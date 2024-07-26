Broaching Machines Market size is set to grow by USD 109.1 million from 2024-2028, increasing demand for CNC-incorporated machine tools boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The global broaching machines market size is estimated to grow by USD 109.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for cnc-incorporated machine tools is driving market growth, with a trend towards integration of automation solution providers with broaching machine vendors. However, increasing price competition due to volatile input cost poses a challenge. Key market players include Accu Cut Diamond Tool Co., American Broach and Machine Co., Andy Machine Tools, Apex Broaching Systems Inc., Arthur Klink GmbH, Axisco Precision Machinery Co. Ltd., Broaching Machine Specialties, Colonial Tool Group Inc., ekin S. Coop., Forest Technology GmbH and Co. KG, General Broach Co., Hoffmann Group, Miller Broach, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., Phoenix Inc., Pioneer Broach Co., Stenhoj Hydraulik AS, Sunny Enterprises Co. Ltd., The Ohio Broach and Machine Co., Ty Miles Inc., V W Broaching Service Inc., and YEOSHE HYDRAULICS CO. LTD..

Broaching Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 109.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.24 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries China, Germany, US, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled Accu Cut Diamond Tool Co., American Broach and Machine Co., Andy Machine Tools, Apex Broaching Systems Inc., Arthur Klink GmbH, Axisco Precision Machinery Co. Ltd., Broaching Machine Specialties, Colonial Tool Group Inc., ekin S. Coop., Forest Technology GmbH and Co. KG, General Broach Co., Hoffmann Group, Miller Broach, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., Phoenix Inc., Pioneer Broach Co., Stenhoj Hydraulik AS, Sunny Enterprises Co. Ltd., The Ohio Broach and Machine Co., Ty Miles Inc., V W Broaching Service Inc., and YEOSHE HYDRAULICS CO. LTD.

Market Driver

In the intensely competitive and fragmented broaching machines market, vendors are prioritizing product differentiation through automation. Automated broaching machines are the focus for development, with many vendors partnering with automation suppliers. For instance, Cabe Stozzatrici's Manaca table-up broaching machines incorporate FANUC control panels. The demand for energy-efficient, high-performance control systems is growing, as electromechanical broaching machines gain popularity. Despite increased market demand for machine tools, vendor profitability remains low. To boost market share and organic growth, many broaching machine vendors are enhancing their product offerings. The integration of automation solutions is a significant trend, as it improves machine performance and provides long-term stability in the market. This automation integration is expected to drive the expansion of the global broaching machines market during the forecast period.

The Broaching Machines Market is experiencing significant growth in various industries, including Industrial Machinery Manufacturing, Aerospace and Defense, and Oil and Gas. Two main types of broaching machines, Vertical and Horizontal, are trending in Metal cutting applications such as Fabrication and Gear making. These machines use Broach tools to shape Metal pieces into desired forms. Vertical Broaching Machines are ideal for fabricating complex shapes, while Horizontal Broaching Machines are suitable for mass production of simple parts. Automation through CNC controls, Servo technology, and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) is driving efficiency in Broaching Machines. Power savings and precision are key benefits of Electromechanical actuators and Hydraulic drives. Industries like Automotive and Heavy Industrial Equipment are utilizing Broaching Machines for manufacturing components like Transmission shafts, Steering wheel hubs, and Steering yokes. Emerging technologies like Hybrid and Electric vehicles require Internal gear cutting and Internal helical broaching. Broaching Machines also cater to niche markets like Aerospace and Defense, producing components for Aircraft engines and Gears for Helicopters. Machines like Lathes, Drilling machines, Boring machines, Milling machines, and Motors are complementary to Broaching Machines. Components like Ball screws, Follower, Bed, Ram, Draw head, and Pulling head are essential parts of these machines. Overall, the Broaching Machines Market is a dynamic and evolving industry, driven by technological advancements and diverse industrial applications.

