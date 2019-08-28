Broad River Retail Taps Qualtrics CustomerXM to Deliver Breakthrough Customer Experiences

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in experience management, announced today that Broad River Retail (BRR), the nation's largest independently owned and operated Ashley HomeStore licensee in the United States, has selected Qualtrics CustomerXM ™ to drive their customer experience program across 21 Ashley HomeStores in the Carolinas and Georgia. BRR will manage and track hundreds of thousands of customer interactions in-store, online, and across the company's customer experience, home delivery, and service center divisions on the Qualtrics XM Platform™.

"Delivering a premier customer experience is at the heart of who we are as an organization and requires that we constantly strive to better understand our customers, their feelings, emotions, and experiences," said Charlie Malouf, President and CEO, Broad River Retail. "Using Qualtrics, we can measure critical customer interactions; identify areas for improvement; provide positive and negative feedback to our team members, and deliver breakthrough customer experiences to drive customer satisfaction and loyalty."

With CustomerXM, BRR will evaluate the current customer experience across all 21 Ashley HomeStores, identify experience gaps, and determine the actions that will have the most significant impact on the overall customer and employee experience. With easy-to-use dashboards and the Qualtrics XM mobile app, BRR will be able to make customer experience management a part of the daily routine of hundreds of its team members by proactively surfacing insights and recommended actions, tailored by role and location, from the leadership team to the front line.

"We seek to partner with premier companies to aid us in furnishing life's best memories for our guests," said Malouf. "To that end, we completed 18 months of intensive due diligence before selecting Qualtrics as our Experience Management platform. As a growing retail company in this highly competitive industry, we needed to identify the right partner to help us build a sustainable company powered by amazing experiences with our customers. We are so thrilled that we found the ideal partner and platform with Qualtrics. The XM Platform will amplify and propel our efforts to achieve next-level growth through increased customer retention and referrals by focusing on enhancing the customer experience."

The Qualtrics XM Platform is a system of action that organizations use to manage the four core experiences of business: customer, employee, product, and brand. Organizations from more than 100 countries use Qualtrics to close the gap between what customers expect and the experience they receive. In the last six months alone, brands have used Qualtrics to launch more than 500 new customer experience programs globally, making Qualtrics the fastest growing provider in the industry.

"When companies such as Broad River Retail embrace creating memorable experiences for the customers, they win in today's experience economy," said Webb Stevens, Executive Vice President of CustomerXM, Qualtrics. "Organizations using CustomerXM are able to empower their teams to transform how customers engage with their brands, furthering their competitive advantage."

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is the technology platform that organizations use to listen, understand, and take action on experience data, also called X-data™. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action, used by teams, departments, and entire organizations to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, product, employee and brand—on one platform. Over 10,500 enterprises worldwide, including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics to consistently build products that people love, create more loyal customers, develop a phenomenal employee culture, and build iconic brands. To learn more, and for a free account, please visit www.qualtrics.com.

About Broad River Retail

Headquartered in Fort Mill, SC, and employing over 600 team members, Broad River Retail is the largest independently owned and operated licensee of Ashley HomeStores in the United States. Broad River Retail operates 21 Ashley HomeStores throughout the Carolinas and Georgia with two more stores slated to open in early 2020 in North Carolina. Broad River Retail was ranked #53 in Furniture Today's 2019 Top 100 US Furniture Stores and is the 27th largest privately held company in the Charlotte region as well as the 34th largest privately held company in South Carolina.

