Broadcat and ECI Collaborate on Partnering with Middle Managers to Enhance Ethics & Compliance Success: Toolkit and Resources

News provided by

Broadcat

25 Jul, 2023, 04:55 ET

Behavioral compliance design leader announces paper on engaging middle managers

DALLAS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcat LLC (Broadcat), the leading provider of operationalized compliance training, is announcing a new research paper developed in collaboration with the Ethics & Compliance Initiative (ECI, ethics.org).

Continue Reading

Partnering with Middle Managers to Enhance Ethics & Compliance Success: Toolkit and Resources is designed for ethics and compliance professionals to empower and engage middle managers in their organizations. This group of leaders is key to translating the tone and directives from leadership to the front lines, and are the bridge between what leadership says and what employees do. The paper lays out the business case for the importance of engaging middle managers and establishes a foundational philosophy based on communication, psychological safety, and building an ethical culture.

Jennifer May, Director of Compliance Advisory at Broadcat and co-chair of the working group, said, "The best part about this paper was working with a great group of people to get it done. This team of dedicated compliance practitioners are truly at the top of their game, and created an invaluable resource for E&C professionals."

ECI is hosting a webinar in support of the release on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EST, featuring the paper's co-chairs and providing a unique opportunity for feedback and discussion. Register at https://www.ethics.org/webinar-partnering-with-middle-managers/

About Broadcat, www.thebroadcat.com: At Broadcat, we take a behavioral approach to compliance communications and training. That means we work with how people actually are—busy and overwhelmed with day-to-day tasks—not how we'd like them to be. Noted as a "behavioral compliance best practice" by the Temple Law Review, we craft tools that guide employees on what to do at the right moment, making it clear how compliance and ethics applies to regular job duties like financial approvals, maintaining privacy, managing vendors, closing deals, and more. Broadcat is a portfolio company of Featherweight Capital Partners and is based in Dallas, Texas.

SOURCE Broadcat

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.