Broadband boost for small and medium MDUs across Europe and North America as InCoax unveils its D2501

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the release of InCoax D2501, which was unveiled at this year's Broadband Forum's UFBB Virtual Conference, Multi-Gigabit and Gigabit symmetrical broadband services in small and mid-sized Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs) are now possible. Operators and service providers across Europe and North America will more easily be able to extend fiber GPON, XG-PON, XGS-PON and Active Ethernet services with minimal construction work, over the existing in-building coaxial infrastructure.

InCoax's fiber access extension technology solves the `Last Mile Challenge' of providing Gigabit or Multi-Gigabit broadband services to MDUs. It cost-effectively uses the existing in-house coax cable infrastructure, positioning it as the time-saving alternative to pulling new cables, as well as helping to meet sustainability targets. This subsequently increases property reach and grows the addressable market size for operators.

The modems can be self-installed by tenants, saving time and money when installing and launching services. It can also be rolled-out in stages which shortens time for revenue, lowers initial CAPEX and contributes to faster overall Return on investment (ROI) for operators. The system offers symmetrical broadband services with low latency, and a fiber-like experience that outperforms any legacy technology such as G.fast to match the increasing market demand for seamless streaming, gaming and working from home.

"InCoax continues to facilitate Multi-Gigabit and Gigabit broadband speeds for subscribers and our technology ensures that operators can undertake fast and non-intrusive installations," InCoax Head of Marketing, Sales and Product Management Helge Tiainen said. "The latest release of D2501 is the perfect complement to operators' FTTH strategies to meet fiber roll-out targets across Europe and North America."

InCoax D2501 DPU (Distribution Point Unit) extends the northbound backbone GPON, XG-PON, XGS-PON or Active Ethernet fiber network. D2501 is a Broadband Forum TR-301/TR-419 based DPU for 8, 16 or 31 modems making it the versatile choice for small and mid-sized MDU deployments. The broadband connection point (antenna outlet) is located at the heart of the apartment (unit) for easy Smart TV and IP-TV services access, rendering additional internal wiring unnecessary.

The water-resistant IP-67 casing allows for indoor or outdoor installation in any FTTep (Fiber To The extension point) location. The common Reverse Power Feed option is available when local power is not present at the mounting location. Zero Touch Provisioning of system set-up allows for fast and easy installation of systems and effective use of human resources that saves time and money. It is managed through TR-069, NETCONF/YANG and SNMP protocols for incorporation to operators' existing management and provisioning systems, making it the perfect complement to fiber roll-out strategies in North America and Europe.

The reliable and ingress safe InCoax technology, communicates using the well-established MoCA standard present in millions of applications worldwide. It can co-exist with DOCSIS, Terrestrial-, Cable- and Satellite-TV, enabling flexible deployments that lower market entry thresholds.

Your InCoax questions answered

Tell us more about InCoax and what its specialism is?

InCoax Networks AB specializes in the innovation of reusing existing in-building infrastructure for broadband access Providing the next-generation Multi-Gigabit networking solutions to the world's leading telecom and broadband service operators, InCoax delivers the latest, most advanced and cost-effective technology available to reach Multi-Gigabit connectivity, where fiber is either too expensive, labour-intensive or even impossible to install.

Leading products include the InCoax Controllers/DPUs, such as the new InCoax D2501, and access modems, which provide reliable, cost-effective Gigabit or Multi-Gigabit broadband speeds over existing coaxial networks.

What is InCoax aiming to bring to the world's leading telecom and broadband service providers?

Competition in the broadband market is fuelling the need for fiber to be pushed deeper into the network and closer to the end-user. Customer demand for fast broadband and operator's challenge to cost-effectively provide the services with an FTTH strategy only, has sparked an interest in solutions that enable easier in-building access. Deploying InCoax's D2501 technology is a sustainable way for operators to upgrade their existing networks, with high-speed Internet services available at the home entertainment hub in the apartment.

InCoax's technology helps operators facilitate fast, cost-effective, and non-intrusive installations.

Can you outline your leading products and solutions, and what their importance to the industry is?

InCoax D2501 DPU (Distribution Point Unit) extends the Northbound backbone GPON, XG-PON, XGS-PON or Active Ethernet fiber network. D2501 is a Broadband Forum TR-301/TR-419 based DPU for 8, 16 or 31 modems making it the versatile choice for your next MDU deployment. The reliable and ingress safe InCoax technology, communicates using the well-established MoCA standard present in millions of applications worldwide. It can co-exist with DOCSIS, Terrestrial-, Cable- and Satellite-TV, enabling flexible deployments that lower market entry thresholds. The broadband connection point (antenna outlet) is located at the heart of the apartment (unit) for easy Smart TV and IP-TV services access, rendering additional internal wiring unnecessary. The system offers symmetrical broadband services with low latency, a fiber-like experience that outperforms any legacy technology such as G.fast to match the increasing market demand for seamless streaming, gaming and working from home.

On a larger scale it helps to achieve national aggressive Internet connectivity and Multi-Gigabit speed targets.

