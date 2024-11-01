Broad Street Realty, Centennial and MEI Inaugurate 2.4 MW Rooftop Solar Project at Retail Center in Anne Arundel County

GLEN BURNIE, Md., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broad Street Realty inaugurated a 2.4 MW(dc) rooftop solar project at its Cromwell Shopping Center in Glen Burnie, Maryland. The 233,000 square foot shopping center anchored by an AutoZone mega hub and a Roses is hosting the solar project, which produces enough electricity to power over 1,000 homes in BG&E service territory in Maryland. The ballasted racking system is covered by 4,380 solar panels.

Centennial Generating Company developed the project, which was built by Halo, a solar engineering contractor, and AccelDev served as development capital financing. The project will be owned and operated by Madison Energy Infrastructure.

Michael Jacoby, Broad Street Chairman and CEO: "The net-zero transition requires deep collaboration across value chains. We are excited to be partnering with Centennial and MEI to decarbonize the Cromwell Shopping Center, advancing our goal to reduce emissions throughout Broad Street's portfolio supporting our ESG initiatives."

David John Frenkil, Founder and Managing Principal of Centennial: "Centennial is proud to work with companies like Broad Street that are committed to reducing carbon emissions. The solar project at Cromwell Shopping Center demonstrates how commercial real estate owners can implement solar projects with a clear and measurable benefit to their bottom line while achieving sustainability targets."

Richard Walsh, CEO of Madison: "We're committed to delivering long-term value to our partners and customers with projects like these. They are proof positive of the significant impact on creating grid resilience and affordable clean energy. State incentive programs, when utilized thoughtfully by landlords like Broad Street and executed by developers like Centennial, can accelerate both community benefits and the national clean energy transition. We're proud to contribute to this progress."

The solar project at the Cromwell Shopping Center is one example of Broad Street's commitment to decarbonize the company's footprint in line with the most advanced technologies.

About Broad Street Realty, Inc.

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCQX: BRST) is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company that owns, operates, develops, and redevelops primarily essential grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties located in densely populated technology employment hubs and higher education centers within the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Colorado markets. Broad Street is also a market-leading commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients.

Learn more at www.BroadStreetRealty.com and on LinkedIn.

About Centennial

Founded in 2014, Centennial is an energy development company with a focus on commercial real estate and industrial properties. Centennial's portfolio of operating and contracted assets represents a mix of investment-grade offtake and community solar projects located in the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Texas. Customers include Fortune 500 companies, publicly traded REITs, and other leading owners of commercial and industrial facilities.

Learn more at www.CentennialGen.com and on LinkedIn.

About Madison Energy Infrastructure

Madison Energy Infrastructure is a leading clean energy partner committed to delivering sustainable results with certainty, speed, and trust. Our robust portfolio—comprised of over half a gigawatt of clean energy infrastructure assets across more than 25 states—is bolstered by the strength of our globally renowned investors and capital partners. We offer a comprehensive suite of services from project development and engineering to construction, financing, and long-term asset management. What sets us apart is our team's commitment to addressing complex challenges and making the transition to clean energy simple, efficient, and profitable. With a proven track record of successfully executing hundreds of projects, we are unwaveringly focused on exceeding expectations and achieving meaningful results for our partners and customers.

Learn more at www.MadisonEI.com and on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: [email protected].

SOURCE Centennial