BRK/Gen2 Blockstone Unit Announces New Strategic Focus on Blockchain eKYC Fintech Market

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BRK Inc./Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) is pleased to update its shareholders on important developments related to its IP portfolio and strategic focus as we enter 2021.

Gen2 Technologies has decided upon feedback from various investors, to split its commercialization activities in its new Gen2 Blockstone unit into two distinct areas of focus - general imagery integrity solutions and eKYC. The former will concentrate on providing solutions to pressing issues such as "deep fake" videos. The latter aims to tap into substantial market opportunities in the growing eKYC Fintech sector, and specifically aims to build on conversations held with potential investors.

Following from this modification in our strategic plans, we have filed for patent protection covering a core set of IP covering the direct capture of digital imagery and video into immutable blockchain enabled format. A separate patent filing is envisioned for the beginning of February which will specifically cover eKYC applications.

