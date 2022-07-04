Broadcasting Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 3.51 billion | TV to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment | Technavio

Request a sample report to learn about additional highlights related to the broadcasting equipment market.

Broadcasting Equipment Market 2021-2025 : Scope

The broadcasting equipment market report covers the following areas:

Broadcasting Equipment Market 2021-2025 : Five Forces Analysis

Threat of substitutes: The threat of substitutes in the global broadcasting equipment market is low due to the unavailability of direct or indirect substitutes in the market. Broadcasting equipment is generally produced in-house or exported from international markets, which reduces the possibility of rivals substituting the product. Hence, the threat of substitutes was low in 2020 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

Broadcasting Equipment Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation

Application

TV



Radio

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

Broadcasting Equipment Market 2021-2025 : Revenue-generating Application Segments

The TV segment will have a significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to innovations in TV control techniques, such as the development of ubiquitous screens, which are expected to increase the demand for greater content mobility. For example, Betamax TV sets enable viewers to record TV shows and watch prerecorded movies. The growth momentum is expected to accelerate during the forecast period owing to the emergence of digital broadcasting and an increase in the use of the Internet, which led to a rise in the number of viewers. The transformation from analog to digital transmission is another factor fueling the growth of the TV segment.

Broadcasting Equipment Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the broadcasting equipment market, including AvL Technologies, Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Clyde Broadcast, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Evertz Technologies Ltd., EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, Harmonic Inc., Sencore, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson among others.

Broadcasting Equipment Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist broadcasting equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the broadcasting equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the broadcasting equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of broadcasting equipment market vendors

Broadcasting Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.29% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.72 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AvL Technologies, Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Clyde Broadcast, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Evertz Technologies Ltd., EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, Harmonic Inc., Sencore, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Communications equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 TV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: TV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: TV - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Radio - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Radio - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Radio - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AvL Technologies

Exhibit 43: AvL Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 44: AvL Technologies - Product and service



Exhibit 45: AvL Technologies - Key offerings

10.4 Belden Inc.

Exhibit 46: Belden Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 47: Belden Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 48: Belden Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 49: Belden Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 50: Belden Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 51: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 53: Cisco Systems Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 54: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Clyde Broadcast

Exhibit 56: Clyde Broadcast - Overview



Exhibit 57: Clyde Broadcast - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Clyde Broadcast - Key offerings

10.7 CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

10.8 Evertz Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Evertz Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Evertz Technologies Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Evertz Technologies Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 67: Evertz Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 EVS Broadcast Equipment SA

Exhibit 68: EVS Broadcast Equipment SA - Overview



Exhibit 69: EVS Broadcast Equipment SA - Business segments



Exhibit 70: EVS Broadcast Equipment SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: EVS Broadcast Equipment SA - Segment focus

10.10 Harmonic Inc.

Exhibit 72: Harmonic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Harmonic Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Harmonic Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 75: Harmonic Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Harmonic Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Sencore

Exhibit 77: Sencore - Overview



Exhibit 78: Sencore - Product and service



Exhibit 79: Sencore–Key news



Exhibit 80: Sencore - Key offerings

10.12 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Exhibit 81: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Overview



Exhibit 82: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson – Key news



Exhibit 84: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology



Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

