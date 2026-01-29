Brkthru Marks 8th Straight Year of Revenue Growth, Fueled by Outstanding Service & Market Expansion

Overcoming Early Headwinds & Industry Retraction that Stymied its Competitors, Brkthru Adds 100+ New Clients to Prime for Aggressive M&A Growth Strategy

DETROIT, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brkthru, the digital media company providing white-glove service to help agencies and brands plan, buy and optimize cross-channel campaigns, has marked its 8th consecutive year of revenue growth, helping over 400 clients drive sustainable impact across nearly 20 industry sectors.

With over 2,000 digital campaigns executed in 2025, the company is now poised to launch an acquisition program in 2026 as part of its three-pillar growth strategy spanning new, organic and M&A expansion.

Resilience Drives Record Results

Undaunted by a tumultuous economy, in 2025 Brkthru charted:

8 straight years of incremental revenue growth.

4 consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

404 active clients, including 119 new ad agencies, along with 169 brand-direct clients.

6 consecutive years of 35%+ increase in new business revenue.

6 consecutive years with a 90%+ client satisfaction rate.

"The word of the year for us is 'resilient.' We dug deep to find opportunities where others couldn't and adapted quickly to meet clients' changing needs," said Brkthru Executive Vice President, Anthony McFarlane.

While the industry overall saw a 12% YoY decline and struggled to recover from a challenging Q1, the Brkthru team's relentless focus on continuous improvement in the sales process outpaced the industry. "By expanding our client base and continually driving new business while maintaining above average NRR, we overcame those obstacles, making 2025 one of our best years yet."

More Clients Across All Verticals Fuels Momentum

Brkthru's digital media expertise and inventory access continue to set it apart from the competition. Where other digital media providers require minimums and quotas that gatekeep digital from most SMBs, there's no client too big or too small at Brkthru. The company offers custom campaigns that prioritize performance for:

A major market Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) that attributed $1 billion in incremental travel spend to their Brkthru campaign.

Mass-market retailers, including a major grocery chain with $150M market cap.

Highly-regulated industries like financial services, healthcare and political campaigns.

Government agencies, including lottery, education and health departments.

Local government and public safety agencies leveraging digital media for personnel recruitment.

Fractional CMOs—one of the biggest growth areas for the company this year.

"Fractional CMOs have become an important partnership opportunity for us and they appreciate our white-glove service," said Brkthru President Jonathan Mellinger. "Because we are equipped to work with brands, agencies and fractional CMOs of any size, we're able to provide access to essentially anything they need in the digital media space and work with them as a true partner, not just a typical vendor."

People-powered Digital Solutions that Move the Needle

Brkthru's people-powered approach to digital success is its secret weapon, which this year got a super-boost from:

Firm-wide rollout of Brkthru's new Bravo Platform and AI solutions. This internal workflow platform will save an average of 54 hours per campaign, freeing the Brkthru team from daily tasks and ramping up campaign assembly and execution efficiency.

"Where most AI tools take people out of the equation," Mellinger said, "Bravo lets us spend more time face-to-face with clients by automating workflows and reporting, so we can focus on more strategic thinking, intelligent planning and faster campaign optimization."

New options to aggregate CTV and linear TV audience targeting. Now Brkthru advertisers can capture and measure streaming and linear TV audiences together, and even access semi-exclusive inventory customization across 25+ high-value platforms.

Industry-leading retention and talent pipeline. While industry-wide turnover hovers around 25%, more than 35% of Brkthru employees have been with the firm for five or more years, and the leadership team boasts a combined 95 years with the firm, giving clients the stability and consistency they need to navigate a fast-changing digital landscape.

Above-average Client retention. In an industry where nearly 40% of clients are considering changing partners, clients come to Brkthru and stay. Sixty percent of the company's top clients have been with the firm for more than five years.

Personal and professional growth. Over 150 employees completed the week-long intensive Brkthru U training program, where they learned the nuts and bolts of the "Brkthru Way," the company's signature people-first operating ethos that's tailored for independent agencies.

"We're heading into 2026 invigorated and energized by what we've accomplished this year." Mellinger said. "Our success is proof that our unique approach to building relationships and saying 'yes' where others say 'no' is exactly what the market is demanding. We're extremely grateful for our clients' trust and can't wait to help them reach their goals in the coming year."

About Brkthru

Brkthru is the digital media partner of choice for agencies and brands who value personal service with a human touch. Specializing in highly regulated industries like healthcare, cannabis and higher education, Brkthru prioritizes collaboration, tailored solutions, and a straight-forward approach. The company delivers full-spectrum digital solutions from programmatic, digital display, streaming video, CTV and mobile to native, paid social and digital out of home. Brkthru is privately owned, fully bootstrapped and has been recognized for four consecutive years as one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies. To learn more, visit https://brkthru.com/.

