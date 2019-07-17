BRK Strategies - Moving You from Veteran-Friendly to Veteran-Ready™

HOUSTON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, BRK Strategies was formed by Command Sergeant Major (Retired) Benny R. Kinsey in response to the increasing Military Veteran underemployment and low veteran retention rates, after less than 12 months in their first employment position, following their military service. Benny believes his company can provide the missing link for America's businesses coupled with the military transition efforts that are directly impacting the well-being of our transitioning and seasoned Military Families.

CSM (Ret.) Benny R. Kinsey, MBA, PMP, PHR, LSSBB

He believes, if not corrected, this missing link will continue to affect the well-being of our military families and will eventually take a toll on businesses' endeavor to hire military veterans who may not have direct industry experience, leading to a higher veteran unemployment rate. To Benny, this is simply part of taking care of troops and their families, as he has done for over 30 years, while teaching businesses how to use and retain this high-caliber talent as a cutting-edge in their own industries. Benny is a direct influencer in this space with over 25 years of military service and now has a decade of deep business and talent acquisition experience with Fortune 100 companies following his military retirement in 2010.

BRK Strategies focuses on building bridges between our military and business communities by providing guidance, training, service, and military talent to employers for long-term and meaningful careers. They are dedicated to ensuring the best possible avenue for the future long-term successes of transitioning and seasoned Military Veterans by working with employers to improve the way they recruit, hire, train, promote, and retain members of the Military Community. When done correctly, these efforts can significantly increase productivity and retention for business while reducing the overall stress and instability of the transitioning military family following their honorable service to our Nation.

BRK Strategies works directly with For-Profit and Non-Profit organizations across the nation to increase their understanding of the key skills, qualifications, knowledge, and attributes of this federally protected employment group and also how to understand and comply with the Office of Federal Contract Compliance's initiatives to hire more Veterans following their separation from military service.

BRK Strategies unique services require an organization to allow a "behind the scenes look" at what a day in the life of an employee looks like before they will agree to provide military candidates for employment consideration. By doing so, they are working to ensure the veterans and military spouses they refer will have a better than average chance of a successful integration into that organization to ultimately assist in improving their overall transition from the military to their new lives in the civilian community and employment.

BRK Strategies is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned business with experience working with Fortune 100 companies in Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Technology, Logistics and Supply Chain, and many other industries. Their goal is to simply help improve the lives of military families while also showing organizations how to identify which military candidates have the greatest potential for both their own long-term success and the long-term benefit of the organization.