Market Challenges

The cost of producing broaching machines is significantly influenced by the price fluctuations of raw materials, particularly metals such as stainless steel, iron, bronze, and copper. These materials account for a substantial portion of the overall cost, with steel comprising approximately 65-70%. Long-term contracts between key vendors and suppliers help mitigate the impact of raw material price instability on their businesses. However, smaller vendors lack such contracts, making them more vulnerable to these price fluctuations. Inflation, production, and availability are factors that affect the cost of raw materials. Any significant increase in these factors can directly impact the fabrication costs of broaching machines, potentially hindering market growth during the forecast period.

The Broaching Machine market faces several challenges in various industries. In the automotive segment, the rise of electric vehicles necessitates new broaching procedures for battery casings and other components. Internal gear cutting and helical broaching require high precision, posing challenges for electromechanical broach machines. Motor-driven and hydraulic machines, like vertical and horizontal broaching machines, must adapt to these demands. The Metal industries rely on these heavy industrial instruments for metal removal and surface finishing. High-volume manufacturers need technologically advanced machines, while small-scale firms may opt for secondhand machines. CAD systems and CNC control are essential for designing and manufacturing tool support adaptors and other components. Overall, the Broaching Machine market must innovate to meet the evolving needs of the Industrial machinery sector.

Segment Overview

This broaching machines market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Vertical broaching machines

1.2 Horizontal broaching machines

1.3 Others Geography 2.1 Europe

2.2 APAC

2.3 North America

2.4 South America

2.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Vertical broaching machines- Vertical Broaching Machines (VBM) are widely used in various industries for precisely cutting metal parts and surface broaching. These machines are available in two types: push and pull. The table-up type is popular in metal processing due to its portability and flexible manufacturing capabilities. In this type, the broach remains stationary while the workpiece moves along it. The pull-up type, the first vertical broaching machine, positions the workpiece below the broach, which is pulled up to shape the part. The push-down type places the workpiece on top of the table, with the broach pushing down to cut the metal. Notable vendors in this market include AMERICAN BROACH & MACHINE COMPANY, The Ohio Broach & Machine, AXISCO PRECISION MACHINERY, and COLONIAL TOOL GROUP. They offer automated technologies, different broach tools, and aftersales services. Most vendors focus on electromechanical broaching machines due to their energy efficiency. For instance, AXISCO PRECISION MACHINERY's electromechanical Table-Up Broaching Machines consume 20% less energy than hydraulic machines. The vertical broaching machines market has grown significantly in the automotive industry, metalworking sector, and industrial machine tool production units due to their space efficiency and precision. The innovation in vertical broaching machines, such as electromechanical machines with PLC-based controllers and easy broaching tool change, is driving market growth. The increasing production of electric vehicles in the automotive industry will create significant opportunities for vendors in this segment.

Research Analysis

Broaching machines are specialized industrial machinery used for metal removal and surface finishing. They come in two primary types: vertical and horizontal. Vertical broaching machines utilize a vertical movement of the broaching tool, while horizontal broaching machines employ a horizontal movement. These machines are integral to various industries, including fabrication, automotive, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, and industrial machinery manufacturing. They are driven by motors or hydraulic systems and consist of components like rams, draw heads, pulling heads, followers, and cutting tools. Small-scale firms and heavy industrial instruments use these machines for producing intricate shapes and patterns on metal pieces. CAD systems and CNC technology are often integrated into modern broaching machines for enhanced precision and automation.

Market Research Overview

The Broaching Machine market encompasses Vertical and Horizontal Broaching Machines used for fabrication in various industries, including Industrial Machinery Manufacturing, Aerospace and Defense, Oil and Gas, and Automotive. These machines utilize CNC controls, servo technology, and computer numerical control for automation and high precision metal removal. Key features include electromechanical actuators, hydraulic drives, CNC controls, servo drives, ball screws, and broach tools. Applications span from producing gear making components, transmission shafts, and steering wheel hubs to internal gear cutting and helical broaching. The market caters to both high-volume manufacturers and small-scale firms, offering technologically advanced machines and secondhand options. Power savings, motor integration, and surface finishing are essential considerations. The market serves Metal Industries, Automotive segment, and Industrial machinery sector, as well as emerging markets like Hybrid and Electric vehicles.

