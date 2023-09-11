B.R.M Chronographes announces the launch of its new collection of watches for water sport enthusiasts: Boat Master

PARIS, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B.R.M Chronographes is an independent French watchmaker that has stood out from its much larger competitors for the past 20 years by building its unique image. Specifically, the brand has a natural affinity with competitive and elite sports. Today, its team invites you to discover its latest collection of watches inspired by water sports: Boat Master.

The new watch collection features several models available with a 44 mm or 34 mm diameter polished stainless steel casing. Each frame is treated with a black, chocolate or blue PVD finish.

A distinguishing feature of this collection is the sun-blue dial on each of the models. The dial's tones reminiscent of moving waves is adorned with luminous rays evoking sunlight. This imbues a sense of depth and movement, as well as a touch of elegance, to the Boat Master watch collection.

Nautical enthusiasts will particularly love one more detail on the dial, namely the inscription of the main winds blowing across the Provence region: Tramontane (North), Levant (East), Marin (South), and Ponant (West).

Boat Master timepieces are equipped with three shock absorber (SA) springs, an innovative technology developed by the house and designed to mitigate shocks and impact to ensure reliable operation even in the most extreme conditions.

This is the first time that the French watchmaker manufacturer has used Hypalon® fabric to create in its watch straps, another cutting-edge development in the French watchmaking industry. Hypalon® fabric is a synthetic rubber material with excellent water, tear and weather resistance. It is mainly used in making diving suits and lifejackets. There is no doubt that Hypalon® is the perfect material for this new collection.

"We are excited to launch this new collection of nautical watches that align and function to provide a unique experience for boating enthusiasts," said Bernard Richards, CEO of B.R.M Chronographes.

