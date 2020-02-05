BRK Strategies Graduates 23 Supervisors in Turbo Drill Industries, Inc. Basic Leadership Course

HOUSTON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, January 31st, 23 Supervisors graduated from the BRK Strategies/Turbo Drill Industries Basic Leadership Course held in Conroe, TX. The leadership course for Turbo Drill Industries, Inc. (TDI), was nine weeks long, spread out over six months. Classes consisted of eight hours of instruction per week for two separate groups that involved formal instruction, homework, offsite assignments, role play, and group team play. Graduating supervisors provided feedback on the End of Course Critique, rating the training as Superior, and the quality of instructors and instruction as superior.

Benny Kinsey BRK Strategies

"This training has positively impacted our organization and makes the TDI team even stronger than six months ago," said Myles Woloshyn, CEO of Turbo Drill. "I personally thank Benny and BRK Strategies for everything they have done to improve our ability to lead this company into the future."

Turbo Drill (www.turbodrillind.com) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-performance downhole drilling products and services supporting operators throughout North America. Technologies and services are provided through Scout Downhole, Scout Drilling Technologies, Sanvean Technologies, and Canamera Coring.

BRK Strategies (www.brkstrat.com) is a Disabled Veteran-Owned organization founded by Retired Command Sergeant Major Benny R. Kinsey. BRK Strategies focuses on Leadership Training, HR Training and Development, Six Sigma Training and Certification, and also helps organizations build their own Military Recruiting Programs to increase hiring of US Military Veterans and their Military Spouses.

