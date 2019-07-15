BRK, Inc. is Pleased to Announce That the SEC has Approved the Regulation 1-A Tier 1 Offering for Up To $3.6 Million and Will Accept BRK's Request for Qualification

HENDERSON, Nevada, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRK, Inc. (the 'Company') (OTC: BRKK) - With some administrative procedures to complete before requesting qualification, which include filings with the State of New York and OTC Markets, BRK, Inc. is pleased to announce the approval of the Regulation 1-A Tier 1 Offering for up to $3.6 million, by the SEC. The Company's financials have been completed and the process to have the Stop Sign removed is well underway and is expected to coincide with the final qualification of the Offering.

Daniel Serruya CEO, BRK, Inc. commented, "The 1-A represents our first fixed-priced financing instrument that will permit us to eliminate dilutive debt and position the Company for revenue generation once again. In addition, funds from the 1-A will also permit us to formally commit to create additional, non-dilutive alternative financing instruments. These additional, non-dilutive alternative financing mechanisms, in tandem with negotiations already underway, may also allow us to cap the total raise of the Tier 1 Offering from its maximum figure of $3.6 Million to further limit the amount of future dilution."

Mr. Serruya continued, "The approval of the Offering marks the midpoint for our turnaround and we feel the wind is at our backs. There are still some unenthusiastic naysayers who cast BRK under a cloud of fear, uncertainty and doubt, but with all the positive initiatives currently underway, the second half of 2019 will, by all accounts, remove any misgivings with respect to the trajectory of BRK. Specifically, in the coming weeks, BRK will be naming new pro athletes to our Advisory Board and initiate contract talks with future customers, while our legal team is forging ahead on the enforcement of our judgement along with new litigation opportunities and our current and supplementary patent plans."

About BRK, Inc.

BRK Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, is owner of the Helmet Camera intellectual property (patents-pending) that make the RefCam possible. With the acquisition of the live broadcast helmet camera patent, BRK is poised to enter sports marketing in a big way. iSee Sports Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BRK, Inc.

The foregoing contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as 'will,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'plan,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'is targeting,' 'may,' 'should,' 'poised,' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkincorporated.com does not constitute a part of this release.

