to execute on our commitment to Shareholder value."

Management is also working with its media team to create a communication portal from its website to be able to communicate directly to Shareholders as execution of this plan begins to unfold. Upcoming details of this transaction and other salient commentary will be available and shared via this platform starting with a conference call with Q&A submissions aimed for next week. Specifics on how to participate will be shared shortly.

BRK Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, is owner of the Helmet Camera intellectual property (patents-pending) that make the RefCam possible. With the acquisition of the live broadcast helmet camera patent, BRK is poised to enter sports marketing in a big way. iSee Sports Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BRK, Inc.

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkincorporated.com does not constitute a part of this release.

