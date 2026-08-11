Brkthru Celebrates Five Consecutive Years on Inc. 5000

5th Consecutive Ranking Recognizes Brkthru's Double-Digit Revenue Growth and Continued Commitment to Service

DETROIT, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brkthru, a fast-growing digital media and marketing services company known for its performance-driven and customer-focused approach, today announced its fifth consecutive ranking on the annual Inc. 5000 List, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Coming in at No. 3743, Brkthru is estimated to be among approximately 3% of all-time honorees to earn a place on the Inc. 5000 five consecutive years, placing the company among an even more elite group of America's most successful independent businesses. The recognition reflects Brkthru's 72% three-year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle and Patagonia.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for a fifth consecutive year is an incredible honor and places Brkthru in a rare class of companies," said Brkthru Co-Founder and Managing Director Jeff Hastedt. "Very few companies achieve this milestone, and it's proof that the consistency of our growth, the strength of our business and the trust our clients continue to place in us are built on exceptional service."

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Brkthru also ranked No. 326 in the Advertising & Marketing category, No. 34 in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan metro area, and No. 70 in Michigan statewide. In an industry heavily influenced by economic conditions, inflation, and consumer spending, the company's continued growth and strong rankings underscore the strength of its business model and financial performance.

"This accomplishment once again validates that our service-first business model is what clients value most," said Brkthru Co-Founder and Managing Director Andrew Sklerov. "They appreciate having a team that responds quickly, even over long holiday weekends or when important campaign changes arise at the last minute."

To learn more about "the Brkthru Way" and the company's agile approach to rapidly evolving digital media advertising, visit https://brkthru.com/.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Brkthru

Brkthru is a modern digital media and marketing services company focused on service, built to drive both brand and performance outcomes. By integrating media, creative, and data, Brkthru helps brands reach the right audiences, tell compelling stories, and achieve measurable growth. Learn more at https://brkthru.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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SOURCE Brkthru