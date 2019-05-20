Broadband Forum publishes open source USP Agent, accelerating interoperable Connected Home deployments

FREMONT, Calif., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faster time-to-market for interoperable, standards-based Connected Home solutions which help operators unlock additional income was today made possible, as Broadband Forum published its Open Broadband – USP Agent (OB-USP-Agent) implementation.

Giving vendors a code base to either integrate into their devices or use as a reference implementation as they utilize User Services Platform (USP), OB-USP-Agent facilitates USP deployment and enables faster time-to-market for USP-based innovation and solutions. The standards-based solution paves the way for large-scale operator deployments and lucrative new revenue streams while greatly limiting the risks associated with stunted ecosystems.

"By combining the best of standards-based deployments with the latest software developments, OB-USP-Agent opens up the possibilities of the Connected Home to the entire broadband industry," said Kevin Foster, Broadband Forum Chairman and Head of Broadband Standards and Ecosystems at BT. "With the release of the open source implementation, I am confident that the important role USP has to play in Internet of Things (IoT) deployments will become even clearer, providing operators and vendors with the tools to deliver a future-proof Connected Home experience that enhances consumers' day-to-day lives."

OB-USP Agent is the latest development to USP which evolves the TR-069 standard by using the same data models to build a network of controllers and agents to allow applications to manipulate service elements.

As a result, service providers, consumer electronics manufacturers and end-users can securely manage connected devices, carry out upgrades, for example, for critical security updates, and onboard new devices. Remote monitoring and troubleshooting of connected devices, services and home network links is also enabled, improving customer support.

USP has already been deployed by Greenwave Systems which has already successfully used USP in its IoT applications.

ARRIS (now part of CommScope via acquisition) has developed and contributed an open source USP Agent that has already participated in previous USP Plugfest events and been tested against the existing USP compliance test plan. With this open source baseline, developers and solution providers alike can leverage this compliant platform to add additional services and applications and utilize updates to the code as this implementation of the USP specification matures.

"The key to accelerating the Connected Home is to develop standards-based, open source solutions that the entire industry can utilize and benefit from," said John Blackford, Co-Director of the Broadband User Services (BUS) Work Area at Broadband Forum, OB-USP-Agent project leader, and Product Management Director at CommScope. "This is exactly what we designed OB-USP-Agent to do – provide vendors with new tools that can help bring innovative services to market faster. The OB-USP-Agent fosters interoperability and avoids proprietary management solutions that are less flexible and become too costly for operators to scale."

The OB-USP-Agent implementation release comes as Broadband Forum releases its latest Market Update, entitled: 'MU-461: Realizing the Promise of the Connected Home with Broadband Forum User Services Platform (TR-369)'. As broadband-ready IoT devices continue to proliferate, this Market Update outlines the winning strategies which will enable operators to overcome challenges they are facing when it comes to providing and monetizing Connected Home services. This follows Broadband Forum's latest webinar, titled 'Deliver on the promise of the connected home: An expert panel webinar on USP/TR-369'.

To find out more about the USP and its momentum in the market, watch this video interview with John Blackford. To learn more about the latest work being done on USP within the Broadband User Services (BUS) Work Area, watch this video interview with Jason Walls, Co-Director of BUS. For more insight into how USP is transforming the Connected Home experience, watch this video interview with Broadband Forum's USP Project Lead Barbara Stark, of AT&T.

About Broadband Forum

Broadband Forum is the communications industry's leading organization focused on accelerating broadband innovation, standards, and ecosystem development. Our members' passion – delivering on the promise of broadband by enabling smarter and faster broadband networks and a thriving broadband ecosystem.

A non-profit industry organization composed of the industry's leading broadband operators, vendors, and thought leaders, our work to date has been the foundation for broadband's global proliferation and innovation. For example, the Forum's flagship TR-069 CPE WAN Management Protocol has nearly 1 billion installations worldwide.

Broadband Forum working groups collaborate to define best practices for global networks, enable new revenue-generating service and content delivery, establish technology migration strategies, and engineer critical device, service & development management tools in the home and business IP networking infrastructure. We develop multi-service broadband packet networking specifications addressing architecture, device and service management, software data models, interoperability and certification in the broadband market.

Our free technical reports and white papers can be found at https://www.broadband-forum.org/.

