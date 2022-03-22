BROADCAST LEGEND MIKE FRANCESA JOINS BETRIVERS & PLAYSUGARHOUSE AS A BRAND AMBASSADOR

Radio Hall of Famer to provide exclusive brand content from his hometown of NYC

CHICAGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a Chicago-based gaming and betting company, is proud to announce the signing of New York sports broadcasting legend Mike Francesa to an exclusive brand and content deal with BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com .

A Radio Hall of Famer, Francesa spent over 30 years dominating New York sports radio with fans throughout the Tristate region. Francesca co-hosted the wildly successful and popular Mike and the Mad Dog program on WFAN and followed that with another decade of ratings dominance with his Mike's On program. Francesa, the only sportscaster to ever win the coveted Marconi Award as 'Major Market Personality of the Year' more than once, is widely recognized as the No.1 sports talk show host in radio history. He also had a successful network television career, spending over a decade at CBS Sports as a studio analyst.

Francesa will provide exclusive network and social media content for BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com . Based out of his hometown in New York, he will be hosting a twice-weekly podcast series, as well as hosting a series of digital videos that will appear on BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse's various platforms. Francesa will also be appearing at select sporting events throughout the year, where he will create special "on the scene" videos for sports betting fans.

"I'm eager to begin a partnership with RSI," said Francesa. "Joining the BetRivers team will allow me to share my passion for sports in a variety of new ways while at the same time providing valuable sports betting advice to fans in New York and in BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse markets throughout the country."

"We are thrilled to have MIke Francesa, the radio 'King of New York', join our BetRivers family of Brand Ambassadors," said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI, which operates BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com. "He is an icon in sports radio. We know our players will love his passionate personality and knowledge of sports which will make their betting experience on our platforms that much greater."

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com , RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online operations in thirteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana. RSI is also active internationally, having been recognized as Sportsbook Operator of the Year at the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2021, where it offers its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co . RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its arrangement with Mike Francesa, what RSI's anticipated offerings and benefits arising from that arrangement will include and its future performance with respect to that arrangement. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive