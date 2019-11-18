BRK Strategies Releases New Study Exploring Fundamental AI Philosophical Directions for Future Innovation: 'Artificial Intelligence and the Need for World Class Capability?'

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRK Strategies (https://www.brkstrat.com/) recently released an in-house funded research-study that explores Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the specific direction in which it is driving future innovation. The study expounds on what it means for AI to be the "destiny of our future innovation" for a wide variety of industries and careers, especially as it relates to a multifaceted, human workforce. The full report may be viewed here.

CSM (Ret.) Benny R. Kinsey

"BRK Strategies is an employer who helps other employers," said study author, Benny Kinsey, MBA. "My company screens and fosters highly qualified veterans to ready them for the workforce, once they return from service. Our company at the forefront of tackling unemployment, and a pioneer of human-powered businesses. We can already see what AI will mean for the future of businesses, their employees, and the workforce in general.

AI can elevate our workforce, or it can cripple it. I wrote this report as a way to begin a topographical discussion of the various human factor issues we'll face in the future."

Kinsey breaks the exploration down into three general subcategories, with detailed research into specific economic theoretical processes throughout. From the report:

Quality and Design

"Certainly, change is upon us and moving faster than we ever expected in the last century, but then comes the thought of what do we do with all of the people that will be replaced with this AI revolution that is termed as the 'Industrial Revolution 4.0'? Our government will need to support the change much like what Europe is doing right now in retraining people to effectively reenter the workforce as an equal contributor. Legislation will be required to put that foundation in place, both time and money will need to be invested to get it set and ready."

"The next element we need to consider is time. How does it affect us, what is the cost of this technology to bring to market, and can the consumer afford this in the price they are willing to pay?"

The Manufacturing Economy

"When we speak of where we are Now vs Tomorrow with Artificial Intelligence, we must ask the question, what is the highest price associated with AI or defect that would be needed to protect the consumer? A defect that would cause injury or even death to the consumer will be something that needs to be addressed through design, capability, and reliability. How reliable are these machines and if they fail, what does failure look like?"

The Human Element

"There are three (3) basic behaviors in human beings for survival: Self-Preservation Instinct, Reproductive Instinct, Social Instinct. Ten (10) characteristics of a human being include: Integrity, Courage, Humor, Intelligence, Creativity, Emotions, Kindness, Discipline, Generosity, Self-Awareness, Freewill, and the ability to Love. Key traits within this very simple 3:10 matrix model is not probable for a machine to replicate and replace people."

About CSM (Ret.) Benny R. Kinsey, MBA, PMP, PHR, LSSBB

Benny R. Kinsey is the owner of BRK Strategies and is also the author of "I'm Not a Military Transition Expert and Neither Are You" (2018). He has spent the last few years working with various industries on how Artificial Intelligence is being incorporated into future mobility systems. Benny has long been proven as a thought and change leader in how Human Resources intersects with Manufacturing, Energy, Production, and Human Labor; and is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, Project Management Professional and a Professional in Human Resources. Benny served 25 years of active service with the United States Army, eventually retiring as a Command Sergeant Major with an MBA and a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resource Management.

