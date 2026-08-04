Broadcast Management Group Brings Amazon Prime's Obsessed Fest Live to TikTok Powered by the LiveU EcoSystem

LiveU's field units, LIQ™ connectivity and Ingest keep complex cloud-based TikTok production rock-solid, driving record engagement

HACKENSACK, N.J., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveU, the global leader in live IP-video solutions, today highlighted the crucial role its EcoSystem played in Broadcast Management Group's (BMG) successful live broadcast of Amazon Prime's inaugural Obsessed Fest. Utilizing a cutting-edge hybrid remote production (REMI) model, BMG deployed LiveU's multi and single camera field units, LiveU IQ™ (LIQ™) bandwidth management, and LiveU Ingest to seamlessly deliver a 8-hour broadcast exclusively to TikTok – shot entirely in 9:16 format (the vertical format for digital and social), achieving record-breaking viewership and engagement among Amazon Prime's target audience. This wasn't a traditional broadcast repurposed for social; it was a social-native production from the ground up.

Broadcast Management Group (BMG) Powers Amazon Prime’s Obsessed Fest Live on TikTok via the LiveU EcoSystem

Held across the entire lot of Nya Studios in Hollywood, CA, the festival was built around Amazon's slate of young adult programming and designed to be the first installment of what Amazon Prime hoped would become a recurring franchise. Conceived and fully executed in a rapid three-week timeframe, the complex production required a turnkey partner capable of moving from creative concept to live broadcast solely on TikTok with zero margin for error. BMG, a full-service media creative and technology, live broadcast production company, took single-point accountability as lead producer, managing 16 total records and 12 live camera feeds including two handheld units, a Steadicam for roaming coverage, four robotic cameras on the main stage, three crewed cameras and two compact robotic cameras positioned in a tight indoor space. Every feed was transmitted live to a central Network Operations Center (NOC) in Washington, DC, where the program was switched and produced, with replay, graphics, media asset management, and pop-up channel playout all handled from the same hub. A lean producing team was on site in Hollywood as one continuous broadcast ecosystem.

LiveU IQ (LIQ) – Built to Withstand the Cell Congested Studio Lot

Streaming Obsessed Fest exclusively to TikTok in a native vertical format presented a massive challenge. The venue was also packed with roughly 1,000 attendees flooding the local cellular networks. To ensure the broadcast survived these high-traffic conditions, BMG deployed LiveU IQ (LIQ), the company's AI-driven connectivity technology, to dynamically manage bandwidth across three roving units. By continuously evaluating real-time network conditions, LIQ automatically selected the strongest available connection for every SIM on the fly. In the middle of one of the most cellular congested environments in the country, the broadcast remained stable and high-quality from start to finish without a dropout.

Powering Fast-Turnaround Social Content with LiveU Ingest

On the back end, 16 feeds – clean and dirty – grew continuously throughout the day inside LiveU Ingest, giving a 20-person editorial team real-time access to footage as it was still recording. Because Ingest is cloud-native, BMG could scale to 16 simultaneous recordings without adding on-premise capture hardware – spinning capacity up for the marathon broadcast and back down afterward, with headroom to handle far more feeds had the production demanded it. Editors could pull, trim, and publish TikTok-native clips regardless of where they were working from – all managed centrally out of the NOC.

"LiveU Ingest was a technology we hadn't used prior to this project, but we trusted that when LiveU says a product is ready, it's ready. For a fast-moving show of this magnitude, Ingest turned out to be the perfect cloud solution," said Todd Mason, CEO, Broadcast Management Group. "Our relationship with LiveU is collaborative and synchronized as we build out next-generation studios and remote workflows. In tier-one productions, you only get one bite at the apple, and LiveU's technology gives us the rock-solid reliability to stop worrying about the pipeline and focus entirely on the creative show."

The Obsessed Fest broadcast peaked at nearly 850,000 concurrent viewers throughout the day on TikTok– far surpassing the 1,500-person crowd physically on site – with the audience continuing to build throughout the marathon broadcast and content still circulating on the platform well after the event ended. For a first-year festival Amazon Prime hoped to repeat and expand, the digital reach gave BMG and Amazon a clear read on the return available from a relatively small incremental production cost.

The star-studded event featured red carpet interviews with more than 30 cast members from Amazon's young-adult series, an Amazon Music listening lounge with live performances, and a surprise headlining set from Jennifer Lopez, which was tightly choreographed the night before to fit BMG's live camera deployment plan. The massive digital reach has provided Amazon Prime and BMG with a definitive framework for repeating and expanding the franchise in the future.

Proof of a growing production category

The BMG team sees the success of Obsessed Fest as an early signal of where investment is heading: dedicated social-only event productions, distinct from traditional broadcast, backed by both platforms (TikTok) and corporate sponsors. But just because it's social-centric, doesn't mean the workflow should be compromised, a lesson that shaped how BMG built the technical plan from day one.

"A show built for TikTok doesn't get a smaller production plan, it gets a smarter one," said Sean Wyburn, Chief Technology Officer, Broadcast Management Group. "We ran single-cam and multi-cam setups off the same LU800 units, including four PTZ cameras through one unit with IP Pipe as our only connection to the outside world. No extra gear needed. That's what let us stay lean on site while still holding a broadcast standard. Once LIQ proved it could hold steady in a cell-congested scenario, we stopped worrying about the pipeline and just focused on the show."

"This isn't simply another successful REMI production – it's evidence that a new production category has arrived. Social-first events require broadcast-quality workflows delivered with the speed, flexibility and economics of the cloud. That's exactly where the industry is headed, and we're building the EcoSystem to support it." said Janel Moorefield, Senior VP of Sales, LiveU. "BMG has shown what's possible when digital-first creativity is paired with broadcast-grade technology. We believe productions like Obsessed Fest are defining the next generation of live production."

Discover how LiveU Ingest and the LiveU EcoSystem accelerate agile digital-first productions at https://www.liveu.tv/products/manage/ingest.

About Broadcast Management Group

For more than 20 years, Broadcast Management Group (BMG) has been the trusted media infrastructure partner for leading broadcast, sports, entertainment, and enterprise organizations worldwide. BMG delivers end-to-end services including creative services, live remote and studio production, master control and playout, media asset management, distribution, systems integration, and operations management through a single connected ecosystem.

Headquartered in Washington, DC, with operations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Las Vegas, BMG powers scalable, secure media operations for networks, sports properties, studios, OTT platforms, FAST channels, and enterprise organizations through its Network Operations Center and Cloud Control Center™ platform.

About LiveU

LiveU is the global leader in live IP-video solutions, transforming live video into real value. From breaking news and major sports events to enterprise communications and public safety, LiveU enables reliable and efficient live production and visual intelligence at scale. LiveU offers a comprehensive, modular IP-video EcoSystem spanning the entire live production workflow. Our solutions are powered by the resilient, low-latency LRT™ (LiveU Reliable Transport) protocol and further strengthened by LiveU IQ (LIQ™), which leverages AI–driven connectivity for optimal performance. With a strong focus on automation, LiveU reduces manual processes to help organizations deliver innovative, story-centric live productions – streamlining scheduling, content creation, ingest and orchestration. Designed for digital–first and cloud–based workflows, LiveU provides flexible, scalable and future-proof solutions that support remote productions, on-premises/cloud integration, and multi-platform distribution. Actus Digital, a LiveU company, and the value leader in its space, combines quality assurance monitoring and compliance logging in a unified, affordable Actus X platform. Trusted by over 5,000 customers in more than 150 countries, LiveU is an American company, headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, and a multi-award winner. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

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SOURCE LiveU