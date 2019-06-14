BRK, Inc. Announces Partial Acceptance of Claims in Recent Patent Application

HENDERSON, Nevada, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRK, Inc. (the"Company") (OTC: BRKK) is pleased to announce some of its claims exerted in the Company's recent patent application were accepted in the current response from the United States Patent Office ("Patent Office"). The application contains many individual claims and, as is not unusual in this kind of application process, the Patent Office has rejected some claims and accepted others. BRK, Inc. is encouraged with the accepted claims and together with patent counsel are reviewing the claims and updating the wording in the application to provide greater clarity and scope. The need to clarify and revise is standard practice in dealing with and responding to Patent Office actions concerning pending patent applications, which often take many submissions before being granted final patent approval. Once updated, the application will be resubmitted to the Patent Office for further review.

Daniel Serruya, CEO, BRK, Inc. commented, "This process has identified a number of other opportunities for the Company to augment its patent portfolio and exclusivity within this field. While this particular patent application is focused heavily on a "smart helmet" design, the emphasis of our new technologies' is on extending the capabilities of first-person perspective video capture. We are presently preparing to submit several new patent applications for what we believe are significant new technological advances in our next generation products."

BRK, Inc. would also like to inform its shareholders' that the recent actions of the Patent Office have no impact on the Company's efforts to enforce its judgement against iSee Automation, and from continuing to build its portfolio of intellectual property rights and to enforce these rights against third party infringers, for the benefit of the Company and its shareholders.

About BRK, Inc.

BRK Inc . (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, is owner of the Helmet Camera intellectual property (patents-pending) that make the RefCam possible. With the acquisition of the live broadcast helmet camera patent, BRK is poised to enter sports marketing in a big way. iSee Sports Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BRK, Inc.

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkincorporated.com does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:

shareholder@brkincorporated.com

brkincorporated.com

Daniel Serruya

CEO

Mobile: +1(613)328-9048

E: daniel@iseesports.live

W: iseesports.live

SOURCE BRK, Inc.

