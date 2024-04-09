BROADCAST KIT PROVIDER EVS CHOOSES CINNAFILM TACHYON FOR FORMAT CONVERSION NEEDS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinnafilm's Tachyon, renowned for its advanced video standards and frame rate conversions, is now integrated with EVS' XTAccess. This strategic collaboration enhances EVS live production workflows and archive processes by leveraging Tachyon's capabilities for exceptional standards conversions and superior frame rate versioning.

Christophe Wittevrongel, Senior Solutions Manager for EVS says, "Any professional who deals in mixed broadcasting standards is aware that converting between different frame rates is a complex technical problem. Tachyon from Cinnafilm is widely recognized as one of the best tools for this task. Tachyon is smoothly integrated with XTAccess, EVS' media transfer and processing engine, which is used for XFile3 to simplify file transfer and archive during a live production, by enabling management of any format, content restoration, and immediate access and archiving of EVS server content from any source location."

Mr. Wittevrongel continues, "In parallel, the XTAccess integration with Tachyon also benefits VIA XSquare, which enables the provision of a single-entry point for users to manage and monitor media transfers and transcoding in a live production ecosystem. The combined solutions provide robust and high-speed transcoding and conversion operations, in concert with exceptional scaling and orchestration power."

Lance Maurer, Cinnafilm's Founder & CEO, adds, "We're gratified by our partnership with EVS and the Tachyon-XTAccess integration. Tachyon's versatility, speed and high quality are well known. EVS is an ideal partner to help expand Tachyon's reach across the highest level of live broadcasts."

About EVS:

EVS is globally recognized as the leading provider in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Spanning the entire production process, EVS solutions are trusted by production teams worldwide to deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows, and breaking news to billions of viewers every day. Headquartered in Liège, Belgium, the company has a global presence with offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North America, and Latin America. Learn more at www.evs.com

About Cinnafilm:

Cinnafilm, Inc. is a global leader in innovative video and audio optimization solutions for film studios, broadcasters, OTT streamers, and web delivery. Its PixelStrings media transformation platform is a key element of its customers' media supply chains. Available in the cloud and on-prem, Cinnafilm's patented software applications are industry-leading solutions in the demanding world of professional-quality media transformations and live broadcast conversions. Learn more at www.cinnafilm.com

