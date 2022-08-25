Broaching Machines Market Size to grow by USD 129.18 million, Increasing Demand for CNC-incorporated Machine Tools to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A broaching machine is a tool that is used for precision metal cutting. It is mainly used for making notches and keyways in all kinds of metal pieces such as sprockets, pulleys, and gears.

The broaching machines market size is expected to grow by USD 129.18 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period.

Broaching Machines Market 2022-2026: Scope

The broaching machines market report covers the following areas:

Broaching Machines Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The broaching machines market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as manufacturing customized and energy-efficient equipment to compete in the market. Accu Cut Diamond Tool Co., American Broach and Machine Co., Andy Machine Tools, Apex Broaching Systems Inc., Arthur Klink GmbH, Axisco Precision Machinery Co. Ltd., Broaching Machine Specialties, Colonial Tool Group Inc., ekin S. Coop., Forest Technology GmbH and Co. KG, General Broach Co., Hoffmann Group, Miller Broach, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., Phoenix Inc., Pioneer Broach Co., Stenhoj Hydraulik AS, Sunny Enterprises Co. Ltd., The Ohio Broach and Machine Co., Ty Miles Inc., V W Broaching Service Inc., and YEOSHE HYDRAULICS CO. LTD. are among some of the major market participants.

Broaching Machines Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The increasing demand for CNC-incorporated machine tools is driving the growth of the market. CNC machines adhere to design specifications efficiently. The efficiency of CNC broaching machines has improved, with the use of CNC, software, and servo technology. These machines also provide advantages such as energy savings and high precision during metal cutting, key formation, and gear making, which has helped in automating the entire metal fabrication and metal cutting process. The use of CNC broaching machinery helps in reducing operational costs. All these factors have increased the demand for CNC broaching machines for the metal cutting process.

The increasing price competition due to volatile input cost will challenge the growth of the broaching machines market during the forecast period. The cost of production is affected by instability in the prices of raw materials. Hence, many vendors have long-term contracts with suppliers. However, small vendors do not have such contracts, which affects their businesses. This will negatively impact the growth of the global broaching machines market.

Broaching Machines Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Vertical Broaching Machines



Horizontal Broaching Machines



Others

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Broaching Machines Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist broaching machines market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the broaching machines market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the broaching machines market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of broaching machines market vendors

Broaching Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 129.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.1 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accu Cut Diamond Tool Co., American Broach and Machine Co., Andy Machine Tools, Apex Broaching Systems Inc., Arthur Klink GmbH, Axisco Precision Machinery Co. Ltd., Broaching Machine Specialties, Colonial Tool Group Inc., ekin S. Coop., Forest Technology GmbH and Co. KG, General Broach Co., Hoffmann Group, Miller Broach, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., Phoenix Inc., Pioneer Broach Co., Stenhoj Hydraulik AS, Sunny Enterprises Co. Ltd., The Ohio Broach and Machine Co., Ty Miles Inc., V W Broaching Service Inc., and YEOSHE HYDRAULICS CO. LTD. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

