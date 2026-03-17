Broad AD/PD™ 2026 Validation Reinforces ALZpath pTau217 Antibody as Industry Benchmark for Blood-Based Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Data Across 29 Presentations Highlights Precision, Accessibility and Platform-Agnostic Adoption, Establishing ALZpath's Proprietary pTau217 as a Highly Accurate Industry Benchmark

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALZpath, Inc., a leader in blood test-based diagnostic solutions for Alzheimer's disease, today announced the use of its proprietary pTau217 antibody across 29 presentations at the 2026 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases (AD/PD™). The wide adoption of the antibody demonstrates its high diagnostic accuracy and disease specificity highlighting the emergence of pTau217 as a leading blood–based biomarker for Alzheimer's disease and reinforcing its position as the preferred pTau217 antibody for scalable, high-performance testing worldwide.

ALZpath's pTau217 antibody is a validated and foundational component of globally accessible diagnostic solutions, selected by leading in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) companies as the basis for development of blood-based assays. Its platform-agnostic design enables seamless integration across diverse laboratory infrastructures.

"Our collaboration with a robust ecosystem of assay developers and clinical providers aims to streamline the transition of pTau217 testing into routine medical practice to help address the projected 152 million global cases of dementia among adults aged 65+ by 2050," said Mike Banville, CEO of ALZpath. "The demonstration of ongoing innovation in assay sensitivity and specificity in pTau217 specifically promises earlier detection, more accurate staging, and better monitoring of therapeutic responses, which is vital in the evolving diagnostic landscape for Alzheimer's disease."

ALZpath's pTau217 antibody will be featured in eight live sessions (+two in the product theater), fifteen posters and four symposiums. These include:

"The breadth of data presented featuring pTau217 highlights its growing clinical utility as the gold standard among reliable and scalable blood-based biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease," said Henrik Zetterberg, MD, PhD. "Consistent performance across independent studies and assay platforms reinforces its value for improving diagnostic confidence and enabling precise patient identification, while robust biomarkers such as pTau217 will be essential to support optimized clinical trial design and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

About ALZpath

ALZpath, Inc. is a leader in blood test-based diagnostic solutions for Alzheimer's disease. Its proprietary pTau217 antibody, used in many of the most advanced and widely available blood-based tests, is helping transform how Alzheimer's disease is detected, treated, and monitored. Through licensing agreements with global industry leaders and collaborations with world-class laboratories, ALZpath enables partners to deliver accurate, scalable testing to clinicians and patients worldwide. The company's innovations have earned numerous industry honors, including Time Magazine Best Inventions (2024), Fast Company Most Innovative Companies (2025) and BioTech Breakthrough "Diagnostic Innovation of the Year" (2025). To learn more, visit https://alzpath.bio/ and follow ALZpath on LinkedIn, X, BlueSky, and Facebook .

ALZpath Media Contact:

Jessica Hoffman

FINN Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE ALZpath, Inc.