BRK Inc. Returns 359,584,911 Common Shares Back to Treasury to Reassure BRKK Shareholders Its Commitment to Shareholder Value

HENDERSON, Nevada, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRK Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), is pleased to announce the final transaction numbers for the second and final completed 3a10 with Continuation Capital are as follows:

Total debt and payables retired $91,156.38

Total shares reserved for transaction 500,000,000

Total shares issued for transaction 140,415,089

Total Shares returned to treasury 359,584,911

With the completion of the 3a10 with Continuation Capital, the Company was able to file a Regulation A Tier I (1-A Offering) with the SEC to provide the future funding for the Company's growth with a fixed price instrument. Daniel Serruya, CEO of BRK Inc., stated, "In the original 1-A Offering submitted to the SEC, we stated an amount of 1.8 billion shares for the Offering, which was the result of a clerical error. We corrected this in our follow up filing, but unfortunately many have failed to notice, due to the amount of information and technical nature of the filings. We would like to make it clear that while our projected capital structure, specifically shares outstanding, is expected to max out at 720 million shares, we will be looking to implement initiatives to mitigate and reverse some of the recent dilution. To that end, the Company is standing by its commitment to allocate 50% of the proceeds from its successful $2.4 million judgment against iSeeAutomation to buyback the Company's common shares in the open market." At the time of this release, BRK Inc. is hopeful that the SEC will qualify the Offering very shortly. Mr. Serruya continued, "In addition, the Company is already engaging in preliminary discussions with other, less dilutive financing alternatives to help preserve our shareholders value. We thank you for being shareholders and look forward to continuing onwards in a long-term journey to value creation in our exciting market space."

About BRK, Inc.

BRK Inc . (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, is owner of the Helmet Camera intellectual property (patents-pending) that make the RefCam possible. With the acquisition of the live broadcast helmet camera patent, BRK is poised to enter sports marketing in a big way. iSee Sports Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BRK, Inc.

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' andother similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkincorporated.com does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:

Daniel Serruya

CEO

1+(613) 328-9048 Mobile

E: daniel@iseesports.live | W: iseesports.live

shareholder@brkincorporated.com

brkincorporated.com

