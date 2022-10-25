Broadcasting Cable TV Market size to grow by USD 62 Billion, Market Research Insights highlight rise increasing development of their own OTT platforms by TV broadcasters - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Broadcasting Cable TV Market will witness a YOY growth of 2.35% in 2022 at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The information is segmented by revenue stream (advertising and subscription), application (satellite TV, cable TV, Internet Protocol TV (IPTV), and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Read FREE Sample Report.

Broadcasting Cable TV Market: Vendor Insights

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Broadcasting Cable TV Market 2022-2026

The Broadcasting Cable TV Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional campaigns, including, advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alphabet Inc.

AT&T Inc.

BroadbandTV Corp.

Comcast Corp.

Discovery Inc.

DISH Network Corp.

Gray Television Inc.

Netflix Inc.

RTL Group SA

SES SA

Tokyo Broadcasting System International Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Sample Report.

Broadcasting Cable TV Market: Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 38% of the market's growth over the projection period. The US is the region's primary market for cable TV broadcasting. The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in APAC. The growth of the North American broadcasting cable TV market would be aided by the expansion of cable and satellite TV channels.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for broadcasting cable TV market during the forecast period. Buy Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

Revenue stream (advertising and subscription),

Application (satellite TV, cable TV, Internet Protocol TV (IPTV), and others), and

Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

There will be a significant increase in the broadcasting cable TV market share in the advertising sector. TV networks make enormous sums of money, primarily from commercials. Between each of their programs, TV networks essentially broadcast brief commercials for which they are paid by the advertising company. TV networks are expanding rapidly and scoring fantastic advertising deals because of their rising fan base. During the anticipated time, these elements are anticipated to fuel the market segment's growth.

Broadcasting Cable TV Market Dynamics

Broadcasting Cable TV Market Driver

One of the major broadcast cable television market drivers is the rise of OTT platforms. TV broadcasters can offer particularly curated material, thanks to the possibility of carefully selecting the content in response to audience demand and the incorporation of predictive analytics models by media platforms.

TV broadcasters can offer particularly curated material, thanks to the possibility of carefully selecting the content in response to audience demand and the incorporation of predictive analytics models by media platforms.

Additionally, TV broadcasters are providing bundles that combine Internet connectivity with traditional TV channel subscriptions, which are anticipated to provide the sector with significant opportunities. These bundles give TV broadcasters new income sources and allow them to prevent cord-cutting scenarios. During the anticipated period, these variables are anticipated to fuel market expansion.

Broadcasting Cable TV Market Challenges

The FCC's strict rules and regulations are the challenges preventing the broadcast cable television business from expanding. Broadcast stations, repeater stations, and commercial broadcasting companies that maintain TV and radio stations are all subject to FCC regulation. The FCC has the authority to impose fines and revoke broadcast licenses. Less than 1% of station renewal requests are approved right away, and the station must still satisfy the requirements for public convenience, need, or interest at the time of renewal.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The report extensively covers digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market segmentation by product (ENG cameras, cinema cameras, and EFP cameras) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Radio Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The report extensively covers radio market segmentation by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) and platform (broadcast radio, online radio, and satellite radio).

Broadcasting Cable TV Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.35 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., AT&T Inc., BroadbandTV Corp., Comcast Corp., Discovery Inc., DISH Network Corp., Gray Television Inc., Netflix Inc., RTL Group SA, SES SA, Tokyo Broadcasting System International Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Revenue Stream - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Revenue Stream - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Revenue Stream

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Revenue Stream



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Revenue Stream

5.3 Advertising - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Advertising - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Advertising - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Advertising - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Advertising - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Subscription - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Subscription - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Subscription - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Subscription - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Subscription - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Revenue Stream

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Revenue Stream ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Satellite TV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Satellite TV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Satellite TV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Satellite TV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Satellite TV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Cable TV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Cable TV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Cable TV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Cable TV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Cable TV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 98: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 AT and T Inc.

Exhibit 111: AT and T Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: AT and T Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 BroadbandTV Corp.

Exhibit 115: BroadbandTV Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: BroadbandTV Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: BroadbandTV Corp. - Key offerings

11.5 Comcast Corp.

Exhibit 118: Comcast Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Comcast Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Comcast Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Comcast Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Comcast Corp. - Segment focus

11.6 Discovery Inc.

Exhibit 123: Discovery Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Discovery Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Discovery Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Discovery Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 DISH Network Corp.

Exhibit 127: DISH Network Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: DISH Network Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: DISH Network Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: DISH Network Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 Gray Television Inc.

Exhibit 131: Gray Television Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Gray Television Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Gray Television Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Gray Television Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 RTL Group SA

Exhibit 135: RTL Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 136: RTL Group SA - Business segments



Exhibit 137: RTL Group SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: RTL Group SA - Segment focus

11.10 Tokyo Broadcasting System International Inc.

Exhibit 139: Tokyo Broadcasting System International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Tokyo Broadcasting System International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Tokyo Broadcasting System International Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Verizon Communications Inc.

Exhibit 142: Verizon Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Verizon Communications Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Verizon Communications Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Verizon Communications Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 149: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 150: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 151: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 152: Research methodology



Exhibit 153: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 154: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 155: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio