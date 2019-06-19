BRK, Inc. Announces the Formation of BRK's Pro Athlete Advisory Board and the Appointment of Its First Member, Pro Surfer Andrew Cotton

HENDERSON, Nevada, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRK, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) is pleased to announce the formation of BRK's Pro Athlete Advisory Board, which will consist of top athletes representing various professional sports from around the world. The mission of the Advisory Board will be to work with the Company's developers to provide insights on creating the most robust and viewer interactive live broadcast streams in sports. In addition, the Board Members will be ambassadors and spokespeople for the Company's technology around the world.

Andrew Cotton ( https://www.redbull.com/nz-en/videos/who-is-andrew-cotton ) is a professional big wave surfer, top level athlete, adventurer and motivational speaker. He is one of the world's most respected big wave surfers basing himself in Nazare, Portugal and West Ireland, for much of the big wave season. Andrew travels the world competing in WSL's Big Wave Tour events surfing some of the biggest and heaviest waves on the planet such as Peahi in Hawaii, Mavericks in California and The Right in West Australia.

Andrew Cotton (Cotty) commented, "I am extremely excited to be working with BRK as an advisor and ambassador for their new technology, which will bring an entirely new dimension to live sports broadcasting. I can hardly wait to use BRK's next generation cameras on some big waves in the very near future, which I will post to all of my social media accounts." Cotty can be followed on these social media sites:

Website: andrewcotton.co.uk

Instagram: @andrew_cotty

Twitter: @andrew_cotton

Facebook: @andrewcottonsurfer

Daniel Serruya, CEO of BRK, also commented, "The Company is moving forward to develop our new generation of cameras geared for professional athletes that will allow fans to watch them in action from incredible perspectives that do not exist today. Working with Andrew will also open many new opportunities for BRK in Europe and around the world." Mr. Serruya continued, "We are confident that the SEC will soon qualify our 1-A Offering, which will allow us to finalize the cleanup of the balance sheet and direct significant resources to the development and deployment of our next generation technology."

About BRK, Inc.

BRK Inc . (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, is owner of the Helmet Camera intellectual property (patents-pending) that make the RefCam possible. With the acquisition of the live broadcast helmet camera patent, BRK is poised to enter sports marketing in a big way. iSee Sports Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BRK, Inc.

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkincorporated.com does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:

shareholder@brkincorporated.com

brkincorporated.com

Daniel Serruya

CEO

+1 (613) 328-9048 Mobile

E: daniel@iseesports.live | W: iseesports.live

SOURCE BRK, Inc.

Related Links

https://brkincorporated.com/

