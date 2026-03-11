Broadband Access Equipment to Return to Growth in 2026,According to Dell'Oro Group

5G Fixed Wireless CPE Unit Shipments Up 11 Percent in 2025 while PON CPE Unit Shipments Increased 4 Percent

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market increased to $4.8 B in 4Q 2025, up 7 percent Q/Q and 2 percent year-over-year (Y/Y). Though the spending acceleration in the quarter was not enough to push 2025 into positive Y/Y growth, it was an early indicator of what is expected to be a strong 2026.

"2025 ended up being the final year of a three-year cycle of reduced spending on broadband access equipment," said Jeff Heynen, Vice President with Dell'Oro Group. "Over the last three years, broadband service providers have been carefully managing their equipment spending, focusing on subscriber acquisition and more measured footprint expansions. As a result, there was a clear shift in spend away from infrastructure and towards CPE," explained Heynen.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2025 Broadband Access and Home Networking quarterly report:

PON ONT unit shipments reached 158 M, with nearly all regions notching significant Y/Y gains to support new subscriber growth.

Spending on DOCSIS infrastructure declined 21 percent from 2024, with spending on Remote PHY Devices dropping 47 percent for the year. Spending is expected to increase significantly throughout 2026, as major MSOs accelerate their DAA and DOCSIS 4.0 upgrades.

Residential Wi-Fi 7 Router shipments jumped 211 percent in 2025, driven by lower-cost dual-band units shipping in China and Southeast Asia.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Broadband Access and Home Networking Quarterly Report provides a complete overview of the Broadband Access market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and port/unit shipments for Cable, DSL, and PON equipment. Covered equipment includes Converged Cable Access Platforms (CCAP) and Distributed Access Architectures (DAA); Digital Subscriber Line Access Multiplexers ([DSLAMs] by technology VDSL, VDSL Profile 35b, and G.FAST); PON Optical Line Terminals (OLTs), Cable, DSL, and PON CPE (Customer Premises Equipment); Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) CPE; and Residential WLAN Equipment, including Mesh Routers. For more information about the report, please contact [email protected] .

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, data center infrastructure, and network security markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group