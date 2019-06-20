Broadband Providers Begin 5G Rollout Worldwide

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been nearly a decade since the last update to broadband technology was released. Throughout the past decade or so, telecommunication providers have been working towards developing the next technologically advanced broadband offering. 4G LTE or the fourth generation long term evolution of broadband cellular network was commercially available in late 2010. Now, wireless communication providers are racing to deploy the first commercially available 5G technology even though a handful of providers have already launched 5G networks in several cities across the world, while some cities are just simply testing the service. According to the International Telecommunication Union, there are 77 operators in the world conducting 5G technology trials across 49 different countries. Among the operators, 45 of them have already announced plans to launch 5G services in 32 select countries. Regions such as South America, Asia, and parts of Europe have already completed trials or have 5G services running. However, the most populated regions such as the U.S. and China are still undergoing trials. 4G LTE allowed consumers to upload and download content at faster speeds than its predecessor as Verizon highlighted that 4G LTE wireless broadband is 10 times faster than 3G speeds, handling up to peak download speeds of 50 megabits per second. On the other hand, 5G technology is expected to substantially overshadow 4G LTE. The International Telecommunication Union notes that 5G technology can come in three different spectrums: The low-band spectrum is expected to peak download speeds of 100 megabits per second, while the mid-band is projected to reach speeds of up to 1 gigabits per second. Notably, the high-band spectrum is expected to hit speeds exceeding 10 gigabits per second, while offering significantly lower latency. Generally, the growing anticipation for the deployment of 5G technology is further driving the overall telecommunications market. And as consumer trends continue to change, telecom providers are expected to keep pace with the demand. According to data compiled by the International Data Corporation (IDC), the global telecom market is expected to maintain a steady growth of 2% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2022. TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTC: TPTW), Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK), Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE: TEF), BT Group plc (NYSE: BT), Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG).

5G technology has key features and technologies that make it much more advanced than 4G LTE. 5G technology boasts a low-cost module, better coverage, long battery life, low data needs, and 2-way communication. Additionally, the technology can create a global network while providing security and scalability. Furthermore, mobile technologies such as antenna, densification, new radio, virtualization, and connectivity are expected to deliver consumers high-speed networks. For instance, antennas provide long-range deep coverage, while densification offers self backhauling. Moreover, updated and advanced radios are important because they provide the frequency bands, which dictate the download and upload speed. Around the world, countries are preparing to launch commercial services within the next few years. For instance, South Korea is expected to commercially launch its 5G technology in 2019. On the other hand, countries like Japan and China are expected to launch in 2020, along with the Middle Eastern and European regions, which are also both targeting 2020 to deploy their 5G technology. "5G speeds will take data volume to new heights," said Ken Tsai, Global Vice President and Head of Cloud Platform and Data Management at SAP. "Data can be processed at much faster speeds thanks to the rollout of 5G across the globe. As the volume of data increases, proper data management processes will become more vital than ever for organizations today, as will automation and advanced analytics capabilities, such as AI and machine learning. In order to turn data into action in the 5G era, organizations will need to ensure they have the tools and processes in place to store, cleanse, compute and analyze data quickly to stay competitive in the digital economy."

TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTCQB: TPTW) earlier today announced breaking news that, "it has completed its $1.75M Asset acquisition of SpeedConnect LLC ("SpeedConnect") and the assumption of certain liabilities. The Asset Purchase Agreement required a deposit of $500,000, paid as part of entering into the Asset Purchase Agreement and an additional $500,000 paid at closing. In addition, at the time of closing, the Company entered into a Promissory Note to pay SpeedConnect $1,000,000 in two equal installments of $500,000 plus applicable interest at 10% per annum with the first installment payable within 30 days of closing and the second installment payable within 60 days of closing. The Company paid a one lump sum of $750,000 USD and received a $250,000 discount off the remaining $1,000,000 USD Notes Payable to close out the SpeedConnect asset acquisition.

