Brkthru Announces Acquisition of Gigawatt, Strengthening Integrated Media and Marketing Capabilities

Acquisition brings together two like-minded teams focused on client service, integration, and growth

DETROIT, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brkthru, a fast-growing media and marketing services company known for its performance-driven and customer-focused approach, today announced the acquisition of Gigawatt, a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based programmatic media partner for agencies and brands, with a shared philosophy around bridging strategy, technology, and human insight. This marks the first acquisition for Brkthru as part of its continued growth strategy.

The acquisition represents a strategic step in Brkthru's continued evolution, further enhancing its ability to deliver integrated, full-funnel solutions while deepening its commitment to client service and long-term partnership.

Founded in Milwaukee, Gigawatt has built a strong reputation not only for its thoughtful approach to modern marketing, but for the way it serves its clients - prioritizing collaboration, accountability, and results. While both Brkthru and Gigawatt serve clients across a broad range of industries, they share particular strength in delivering media and marketing outcomes for advertisers in the hospitality and tourism sector, an area of expertise that will be further strengthened through the combination.

"From the beginning, this just made sense," said Jeff Hastedt, Co-Founder of Brkthru. "Gigawatt looks at media the same way we do - how do you actually connect what brands want to say with how people engage today, and make it work in the real world. But just as important, they show up for their clients the right way. That shared mindset around service and accountability is what really stood out."

"Gigawatt and Brkthru both place enormous value on client relationships and share an obsession with results, which made this a natural fit. We're thrilled to bring our teams together and give our clients access to an expanded depth of resources, talent, and capabilities," said Adam Parikh, Founder of Gigawatt. As part of the acquisition, Gigawatt's team will join Brkthru, bringing additional depth across media, strategy, and execution. The combined organization will continue to support Gigawatt's existing clients while creating new opportunities to expand and evolve those partnerships over time.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Brkthru

Brkthru is a modern media and marketing services company focused on service, built to drive both brand and performance outcomes. By integrating media, creative, and data, Brkthru helps brands reach the right audiences, tell compelling stories, and achieve measurable growth. Learn more at https://brkthru.com.

About Gigawatt

Gigawatt is a Milwaukee-based programmatic media company supporting agencies and brands through a balance of strategy, media, and execution. The agency is known for its practical, results-driven approach and strong client partnerships, with a foundation in programmatic media buying and activation. Learn more at https://gigawatt.media.

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SOURCE Brkthru