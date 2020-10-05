Broadbean Technology launches programmatic advertising solution

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadbean Technology, the global leader in job distribution, has launched 'Broadbean Boost' – a programmatic advertising solution for employers, recruiters and hiring managers to streamline hiring time and costs.

The pay-for-performance tool allows organizations to automate job post boosting for any low-performing adverts, before the application date runs out. This new solution has been designed to help employers reduce time to hire and manage costs by pushing adverts across multiple pay-for-performance providers while sticking to a strict budget.

For hiring managers facing tighter budgets, this 'boost' option allows greater cost management, with payment controlled by interaction and activity.

Dominic Barton, CEO at Broadbean Technology commented:

"Employers are facing a wealth of challenges at the moment, but investing in under-performing job adverts shouldn't be one of them. It's more crucial than ever that employers can source new hires quickly and Broadbean Boost is designed to do just that. The automation that's been built into the tool means that businesses can rest assured that their advert will be boosted once specified requirements are met, leading to a reduction in under-performing ads. The new tool is designed to work alongside or in place of paid for application advertising, making the user experience streamlined, simple and, most importantly, quick to implement."

About Broadbean Technology

The first business of its kind, Broadbean has successfully delivered global job distribution services to an array of businesses worldwide for almost 20 years. Growing substantially since our inception, we are able to offer unrivalled advertising coverage; boasting the industry's largest network of job board and ATS/CRM integrations. We are also able to provide our clients with added value in the form of recruitment data and insight, as well as full support from both our customer service experts and dedicated Account Managers. All of this means our clients can confidently utilise the Broadbean solution to get real results. It is our goal to work with clients to inform and optimise their recruiting strategy, cut costs, improve efficiency and drive maximum impact. As a global leader, we have 90% of the world's top 20 recruitment agencies on our books. Through our extensive networks worldwide, we're able to provide robust data and insights into the future of hiring, including the latest innovation in recruitment software and developments in artificial intelligence.

Contacts Details:

Vickie Collinge

+44 (0)158-279-0705

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadbean Technology

Related Links

https://www.broadbean.com