SpeedConnect was founded in 2002 by its CEO John Arthur Ogren and is in its 17th year of operations as a national, predominantly rural, wireless telecommunications residential and commercial Internet Service Provider (ISP). SpeedConnect.com. SpeedConnect's primary business model is subscription based, monthly reoccurring revenues, from wireless delivered, high-speed Internet connections utilizing its company built and owned national network. SpeedConnect also resells third-party satellite Internet, DSL Internet, IP telephony and DISH TV products. Mr. Ogren will stay on as the CEO of SpeedConnect for TPTG for the next two years.

SpeedConnect is a privately-held Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) provider. Today, SpeedConnect is one of the nation's largest rural wireless broadband Internet providers which serves approximately 19,000 residential and commercial wireless broadband Internet customers, in Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Texas.

The synergies with TPTG are impressive. The SpeedConnect asset acquisition provides a complete back office, with a billings and collections machine for all products the new combined enterprise may choose to sell, service, warehouse, or deliver. With a TPTG cash infusion, and the SpeedConnect's 5G deployments across 10 Midwestern States, the new combined enterprise is perfectly positioned to grow its national footprint to 250,000 customers, and hold first place as the nation's best choice for bridging the digital divide to heartland rural America.

'The strategic decision to close the Speedconnect acquisition early has a positive direct affect on our TPTW Financial statement and accelerates our campaign to launch 5G Technology to rural America and set the stage for TPTG to deliver TV, Internet, Media Content and Phone services across 10 Midwestern states utilizing our proprietary telecom infrastructure and mobile media delivery broadcast platform at the same time creates an opportunity for the company to up list to a major exchange' said Stephen Thomas CEO TPTG.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of various provisions of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates" and other terms with similar meaning. Specifically, statements about the Company's plans for accelerated growth, improved profitability, future business partners, M&A activity, new service offerings and pursuit of new markets are forward looking statements. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements should not be construed as fact. The information contained in such statements is beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict what factors would cause results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. All forward-looking statements in the press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

About TPT Global Tech: TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTC:TPTW) based in San Diego, California, is a Technology/Telecommunications Media Content Hub for Domestic and International syndication and also provides Technology solutions to businesses domestically and worldwide. TPT Global offers Software as a Service (SaaS), Technology Platform as a Service (PAAS), Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and carrier-grade performance and support for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network in the United States. TPT's cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses of any size to enjoy all the latest voice, data, media and collaboration features in today's global technology markets. TPT's also operates as a Master Distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO) as a Master Distributor for Pre-Paid Cellphone services, Mobile phones Cellphone Accessories and Global Roaming Cellphones.

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring TPT Global Tech Inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFNPbXWaXTs

Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) creates the technology to connect the world. Nokia develops and delivers the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipme nt, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Recently, Nokia and U Mobile had signed a three-year contract to deploy a Nokia Single Radio Access Network (RAN) network as well as microwave and IP-based mobile transport technologies to enable U Mobile to expand the delivery of mobile data services across Malaysia. Both companies, via a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will also collaborate on a 5G live network trial later this year. Under the three-year agreement, Nokia will deploy a Single RAN Advanced network in greenfield locations across Malaysia, facilitating U Mobile's aggressive network expansion and drive to provide customers with a superior data experience. With this deployment it also means customers all across Malaysia will be able to further enjoy U Mobile's unlimited innovations. Additionally, Nokia and U Mobile recently signed a MoU to conduct a trial of the 5G live network. The trial will be done later this year and will demonstrate the 5G capability of enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) as well as other 5G use cases such as in the fields of virtual reality (VR) and e-sports. The Single RAN Advanced Network, which is currently installed at U Mobile and using Nokia's AirScale base stations, is 5G-ready. Jae Won, Head of Asia Pacific and Japan at Nokia, said: "With our extensive end-to-end portfolio we are helping U Mobile to roll out a network that meets its specific needs. Working together on this advanced network deployment and the upcoming 5G live trials, we can help U Mobile meet its mobile broadband demands while providing a path toward 5G - especially in high-potential areas such as virtual reality and e-sports."

