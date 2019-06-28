BRK, Inc. Issues Shareholder Letter Update

HENDERSON, Nevada, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRK, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) announces the issuance of the following shareholder letter from its President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Serruya.

Dear BRK, Inc. Shareholders:

The purpose of this letter is to highlight areas of progress in our business strategy during the first half of 2019.

We completed our unaudited financial statements for all reporting periods from the 2nd Qtr fiscal year 2018 to the present. They will be posted along with an Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information on OTC Markets to comply with reporting requirements in the very near future. We look forward to becoming a Pink Current company and will immediately commence the process to become a fully reporting company and up-list to the OTCQB. We expect trading on the OTCQB will enhance BRK, Inc. liquidity and transparency, broaden our shareholder base, and continue to increase market awareness of our technology. 2019 started as a transformative year, but we expect it will also be a big growth year in the second half.

In addition to the regulatory work, we have completed and filed a 1-A Offering with the SEC to raise up to $3,600,000 of growth capital for the Company. We anticipate the filing will be qualified in the very near future though we are actively engaging in alternative, less dilutive financial instruments, which we can employ concurrently. With this capital, the Company will begin to monetize our current technology and develop new, cutting-edge technology. We are extremely excited about our newly formed Pro Athlete Advisory Board and its fist member, pro surfer Andrew Cotton, and will soon be announcing new athlete-members to it, from the USA and around the world, who are eager to be part of our team. We have begun meaningful discussions with a leading Asian sport entity who has a reach to several hundred million viewers and still growing fast. New opportunities with major USA sports leagues have begun in earnest as well.

The enforcement of our successful lawsuit and judgment for $2.4 million against iSee Automation is currently being administered by Samuel Michaels with SM Legal and all actions are being utilized to recover the damages from iSee Automation in both Canada and in the USA. As stated in previous announcements, the Company will dedicate 50% of all proceeds from this judgement to purchase the Company's common shares in the open market. Going forward, the Company will look to pay down debt, specifically convertible debt, and maintain a continued share buyback strategy through organic business growth and non-dilutive financing mechanisms. We have great confidence in our business and see our current share price as exceptionally undervalued.

On behalf of the Company's Management team, I would like to thank our long-term shareholders for being part of our transformation. Your continued support and confidence in BRK, Inc. is helping us build a remarkable company, one whose future has never been brighter.

About BRK, Inc.

BRK Inc . (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, is owner of the Helmet Camera intellectual property (patents-pending) that make the RefCam possible. With the acquisition of the live broadcast helmet camera patent, BRK is poised to enter sports marketing in a big way. iSee Sports Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BRK, Inc.

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkincorporated.com does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:

Daniel Serruya

CEO

1+(613) 328-9048 Mobile

E: daniel@iseesports.live | W: iseesports.live

shareholder@brkincorporated.com

brkincorporated.com

SOURCE BRK, Inc.

Related Links

https://brkincorporated.com/

