Broadcast, Cable Programs Thriving in the Streaming Era

Now, the fourth edition of the study has revealed, basically, that what is old is new again. Despite the unabated growth in streaming and streaming services, broadcast and cable programming is thriving in the new streaming era – with a caveat. While Netflix has surpassed broadcast and cable TV channels as the single most essential source of TV programming, traditional network shows remain strong with viewers as streaming services rely on both current programs and many of the favorite programming that has been off the air for years.

Below are some highlights from E-Poll Market Research's May 2018 SVOD study - Wave 4:

Netflix Now Considered the Most "Essential" Source of Programming Considered "Essential" as Source of TV Programming Total Wave 2 Wave 3 Wave 4 Netflix 41% 41% 44% Broadcast TV channels (e.g., ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, The CW, PBS, etc.) 54% 50% 43% YouTube 37% 35% 35% Cable TV channels (e.g., FX, TNT, A&E, TBS, ESPN, etc.) 40% 36% 31% Hulu 13% 12% 15% Amazon 11% 11% 13% Premium cable channels (e.g., HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, etc.) 14% 11% 11%

Although more people are shifting towards streaming services, a high percentage of streamers (56% Netflix, 39% Amazon, 43% Hulu) regularly view broadcast and cable programs – same programming, just different provider.

Diverse and original short form programming types like those delivered by YouTube are beginning to flatten out, further emphasizing the continued appetite for traditional programming.

The "Skinny Bundle"

The majority of cord-cutters cancelled their TV service because it was too expensive and they were able to watch comparable programing via streaming service alternatives. This suggests pricing will be a large determinant going forward for any video service as consumers make their selections based on price and availability of favorite programming.

Virtual Multichannel Video Program Distributors (vMVPD) show no signs of slowing down as the "skinny bundle," or "cable-lite," one stop shopping remains popular. The strongest growth in the vMVPD sector to date is Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, and DirecTV Now.

Streaming Service EVER WATCHED Wave 3 Wave 4 Netflix 73% 81% Amazon 34% 41% Hulu 26% 39% YouTube 44% 34% vMVPDs 7% 20%

We predict that the growth of vMVPD will continue to gain momentum, particularly for providers who include broadcast and cable TV programming in their bundles. Those sources remain "essential" to TV viewers and these services make that access cost effective for the consumer.

Methodology:

E-Poll's "Streaming Media Landscape" survey was conducted March 22 – March 27, 2018 among 1,362 persons aged 13-54, with general representation across income, age, education and geographic demographics to represent a cross-section of the U.S. population. All respondents had viewed a full-length streamed program within the previous 6 months.

This is the 4th installment of the tracking study. Started in 2014, this study allows for continuous tracking of content consumption and consumer behavior across various digital distribution platforms, as well as perceptions of specific TV programs originating on Netflix, Hulu Plus, Amazon Prime, YouTube and other SVOD services.

