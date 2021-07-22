Broadcasting Equipment Market growth analysis in Communications Equipment Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio
The broadcasting equipment market is set to grow by USD 3.51 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as the transition from analog to digital broadcasting and the increasing demand for UHD content production and transmission will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The broadcasting equipment market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Broadcasting Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Broadcasting Equipment Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- TV
- Radio
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Broadcasting Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the broadcasting equipment market in the communications equipment industry include AvL Technologies, Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Clyde Broadcast, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Evertz Technologies Ltd., EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, Harmonic Inc., Sencore, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Broadcasting Equipment Market size
- Broadcasting Equipment Market trends
- Broadcasting Equipment Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the increasing D2C offerings through OTT services and multi-channel networks in developed economies are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the higher cost of broadcasting equipment may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the broadcasting equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Broadcasting Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist broadcasting equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the broadcasting equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the broadcasting equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of broadcasting equipment market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- TV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Radio - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AvL Technologies
- Belden Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Clyde Broadcast
- CommScope Holding Co. Inc.
- Evertz Technologies Ltd.
- EVS Broadcast Equipment SA
- Harmonic Inc.
- Sencore
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