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE: TEF) is a company that is aware of the new challenges posed by today's society. Telefónica recently presented at the Mobile World Congress an innovative way of broadcasting and producing television with 5G that allows professional news coverage of any event in real time and with high quality video. This TV solution, which relies on the 5G capacities of low latency, edge computing, and high bandwidth is based on professional television cameras connected to the 5G network that send high quality video. In addition, the 5G mobile network has production software installed at the edge, very close to where the cameras are, receiving their images almost immediately with very low latency. In this way, the TV producer can remotely manage the different inputs while connected to a fibre optic link and generate a video signal ready to be launched to any TV program, such as the news. Producing TV via 5G generates greater efficiencies for broadcasters as they can cover a large number of events without having to send mobile units. It also facilitates immediacy in the coverage of breaking news because the reporter only needs to take a TV camera connected by 5G to any location while the producer can remotely access that signal in real time, produce it, and generate a video signal for a news program. As indicated by Juan Cambeiro, Head of the Telefónica España Innovation Project, "nowadays, high level media coverage is something reserved only for large events or competitions due to the cost and complexity of the infrastructure that it requires. This TV5G rebroadcasting and production solution allows to have professional media coverage for even very local contents. In fact, we could talk about a democratisation of professional television coverage because it allows to broadcast very local content using less resources than ever before".

BT Group plc (NYSE: BT) purpose is to use the power of communications to make a better world. Recently, BT deployed Nokia's 7750 Service Router (SR)-s platform to dramatically boost backbone network capacity in preparation for the continued rise in residential and mobile traffic driven by the traffic demands of FTTP and 5G. Traffic across BT's core network is growing upwards of 40% year on year, driven by video and gaming over high speed fixed and mobile broadband. To stay ahead of this rising demand, and meet the increasing demand for high-performance, high-capacity routing across its converged networks, BT has chosen Nokia's 7750 SR-s platform. Howard Watson, BT Group CTIO, said: "BT's FTTP footprint is growing on a daily basis, and we are launching 5G this year in the busiest parts of 16 of the UK's busiest cities. These technologies create an amazing customer experience, and drive people to watch more, play more and share more. We have to stay ahead of the massive traffic growth that this will bring, and Nokia are a key part of that, giving us the capacity and automation that we need."

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enables high-performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Inseego Corp. recently showcased the company's momentum and industry leadership in #Making5GReal by demonstrating new 5G NR use cases with customers and partners at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. Inseego also presented executive perspectives during the Fierce Wireless Executive Series and at exclusive analyst events. Mobile service providers and 5G ecosystem partners around the world have teamed up with Inseego to bring 5G services to life through a lineup of high-performance 5G NR solutions powered by Inseego's patented MiFi® technology. MiFi technology, recently branded MiFiiQ, is the latest technology innovation from Inseego's R&D Labs. MiFiiQ capabilities continue to evolve with new innovations in antenna design techniques, quick response algorithms for a wide array of 5G use cases, and the latest hacker-proof security features. These enhancements are integrated into the company's new portfolio of advanced 4G LTE and 5G NR solutions targeting mobile, fixed wireless, and industrial IoT (IIoT) applications. "Inseego is combining forces with ecosystem partners to accelerate the adoption of 5G NR worldwide," said Dan Mondor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Inseego. "Inseego's proven track record of bringing next-generation mobile solutions to life is taking center stage at this year's Mobile World Congress. You will see our exciting lineup of intelligent 5G device-to-cloud solutions enabling incredible new use cases, from cloud AI robots to life saving first responder applications, powered by Inseego's 5G NR technology. Inseego is laser focused on being first to market with a complete portfolio of mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G mobile and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solutions for the global market. Inseego is walking the talk by taking an industry leadership position and #Making5GReal for our customers."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For tpt global tech inc., financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com expects to be compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com has signed a one-year agreement with tpt global tech inc for two million five hundred thousand restricted common shares for continued financial news dissemination and pr services. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

For further information:

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

Url: www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com