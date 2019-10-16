BRK, Inc. Announces Qualification of its Regulation 1-A Tier 1 Offering for up to $3.6 Million and the Appointment of Sammy Valafar to its Pro Athlete Advisory Board for Motorsports

HENDERSON, Nevada, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRK, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) BRK, Inc. is pleased to announce that they have received approval by the SEC and have submitted their request for qualification of the Regulation 1-A Tier 1 Offering for up to $3.6 million. The offering will be available to investors direct from the Company.

Daniel Serruya CEO, BRK, Inc. commented, "Although it has taken longer than initially expected, the management team still believes that the 1-A represents the first solid step to becoming a fully reporting company once again. We can now begin an accelerated approach to rebuilding the company and the business. To that end, during the extended qualification process, the Company continued ongoing efforts to position itself with several new partners for revenue generation and explosive growth into multiple sports segments."

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Sammy Valafar to its Pro Athlete Advisory Board. Sammy Valafar is an Engineer, Race Car Driver / Developer and Motorsports Coach who also has an MBA degree. He has developed some of the World's top Competition Tires as well as suspensions and other products for the Motorsports World. He also holds multiple Championships driving in SCCA, NASA and is the current reigning Optima Street Car Challenge (USCA) champion. In 2019, Sammy has won every single USCA event that he has entered and set new track records at each of them. His OUSCI Vehicle will be proudly displayed at The SEMA Show Las Vegas (The World's Largest Automotive Trade Show) November 5th- 8th 2019 and will be competing in the Optima Ultimate Street Car Challenge Invitational in Las Vegas November 9th and 10th, 2019.

Sammy Valafar (Sammy) commented, "I am extremely honored and excited to be working with BRK, a company that continues to develop cutting-edge and interactive cameras for the sporting world. I cannot wait to start using BRK's latest technology in my racing cars and work with BRK to continuously improve on it."

Sammy can be followed on these social media sites:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sammy.valafar

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mmaspecialties/

About BRK, Inc.

BRK Inc . (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, is owner of the Helmet Camera intellectual property (patents-pending) that make the RefCam possible. With the acquisition of the live broadcast helmet camera patent, BRK is poised to enter sports marketing in a big way. iSee Sports Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BRK, Inc.

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkincorporated.com does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:

+1(702)-572-8050

shareholder@brkincorporated.com

brkincorporated.com

Daniel Serruya

CEO

1+(613) 328-9048 Mobile

E: daniel@iseesports.live | www.iseesports.live

SOURCE BRK, Inc.