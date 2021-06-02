Broadcasting Transmitter Industry to 2027 - Widespread Use of Broadcasting Transmitters in Mobile Electronics is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market By Technology (Analog v/s Digital), By Application (FM Radio Transmitter v/s Television Transmitter), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market is driven by the growing broadcasting industry. Additionally, the widespread use of broadcasting transmitters in mobile electronics, walkie-talkies, navigational beacons, among others is further expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Besides, the launch of new radio stations is expected to positively impact the market growth. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements coupled with new product launches by the major vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth through 2026.



The Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market is segmented based on technology, application, company and region. Based on application, the market can be split into FM radio transmitter and television transmitter. The FM radio transmitter application segment is expected to dominate the market over the next few years. This can be accredited to the increase in radio advertising by various end-user industries such as FMCG, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, among others.



Regionally, the broadcasting transmitter market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall broadcasting transmitter market owing to the increasing number of smartphone users and growing internet penetration in the region. Furthermore, technological advancement and digitization of the radio stations are further positively impacting the market growth in the region.



The major players operating in the broadcasting transmitter market are Rohde &Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Broadcast Electronics, COMSA Corporacion, NEC Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Egatel S.L. BBEF Electronics Group Co., Ltd., Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., GatesAir, Inc., Plisch GmbH, Gospell Digital Technology Co., Ltd and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market based on technology, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Technology (Analog v/s Digital)

6.2.2. By Application (FM Radio Transmitter v/s Television Transmitter)

6.2.3. By Company (2020)

6.2.4. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Transmitter Market Outlook



8. Europe Broadcasting Transmitter Market Outlook



9. North America Broadcasting Transmitter Market Outlook



10. South America Broadcasting Transmitter Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Broadcasting Transmitter Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Rohde &Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

14.2. Broadcast Electronics

14.3. COMSA Corporacion

14.4. NEC Corporation

14.5. Toshiba Corporation

14.6. Egatel S.L. BBEF Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

14.7. Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc.

14.8. GatesAir, Inc.

14.9. Plisch GmbH

14.10. Gospell Digital Technology Co., Ltd



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xv2kyo



